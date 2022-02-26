Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes - Feb. 15, 2022
• Public comment/guest
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board - request for funds
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of Treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: March 15, April 5 and 19
Future town events: Planning Commission meeting 4:30 p.m. March 21
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Special meeting
Sheridan County Court Addition, board room 220
11 a.m. Monday
• Discuss Little Goose Valley Supply improvement options
Dayton Town Council
Special meeting
Dayton Town Hall
1:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Executive session - litigation (iii-16-4-405)
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. CU-22-001: Walker CUP. This is a request from Tyler Walker for a conditional use permit located in the SW¼ of Section 15, T56N, R84W. The applicant is proposing to allow a 1972 mobile home to be used for residential purposes in a C-2 zoning district. The trailer site would occupy a 14 foot by 67 foot portion of a larger parcel. The physical address of the property is 1054 Fort Road.
B. V-22-001: Walker setback variance. This is a request from Tyler Walker for a rear setback (yard) variance at 1054 Fort Road that would permit a mobile home to be located 10 feet from the rear property line. The 2.04-acre parcel is zoned (C-2) commercial-2 and is accessed off of Fort Road. The standard rear setback (yard) required in the C-2 zoning district is 20 feet.
C. CU-22-002: Story Community Library CUP. This is a request from the Sheridan County Library Board of Trustees for a conditional use permit located in the SW¼SW¼ of Section 8, T53N, R83W. The applicant is proposing to expand the existing public library. The property is located in the (C-2) commercial-2 zoning district, consists of .36 acres of which all the .36 acres will be used for the CUP site.
D. PP-21-004: Peak View preliminary plat. This is a preliminary subdivision request by Joe Wesnitzer to divide property located in the NW¼SE¼ and SW¼SE¼ of Section 21, T55N, R84W. The property consists of 57.70 acres and is zoned rural residential (RR). The proposed development would be accessed off of Metz Road (CR #62) and would consist of 5 lots.
E. PP-21-003J: Bobcat Estates preliminary plat. This is a preliminary subdivision request by BH Bobcat, LLC to divide property located in the SW¼ of Section 14 & the SE¼ of Section 15, T55N, R84W. The property consists of 125.82 acres and is zoned urban residential (UR). The proposed development would be accessed off of State Highway 332 (aka Big Horn Avenue) and US Highway 87 (aka Coffeen Avenue) and would consist of 22 residential lots and 2 outlots.
F. R-22-001: West 15th rezone. This is an application to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30.A. of the rules and regulations governing zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from West Sheridan Land Company, LLC on lots 3-10, block 40 and lots 5-9, block 45 of Downer Addition. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 1.47 acres from (C-2) commercial-2 to (UR) urban residential. The property is currently vacant with no physical address.
• Matters from the staff
A. Recent planning items: Story Community Library variance, Levi Lot size variance, and Freedom Ranch Conservation Design Subdivision were approved by the BOCC and Belsby Minor Subdivision was heard by the BOCC on March 1st, 2022.
• Matters from commissioners - none
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Work session
Big Horn High School, room 211
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Policy review
• Administrator evaluations
• AD discussion
• Preliminary budget discussion
• School Board calendar
• Executive session
A. Early graduation request
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District and Sheridan County School District 2 Boards of Trustees
Joint board meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, room W235
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Welcome from board chairs, President and Superintendent
• New business
A. Dual and concurrent enrollment
B. Fifth Street property update
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of authorization for staff to move forward regarding annexation of county islands
• Discussion of Bender Lane quiet title action
• Discussion of the selection of new retail liquor license
• Discussion of resolution 08-22 designating the 2022 Trees for Trash, Community Clean-up Event and Free Landfill days
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Update on Freedom Convoy traveling through Sheridan
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting - Feb. 14, 2022
B. Minutes from regular meeting - Feb. 15, 2022
C. Ratify letter from Sheridan and Johnson County to Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivision Committee
D. Ratify release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 9
E. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 4
F. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage & note with Travis and Cindy Chadderdon for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 4
G. Ratify partial assignment of Affordable Housing Agreement for Trailside at Woodland Park between Sheridan County, Assignor and Travis and Cindy Chadderon, Assignee for lot 4 of the Trailside at Woodland Park
H. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 3
I. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage & note with Chance Quarterman for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 3
J. Ratify partial assignment of Affordable Housing Agreement for Trailside at Woodland Park between Sheridan County, Assignor and Chance Quarterman, Assignee for lot 3 of the Trailside at Woodland Park
K. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 14
L. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage & note with Joseph D. Williams for Trailside at Woodland Park, lot 14
M. Ratify partial assignment of Affordable Housing Agreement for Trailside at Woodland Park between Sheridan County, Assignor and Joseph D. Williams, Assignee for lot 14 of the Trailside at Woodland Park
N. Ratify official bond and oath, John W. Stopka, Airport Manager, 11/5/2021 – 11/5/2022, $100,000
O. Ratify Wyoming Department of Transportation amendment number one to FY2021 Transportation Alternatives Program agreement for project CD21408
P. General county warrants for Feb.
Q. General airport warrants for Feb.
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider item S-21-011: Belsby Minor Subdivision
• Consider memorandum of understanding between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for COVID-19 vaccination activitites
• Consider Professional Architectural Services Award for Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and Coroner's Office project
• Consider resolution 22-03-002 appointment of special prosecutor
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call
• Election of Chairman
• Election of Vice-Chairman
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes - Feb. 14, 2022
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-1, a preliminary plat of the Cloud Peak Ranch 24th filing subdivision. The applicant, Ranch at Twin Buttes LLC, is requesting to subdivide 13.23 acres of unplatted land into 57 lots and 3 outlets, zoned R-1 residence district. Located at 1220 Covey Run Rd., south of Quail Ridge Rd. PIN 56842910000100
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan Memorial Hospital, conference rooms A and B, lower level
4 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Welcome, public comments and introductions
• Approval of Feb. board meeting Agenda
• Approval of Jan. board meeting minutes - Feb. 2, 2022
• Quality committee report
• Patient experience committee report
• Medical staff report
A. Credentialing
• Administration report
A. Funding request
B. COVID-19 and immunizations update
C. Chief Medical Officer update
D. Master planning
E. Robotics
F. Behavioral health
G. Electrical upgrade
• Finance Committee report
A. Financial statements
• Foundation report
• Building Committee report
• Other business
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Legal
• Adjournment