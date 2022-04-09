Sheridan Board of Adjustment
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes for March 10, 2022 meeting
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-8; 1512 Hillcrest Dr. The applicants, Jonathan and Carrie Sisson, are requesting a variance from residence district requirement that an accessory building shall not be erected on the front one-half of the lot. The variance will allow a storage/workshop to be partially constructed in the front half of the lot. The property is zoned R-1 residence district. PIN 56842842801925.
B. Consideration of PL-22-9; 1103 Gladstone St. The applicants, Jeffrey M. and Dawn R. Knutson, are requesting a variance from the 20 foot setback requirement for a double frontage lot in an R-2 residence district to allow a new addition to be constructed 6.2 feet from the rear (east) property line. PIN 568434155000525.
C. Consideration of PL-22-12; 1407 Highland Ave. The applicant, Christopher J. Lingenfelter, is requesting a variance from the residence district requirement that an accessory building shall not occupy more than 30% of a required rear yard to allow an accessory structure to take 41.4% of the rear yard. Zoned R-2 residence district. PIN 56842238700825.
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment
Sheridan Planning Commission
Training session
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• The Sheridan Planning Commission will have a training session at this time.
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the March 9, 2022 regular meeting
B. Approval of $292,927.38 ACH fund transfer from WYOSTAR 5312-1184 long-term water supply investment account to First Federal water supply checking account in order to bring the checking account balance to $500,000.00.
C. Treasurer's reports for March
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Board to consider an extension for valid date of water service permit for 1 Pleasant Valley Lane
B. Capacity to serve presentation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School Board District 1
Regular meeting
Ranchester Central Office
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions for TRHS
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA Report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Approval of related service agreements
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies on second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies on first reading
B. Approval of 2022-23 certified contract renewals
C. Approval of TRHS boiler replacement bid
D. 2022-23 graduation date discussion
E. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B., Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School Board District 2
Regular meeting
Central Office Board Room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recognition
A. Boys Indoor State Champions and individual State Champions
B. Individual Wrestling State Champion
C. Spring Musical
D. Niche.com 2022 Best School Rankings
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports - Superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes for March 7, 2022
B. Approval of board retreat minutes for March 19, 2022
C. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. COVID-19 plan update
B. Approval of policies
C. Approval of 2022-2023 board goals
• New business
A. 2022-2023 High school handbook
B. 2023-2024 school calendar
C. Approval of audit firm for the fiscal year ending 6/30/22
D. Sheridan Junior High School HVAC design bid
E. Sheridan High School bleacher bid approval
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees
i. board reports - NSBA
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
• Welcome - audience comments
• Executive session
A.Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive and information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School Board District 3
Work session
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room
4:45 p.m. Wednesday
• District data review
A. District steering committee
• District business
A. Discussion about 2022-2023 preliminary budget, which will be approved in May
B. Additional help in the business office
C. Employees of the year
D. 2022-2023 classified contracts discussion
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. Discuss/average ratings for final documents
i. 2.5 - Meetings
ii. 2.6 - Budget/finance
• Review board agenda and consent items with question and answer
Clear Creek Recreation District Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Agenda unavailable at press time.
Sheridan County School Board District 3
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• K-12 district video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes for March 9, 2022 work session and regular meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes for March 9, 2022 regular meeting
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting minutes for Feb. 9, 2022
E. Approval to advertise for propane bids for the 2022-2023 school year
i. Bid would include a price to pre-buy 50,000 gallons, which will include propane for the Clear Creek Recreation District. The bid to include a “Not To Exceed Price” for every gallon over 50,000 used between the dates of July 1, 2022 – June 30, 2023
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4675 and 4675-R — Copyright
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.7 — Board committees
ii. 1.8 — Development and adoption of policies
• Action items
A. Approval of new science courses/credits that will count towards graduation requirements
i. Agricultural science
ii. Forensic science
B. Approval of letters of resignation for Seth Greear and Cameron Spade
C. Approval to hire for Payton Vrbas (High School Head Volleyball Coach) and Caleb Green (7-12 Vocational Agricultural Education Teacher/Clear Creek FFA Advisor)
D. Approval to advertise, interview and hire
i. Full-time business office assistant/clerk
ii. High school head boys basketball coach
iii. High school assistant volleyball coach
• Discussion items
A. 2022-2023 Funding
B. 2022 Legislative bills report
C. Potential COVID-19 stipend
D. Lightning upgrade grant
E. Graduation at 2 p.m. May 29, 2022
F. WSBA information/memos
• Superintendent report
A. Small school districts and coalition update
B. Fueling station update
• From the board
• May board meeting
A. Board meeting is at 7 p.m. May 11, 2022
i. Establish regular board agenda items
a. Approval of preliminary budget
b. Select/vote on Employees of the Year — both certified and classified employees
c. Approval of 2022 book scholarships
d. Sign senior diplomas
e. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District lease contract
f. Summer administration resolution
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. 2022-2023 funding
b. Board leadership governance compliance assessments
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session — personnel concerns
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of Downtown Sheridan Association lease agreement
• Discussion of the city-county subdivision development MOU
• Discussion of ordinance 2249 — amending subdivision conditions appendix B, article 2, section 202
• Discussion of ordinance 2250 — limiting gambling in downtown district
• Discussion of resolution 10-22 — establishing solid waste compost rates and fees
• Discussion of a pre-annexation agreement with Alan and Sharon Trujillo for water services at 73 Decker Rd.
• Discussion of a pre-annexation agreement with Marcus and Diana York for water services at 69 Decker Rd.
• Discussion of resolution 15-22 relinquishment of grants for the Malcolm Wallop Pond Project
• Presentation of the six finalists for the new retail liquor license lottery
• Executive Session per Wyoming state statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
Dayton Planning Committee
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Approval of showroom/garage/shop for Dayton Deals, 24 Main St., south lot, Dayton (a new construction)
B. Approval and discussion of address change for Gina Donnor/Gallery on Main
C. Discussion on future development requirements