Ranchester Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guest
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Discuss and vote on rules and procedures
B. StoneRidge Meadows phase III PUD concept discussion
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future planning commission meetings: 4:30 p.m. May 16, 2022
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Annual Shrine Bowl game program
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: May 3 and 17, 2022
Future town events: planning commission meeting/public hearing for PUD StoneRidge Meadows phase III on May 16, 2022
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, W 235
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Public hearing on one mill levy
• Approval of one mill levy
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes for March 15, 2022
B. Joint board meeting with Sheridan College Foundation minutes for March 17, 2022
C. March 2022 financials
D. March 2022 check register
E. Employee hires and exits
• Unfinished business - none
• New business
A. President recommends faculty for tenure
B. Ratification of Exhibit C to the MOU between NWCCD and GCCD
C. Potential land swap with Wyoming National Guard
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
A. Preliminary budge
B. Composite financial indicator
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Fulmer Public Library
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
Phone in 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID 608 251 8544, passcode: 3350335
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of March 16, 2022
• Disposition of the executive session minutes of March 16, 2022
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the Library Director
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion about the updates on capital construction projects
B. Discussion about the library practicums for MLS students
C. Discussion about the updates on 2022-23 library budget
• New business
A. Review of patron code of conduct policy
• Question and answer
• Adjournment
Next regular meeting is 4:30 p.m. May 18, 2022
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall, Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of the minutes from Feb. 17, 2022
• Approval of the minutes from March 31, 2022
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines and metering update
B. Facilitator project updates - financials
C. USDA update
• Public communiqué
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
Sheridan Recreation District Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan Recreation Office
Noon, Wednesday
• Call meeting to order
• Consent agenda
A. Approve April agenda
B. Approve March minutes
C. Approve April claims
• Black Tooth Park operating change
• Staff reports
• Salary schedule
• Development updates
• Communications from the public
• Board items
• Adjourn
The next meeting will be at noon May 18, 2022.
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Tri Robinson
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan Community Land Trust update
• Comments from the public
• Award of new retail liquor license
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for ordinance #2249 amending subdivision conditions appendix B, article 2, section 202
i. Consideration of the first reading of ordinance #2249
• Staff update
A. Fire department safety presentation
• Consent agenda
A. Reappointment of PJ Treide to the Downtown Development Authority Board
B. Consideration of a pre-annexation agreement with Markus and Diana York for water services at 69 Decker Rd.
C. Consideration of a pre-annexation agreement with Alan and Sharon Trujillo for water services at 73 Decker Rd.
D. Minutes of the regular council meeting April 4, 2022
E. Claims
• Old business
A. Second reading of PL-22-4, Stoffel rezone, ordinance 2247
New business
A. Consideration of resolution 10-22 establishing solid waste compost rates and fees
B. Consideration of resolution 15-22 relinquishment of grants for the Malcolm Wallop Pond project
C. Approval of Downtown Sheridan Association contract
D. Consideration of the City-County subdivision development MOU
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting on April 4, 2022
B. Minutes from regular meeting on April 5, 2022
C. Minutes from staff meeting on April 11, 2022
D. Ratify release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 18
E. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing program third-party mortgage & note with Lisa S. Pack for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 18
F. Ratify release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 2
G. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing program third-party mortgage & note with Ted M. Stewart for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 2
H. Ratify contract between the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of the Attorney General, Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), COVID-19 training & product agreement
I. Ratify release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Madison Trust Company, custodian FBO Donna J. Garland. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 80
J. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing program third-party mortgage & note with Jennifer Lydic for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 8
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider 2022/23 retail liquor license renewal for Wagon Box Properties LLC, dba Wagon Box Inn
• Consider grant agreement between the State of Wyoming, Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources, State Historic Preservation Office and Sheridan County. Historic Preservation Commission
• Consider resolution 22-04-009 vacating public rights-of-way in blocks 40 and 45 within the Downers Addition, located within Sheridan County, Wyoming
• Consider amendment two to the contract between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County
• Consider grant application submissions for the FFY 2023 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Community Partnership Initiative (TANF/CIP)
• Consider amendment 1 to the agreement between the County of Sheridan and Morrison-Maierle Inc. for professional services for the design of Brooks Street Greenspace project
• Consider item EV-22-001: Henderson easement vacation
• Consider item S-22-001: Powder Horn Estates, phase 1 subdivision
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council
Regular meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and take attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
A. March 21, 2022 regular meeting
B. March 21 caucus meeting
• Report of treasure and approval of bills
A. Beginning balance for Feb. was $321,159.46 with $19,889.16 in checks, $24,462.50 in deposits and an ending balance of $325,732.80.
• Reports of or by the Mayor, Council, Clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor reports
i. Child Abuse Prevention month proclamation
ii. Municipal Clerks Week proclamation
iii. Election ballots
iv. Election
B. Council - none
C. Clerk
i. Clearmont Day
D. Maintenance - none
• New business - none
• Unfinished business - none
• Executive
• Next meetings
A. Liquor license hearing
B. Budget work session at 5 p.m. May 16, 2022
C. Regular meeting at 6 p.m. May 16, 2022
• Adjournment