Sheridan County School District 1
Regular meeting
Central Office board room, Ranchester
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. Student data reports
B. TRMS
• Visitors
• Student representative reports
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business Manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Approval of related service agreement
E. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies (second reading)
• New business
A. Approval of policies (first reading)
B. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approval of minutes: Feb. 1, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Resolution 02-3033 Wyoming Water Development Commission Master Plan level 1
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of Treasurer's reports
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: March 1 and 15, April 5
Future town events: Planning Commission meeting Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room, 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room, 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, Jan. 31, 2022
B. Minutes from regular meeting, Feb. 1, 2022
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Feb. 7, 2022
D. Ratify contract amendment 4 with WWC Engineering for Wolf Creek Road Restoration Project
E. Ratify consent to petition to the Wyoming Board of Control
F. Ratify letter to the City of Sheridan, regarding County Islands within the City
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, County Engineer, as viewer for the vacation of two alleyways within Downer Addition as described in the petition
• Consider item V-21-005: Story Community Library variance
• Consider waiver from fees for Story Community Library expansion
• Consider item V-21-006: Levi lot size variance
• Consider item CD-21-002: Freedom Ranch conservation design subdivision
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Fulmer Public Library (in person)
Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
Phone in: 1-253-215-8782, meeting ID: 608 251 8544, Passcode: 3350335
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes - Jan. 19, 2022
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the Library Director
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee Reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion - Library capital construction projects
• New business
A. Discussion - Library practicums for MLS students
B. Discussion - first look at 2022-23 draft budget
• Convene executive session (W.S. 16-4-405(a)(x), personnel matter)
• Return to regular session
• Question and answer (limited to a maximum of 5 minutes per individual)
• Adjournment
Next regular meeting: 4:30 p.m. March 16
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall, Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Jan. 20, 2022
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public communiqué
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of firefighting collective bargaining
• Discussion of PL-22-2, resolution 05-22, J & L Masters Subdivision. The applicants, John Masters and Lynnea Masters are requesting to subdivide 12,892 square feet from a portion of 1 lot into 3 lots, zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 1210 Spaulding Street, PIN 56842242600625
• Discussion of PL-24-44; Ordinance 2245, Cloud peak Storage PUD Rezone
• Consideration of a bid award to RotoChopper in the amount of $67.688.24 for a compost bagging machine
• Discussion of SID 74
• Discussion of resolution 04-22 authorizing a request to increase CWSRF 181 loan by $1.5 million for the landfill T6, T7 and T8 final closure project
• Discussion of cost increase for ACOE 1135 ecosystem restoration project
• Discussion of resolution 06-22; MRG for Blacktooth Park Phase III playground equipment
• Liquor license selection process
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Work session followed by a regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, W 235
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• NWCCD Board work session
A. Working dinner and report on NWCCD strategic pan
B. Tour of dental hygiene wing
• Regular meeting call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes: Jan 18, 2022
B. January 2022 financials
C. January 2022 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. COVID-19
B. District division update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Sheridan College Foundation report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports
A. Complaint log summary report
• Unfinished business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of sale of real property (1600 Solutions Way, Sheridan - 21 acres)
B. Consideration of sale of real property (1600 Solutions Way, Sheridan - 5 acres)
C. State Clay, LLC.
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Introduction of new board member, James Schrodt
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review correction and approval of minutes of the Nov. 22, 2021, Jan. 10 and 24, 2022 meetings
• Old business
A. Consideration of PL-21-40 (resolution 02-22), the Brown Berrettini Minor Subdivision. The applicants, Christopher Berrettini and Wendi Brown Berrettini are requesting to subdivide 7.2 acres into 3 lots. Zoned R-1 residence district. Located at 2191 W. Loucks St., northwest of Loucks Street and Osprey Boulevard (PIN 56843321110225).
B. Consideration of PL-21-50, ordinance 2243, Val Vista rezone. The applicants, Kon Ho In and Sun Ok In request to rezone 35,000 square feet from R-3 Residence District to B-2 Business District. Located on Val Vista St. from 755 to 715 Val Vista St. (PIN 56842712801025, 56842712800925, 56842712800825, 56842712800725, 56842712801125, 56842712800625, 56842712800525, and 56842712800425).
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-44, ordinance 2245. The applicant, System Land LLC, is requesting approval of Cloud Peak Storage PUD to rezone 4.53 acres from B-1 business district to a PUD, Planned Unit Development for a storage facility & residential unit. Located at 2351 W. 5th St. (PIN56842131500325).
B. Consideration of PL-22-2, resolution 05-22, J & L Masters Subdivision. The applicants, John Masters and Lynnea Masters are requesting to subdivide 12,892 square feet from a portion of 1 lot into 3 lots, zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 1210 Spaulding St. (PIN 56842242600625)
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Board luncheon work session
201 N. Connor St.
11:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• New business
A. Early childhood liaison
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters: W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law: W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment