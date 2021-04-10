Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
4:15 p.m. Tuesday
• Legislative updates
A. Educational funding impacts
i. SCSD3 impacts
• Federal funds updates
A. COVID II and COVID III
• COVID-19 updates
A. Review state and county COVID-19 regulations
• District business
A. Discussion about 2021-2022 preliminary budget
i. Preliminary budget will be approved in May
B. Budget reduction discussions
C. Discussions of possible staffing restructuring/reassignment
i. K-12 master schedule
ii. Business office
D. District board policies
i. Procurement policy
ii. Employee insurance policy
E. Employees of the Year
F. 2021-2022 classified contracts discussion
G. Potential remaining major expenditures
• Review board agenda
A. One-time retirement package
Clear Creek Recreation District
Board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda not available at press time.
Sheridan County School District 3
School board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications & public comments
• District presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. March 10, 2021 work session
ii. March 10, 2021 regular board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. March 10, 2021 regular board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes
i. Feb. 10, 2021
E. Approval to advertise for propane bids for the 2021-2022 school year
i. The bid will include a price to pre-buy 50,000 gallons, which will include propane for the Clear Creek Recreation District. The bid to include a "Not to exceed price" for every gallon over 50,000 used between the dates of July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022
ii. Bids will be opened at the May 12, 2021 board meeting
• Administration reports
A. District activities/Athletics Director
B. Special Education Assistant Director
C. District Technology Supervisor
D. District Transportation Supervisor
E. District Maintenance Supervisor
F. District Food Service Supervisor/Business Manager
i. District financial report
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4000 series
a. 4254 - Employee health insurance qualification
b. 4255 - Insurance policies
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.7 - Board committees
ii. 1.8 - Development and adaptation of policies
C. Complete individual Leadership Governance Board assessments
i. 2.5 - Meetings
ii. 2.6 - Budget/finance
• Action items
A. Approval to adopt Sheridan County mask variance for schools
B. Approval to reappoint Greg Rohrer as the SCSD3 representative for another 3-year term which will expire on June 30, 2024
C. Approval to hire Junior High Assistant Track Coach PJ Rozema
D. Approval of letter of resignation for Stacy Packard
E. Approval to offer a one-time retirement package to any current full-time employee of SCSD3
i. Qualifications
a. The employee has met all requirements to retire with the Wyoming Retirement System
b. The employee has worked for SCSD3 for more than 25 years
ii. This package would be limited or equal to the cost of one year of single insurance premium offered through the District's insurance provider
iii. Employee(s) must submit a letter of resignation and request the one-time retirement package option by April 29, 2021
• Discussion items
A. Legislative bills implications
B. COVID funding updates
C. 2021-2022 budget discussion
D. Reflection on coaching positions and assignments
E. 2021-2022 classified staffing
i. Classified/contracted staff contract timeline
F. Graduation on May 30, 3021 at 2 p.m.
G. WSBA information and memos
• Superintendent report
A. Small school districts & coalition update
B. Title IX updates
C. Johnson County interview process and timeline
• From the board
• May board meeting
A. Board meeting is May 12, 2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
a. Approval of preliminary budget
b. Select/vote on Employees of the Year
c. Approve 2021 book scholarships
d. Sign senior diplomas
e. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District lease contract
f. Summer administration resolution
g. 2021-2022 classified contracts discussion
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. 2021-2022 funding
b. 2021 legislative education bills impact
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session
A. Personal concerns
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular board meeting
Dayton Town Hall, Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of March 18, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Payment request for WWC and DRM
• New business
A. Construction update - WWC
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public communiqué
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review correction and approval of minutes of the March 29, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. None
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-11: The applicant, John E Rice & Sons, Inc. is requesting a final plat subdivision. The applicant is proposing to subdivide 23.31 acres from 1 lot and unplatted land into 3 commercial lots. The property is zoned Gateway District. Located at 3451 N Main St. (PIN 56841030000101 and 56840910000300). The subdivision will be called The Market Place.
B. Consideration of PL-21-13: The applicant, the WYO Theater, is requesting an EMC sign in the Downtown Business District. Located at 42 N Main St. the property is zoned B-2 Business District.
C. Consideration of PL-21-14: The applicant, Phoenix Limited Partnership, is requesting an Administrative decision appeal for entryway corridor standards, located at 508 E Brundage Lane. The property is zoned B-1 Business District.
• Comments from commissioners and staff.
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion on Resolution # 12-21 for an EMC sign request for the WYO Theater
• Discussion on Resolution # 11-21 for the The Market Place subdivision
• Discussion Regarding SID #70 delinquent accounts
• Discussion on Resolution 10-21 authorizing a drinking water state revolving fund loan for the Airport Water Transmission Main Project
• Discussion regarding FY21 GPET reallocations
• Additional Ordinance #2229 amending Chapter 4 - alcoholic beverages update
• Presentation on Wyoming Retirement System Paid Fire Plan A pension
Dayton Planning Committee
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting (us02web.zoom.us/j/81381826913)
Dial by location (346-248-7799 or 301-715-8592, meeting ID: 813 8182 6913)
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Approve building permit request for Robert Malkuch, 43 Amsden Lane, Lot 17
B. Approve building permit request for Roger Ruff, 17 Woodrock
C. Approve building permit request for Keith Siroky, 320 River Road
D. Discussion of preliminary draft for zoning ordinance & public hearing date
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items