Today

Cloudy with rain developing this afternoon. High 68F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.

Tomorrow

Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High near 65F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.