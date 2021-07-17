Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes from June 24, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Construction/service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public communiqué
• Set the next meeting date
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular meeting
Sheridan County School District 1 Central Office
6 p.m. Wednesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Fiscal Year 2022 public budget hearing
• Visitors
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies - second reading (IGDJ-R2)
• New business
A. Adopt fiscal year 2022 budget
B. Approval of policies - first reading (JED)
C. Appoint recreation district members
D. Approval of 2021-22 student activity handbook
E. Approval of 2021-22 CSVA student handbook
F. Approval of extra duty slate
G. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes - July 6, 2021
• Pubic comment/guest
• Old business
A. Tongue River Communications franchise agreement third reading
• New business
A. Fishing derby 2021
B. Conditional use permit for WYO Buckin' Beans located at 1116 Big Horn Drive, Ranchester
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurers report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: Aug. 3 and 17, Sept. 7 and 21
Future town events: Farmers Market held on Wednesdays 4:30-6:30 p.m., Town of Ranchester silent auction Aug. 16-19
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation - Tony Forman, Cornerstone Church
• Roll call members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns
B. Arbor Day proclamation
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for ordinance #2232 for the Craft rezone at 1325 S. Sheridan Ave.
i. Consideration of ordinance #2232
B. Public hearing for ordinance #2235, regarding sidewalk snow removal
i. Consideration of ordinance #2235
C. Public hearing for resolution #31-21 for the 545 N. Sheridan Ave. alley vacation
i. consideration of resolution #31-21
• Consent agenda
A. Release of six paving assessment liens - SID #78 Sheridan Commercial Park
B. Pre-annexation agreement with Tyler Crossley at 105 Decker Road
C. Minutes of regular council meeting July 6, 2021
D. Sheridan public arts coordinator contract with SAGE
E. Purchase of (1) one piece Velocity 100' Ascendant Mid Tower Quint, stock unit #35291, pricing per HGAC $1,438,753.00
F. Claims
• Staff update
A. Sales and use tax presentation
B. Financial update
• Old business
A. Third and final reading for PL-21-22, ordinance 2230, Sheridan Ranch Development planned unit development (PUD). The applicant, System Land, LLC is requesting PUD approval and to rezone 5.65 acres from B-1 business district to PUD. Located south of West Fifth Street, across from Black Tooth Park
B. Third and final reading of ordinance #2231 for Clarity Telecom, LLC. franchise agreement
• New business
A. Consideration of resolution 24-21 establishing policy and protocol for annexations involving the city and SAWS
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 3 School Board
Work session
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• District stewardship
• Review district summary calendar and PD schedule
• Review 2021-2022 budget
• Summer projects update
A. Fire alarm system
B. Maintenance/track shed
• Review board agenda and consent items
A. Q&A session
Clear Creek Recreation District Board
Work session and budget meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
6 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda not available at press time.
Sheridan County School District 3 School Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. June 16, 2021 work session
ii. June 16, 2021 regular board meeting
iii. June 16, 2021 special budget revision board meeting
iv. June 22, 2021 special board meeting
C. Approval of executive session meetings
i. June 16, 2021 work session executive session
ii. June 16, 2021 board meeting executive session
iii. June 22, 2021 special board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes - May 12, 2021
E. Approval of notice of school board meeting and notice of availability of board minutes for 2021
i. Board minutes are available for inspection by any citizen during regular district business office hours and on district's website
F. Approval of administration's recommendation for new out-of-district student applications
i. Pehringer Family
ii. Rumfelt family
iii. Monroe family
G. Approval of revisions to board policy
A. 4000 series
i. 4256 - Insurance delinquent accounts
a. Second and final reading
• Administration reports
A. District activities/Athletics director
B. Special education director
i. District updates
ii. State report updates
C. District Technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
i. Transportation updates
ii. Bus routes for 2021-2022
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/Business manager
i. District financial report
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board polices
i. 4000 series
a. 4325 - Health and safety in the workplace
b. 4330 - Infectious and communicable diseases
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.5 - Meetings
ii. 2.6 - Budget/finance
C. Complete individual leadership Governance Board assessments
i. 2.7 - Personnel
ii. 2.8 - Labor relations
iii. 2.9 - Student services
iv. 2.10 - Facilities, transportation and food services
• Action items
A. Approval to hire Junior High School Assistant Volleyball Coach - PJ Rozema
B. Approval to hire Junior High School Assistant Basketball Coach - Tiffany Greear
C. Approve disposal of district property and advertising to accept sealed bids for the following SCSD3 vehicles
i. 2007 Toyota Sequoia - 5TDBT44A97S288067 - mileage 100,541
ii. 2003 Freightliner Bus - 4UZAAXBV03CK30381 - mileage 322,941
iii. 2002 Ford Excursion - 1FMNU41S52EA32641 - mileage 181,529
D. Approval to move forward with the selling of district lot
i. 1704 Sheridan Avenue
a. Lot 3, block 2 of the third addition to the town of Clearmont
E.. Approval of revisions to board policies
i. 4000 series
a. 4260 - Mileage reimbursement - first reading
ii. 5000 series
a. 5210 - Entrance age - first reading
• Discussion items
A. District stewardship
B. WSBA information
i. Memos
• Superintendent report
A. Small school district and coalition update
B. WASA meeting
C. Special legislative session update
D. Project updates
i. Fire alarm system
ii. Maintenance/track shed
• From the board
• August board meeting
A. Board meeting is Aug. 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
a. Approve 2021-2022 bus routes and bus drivers
b. Assign/approve WSBA voting delegate
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. Development of a WSBA resolution for 2021 WSBA delegate assembly meeting
b. Critical race theory
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
This regular board meeting will adjourn at 8 p.m. for the special budget approval meeting. The regular board meeting will reconvene after the special budget approval meeting is over.
Sheridan County School District 3
Budget approval meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
8 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Action items
A. One mill levy for Clear Creek Recreation District (2021-2022)
i. WS 18-9
B. 2021-2022 Budget
i. General fund: $3,700,000.00
ii. Special revenue: $402,512.61
iii. Major maintenance: $325,000.00
iv. Capital construction: $170,000.00
v. Food service: $ 125,000.00
vi. Activity funds: $90,000.00
vii. District housing rentals: $33,000.00
viii. Depreciation reserve: $50,000.00
• Notice of mill levy
A. Total mills levied by Sheridan County School District 3 for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is requesting the same mills levied for the 2020-2021 fiscal year
i. State required local mills
a. 2020-2021 mills: 25.00
b. 2021-2022 mills: 25.00
ii. State required country mills
a. 2020-2021 mills: 6.00
b. 2021-2022 mills: 6.00
iii. Sheridan recreation district mills
a. 2020-2021 mills: 1.00
b. 2021-2022 mills: 1.00
iv. Bonded debt mills
a. 2020-2021 mills: none
b. 2021-2022 mills: none
v. Total mills levied
a. 2020-2021 mills: 32.00
b. 2021-2022 mills: 32.00
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan Court House, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Consent agenda
A. minutes from staff meeting, July 6, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting, July 6, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting, July 12, 2021
D. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquors Inc. dba Sheridan Liquor for July 31, 2021, for Destafano wedding, 141 Decker Road, Sheridan
E. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 11, 2021, for Sunday Polo, 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn
F. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 18, 2021, For Sunday Polo, 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn
G. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center for July 25, 2021, For Sunday Polo, 352 Bird Farm Road, Big Horn
H. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for RJLK LLC dba Coffeen Liquors for July 24, 2021, for Rollins/Bare wedding, 141 Decker Road, Sheridan
I. Official bond and oath, Jerry Eugene Davis, Treasurer, Memorial Hospital of Sheridan
J. Ratify 2021-2022 subaward agreement between Volunteers of America Northern Rockies and Sheridan County
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on agenda
• Consider resolution 21-07-016 Sheridan County budget appropriations fiscal year 2021-2022
• Consider resolution 21-0-017 budget amendment 3, transfer of unencumbered/unexpended funds, departmental budget balances fiscal year 2020-2021
• Consider standby generator base bid award for Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library project
• Consider Election Systems and Software, LLC hardware maintenance and software license, maintenance and support service agreement
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan Court House, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Budget hearing
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition,
second floor board room 220
5 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and Pledge
• Public hearing for proposed fiscal year 2021-2022 budget
• Adjourn
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83842729669
Meeting ID: 838 4272 9669
Phone in: 1-669-900-6833
• Call to order - recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the June 30, 2021 Fire and Rescue work study
• Approve minutes of the July 6, 2021, council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Update on fire department discussion
B. Discussion on maintenance projects
C. Citizen communique
D. Council comments/requests for future agenda items