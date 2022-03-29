Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes - March 1, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. TRVCC annual report
B. Consideration of preliminary plat for StoneRidge Meadows Subdivision phase III
C. Proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month
D. Voting delegate for Wyoming Association of Rural Water Systems
E. Picnic tables for Farmers Market
F. Fourth of July celebration
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future Town Council meetings: April 5 and 9, May 3 and 17, 2022
Future town events: Planning Commission Meeting at 4:30 p.m. April 18, 2022
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/86229886385
Phone: 1-346-248-7799, ID: 862 2988 6385
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Reports
• Approve minutes of the March 16, 2022 meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update - none
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Acknowledge Craig Reichert for 25 years service with Fire Department
B. Update from Wyoming Community Development Authority
C. Park Clean up Day at both parks April 19, 2022
D. Arbor Day, April 26, 2022
• Public hearing/meeting agenda
A. Discuss additional financial information and receive comments on Clean Water Act State Revolving Fund loan application for Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project.
• Regular council meeting agenda
A. Permit approval for Crazy Woman Saloon during Dayton Days 2022
B. Sean Parker with Sheridan Travel and Tourism will give updates for 2022
C. Carrie Rogaczewski with Sheridan County Conservation District will give an update on funding for Stream Bank Improvements project
D. Erin Kilbride with TRVCC will give an annual update on the Community Center and Art Badget Pool for the upcoming season
E. Approve Mayors Proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention month
• Citizen communiqué
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items