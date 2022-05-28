Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of April 7, 2022 meeting minutes
• Matters from the public that are not on the agenda
• Old business — none
• New business
A. EV-22-002: Williams easement vacation. This is a request from Ted & Kathryn Williams to vacate the 10 foot wide platted utility, drainage, irrigation and construction easement (less the 20 foot by ten foot portions adjacent to the front/rear lot lines) centered on the lot line common to lots 5 & 6, East Falls at Powder Horn Ranch.
B. V-22-002: Daugaard lot size variance. This is a request from Devin and Caitlin Daugaard for a variance from the minimum lot area zoning standards in the (A) agricultural district. The variance would permit the reduction of the 6.2 acres and allow for the applicant to apply for a subdivision permit.
C. CU-22-005: Gregson CUP. This is a request from Boe Gregson for a conditional use permit located in the SW¼NW¼ & the NW¼SW¼ of section 20, T54N, R.83W. The applicant is proposing to build five cabins with garages and connected barns/sheds for horses. The applicant also has a barn apartment. These facilities would be used in the operation of the Rifle Creek Polo and Guest Ranch. The property is located in the (A) agricultural zoning district, consists of 37.30 acres of which all will be used for the CUP site. The proposed site is addressed as 3614 Highway 87.
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Steinhorst CUP, Perry RV Storage CUP and Black Gold Quarry were heard by the BOCC on May 3, 2022 and the MOU between the city and county was heard on May 17, 2022.
• Matters from commissioners — none
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board
Special meeting
Sheridan City Hall
11 a.m. Thursday
• Consideration of real estate agreement for lot 3, Sheridan Commercial Park
• Update on Kennon project
• Discussion and consideration regarding Kennon lease