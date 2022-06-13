Sheridan County School District 2 Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Sheridan Central Office, board room
Zoom meeting: scsd2.zoom.us/j/96703263067
Phone in: 1-470-250-9358, webinar ID: 967 0326 3067
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and pledge
• Recognitions
A. Classified staff of the Year
B. US News and World report Best High Schools of 202
C. WHSAA Good Sportsmanship awards
i. Basketball - Adeline Burgess
ii. Soccer - (x2) Ellie Williams, Emma Prior, Olivia Ballew, Libby Gardner, Ella Kessner and Colson Coon
D. Boys' Track State Championship and individual State Champions
E. Spring activities update
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports - Superintendent
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of May 2, 2022 board meeting minutes
B. Approval of May 10, 2022 board luncheon meeting minutes
C. Approval of June 2, 2022 special board meeting minutes
D. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. Approval of policies
B. Facilities update
C. Approval of renewal of food services with Sysco
D. Ranch to School program update
• New business
A. Revisions to the JCSCS and SHS 2022-2023 handbooks
B. Sheridan High School college connection center report
C. Approval fo draft consolidated grant
• Reports and communication
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive and information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
• Adjournment