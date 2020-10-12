SHERIDAN — Several agencies responded to a structure fire Sunday.
Around 4:21 p.m., Sheridan Fire-Rescue, Goose Valley Fire, Rocky Mountain Ambulance, Sheridan Police Department and Montana-Dakota Utilities responded to a structure fire at 231 South Custer.
Upon their arrival, crews noted light smoke coming from the eaves and attic vents. All residents were out of the home. An interior attack was made and a fire in the walls of the home was quickly extinguished with a single hose line.
During the primary search, firefighters were able to remove a cat safely from the home.
There were no injuries to occupants, pets or firefighters.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.