Sheridan City Council
Study Session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of base bid award for the Sewer Rehabilitation project 2022 to Insituform Technologies, LLC in the amount of $333,395
• Discussion of PL-22-6, resolution 16-22, Wellspring Two subdivision, replat 624 Burton St.
• Discussion of the transfer of retail liquor license 4 to The Warehouse Gastropub
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Second Chance Cat Rescue to speak to the Commissioners
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of the April 25, 2022 meeting
• Old business - none.
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-6: Wellspring Two subdivision. The applicants, Zachary A. Gray and Tatiana Popkova, are requesting to replant 14,506 square feet from two lots into two lots that are zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 624 Burton St.
• Consideration from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of April 25, 2022 meeting minutes
• Consideration of PL-22-6: Wellspring Two subdivision. The applicants, Zachary A. Gray and Tatiana Popkova, are requesting to replant 14,506 square feet from 2 lots into 2 lots, zoned R-2 residence district. Located at 624 Burton St.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the March 9, 2022 regular meeting minutes
i. April 13, 2022 meeting was canceled by SAWSJPB Chair due to weather and lack of a quorum
B. Approval of $292,927.38 ACH fund transfer from WYOSTAR 5312-1184 Long Term Water Supply investment account to Fist Federal Water Supply checking account in order to bring the checking account balance to $500,000.00
C. Treasurer's report for March
D. Treasurer's report for April
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Board to consider an extension for validate date of water service permit for 1 Pleasant Valley Lane
B. Capacity to serve presentation
C. Presentation of preliminary budget for FYI 6/30/23
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Work session
Big Horn High School, room 211
3 p.m. Monday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• BOCHES update
• Term limits for Rec1
• School lunch program
• Budget review/discussion
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Property
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular meeting
Big Horn High School, room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. TRHS, Bridge School, CSVA
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business Manager's report
• Superintendent's report
A. Safe return to in-person instruction plan update
B. Public comment
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Approval of related service agreement
E. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of policies second reading
• New business
A. Approval of policies first reading
B. Approval of 2022-23 classified staff renewals
C. Accept proposed preliminary budget
D. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School Board District 3
Work session
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. Discuss/average ratings for final documents
i. 2.7 - Personnel
ii. 2.8 - Labor relations
• District data review
A. District Steering Committee
• District business
A. Review 2022-2023 draft budget
i. Review salary information
a. Classified and certified salary schedules
ii. Insurance costs
iii. Wyoming retirement costs
• Review 2022-2023 coaching, classified and extended duty contract recommendations
• Review Employee of the Year nomination forms - certified and classified
• Review board agenda and consent items
A. Questions and answers
Clear Creek Recreation District Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda not available at press time.
Sheridan County School Board District 3
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• K-12 district video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of April 13, 2022 work session and regular meeting
C. Approval of April 13, 2022 executive session
D. Approval of district book scholarships
E. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District lease contract for the 2022-2023 school year
F. Approval of administration's recommendation for new, out-of-district student application for the 2022-2023 school year - Kobe Legerski
• Administration reports
A. District activities/Athletics Director
i. 2022-2023 coaching positions discussion
B. Special Education Assistant Director
C. District Technology Supervisor
D. District Transportation Supervisor
E. District Maintenance Supervisor
F. District Food Service Supervisor/Business Manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review 5000 series policies
i. 5010 - Entrance age requirements
ii. 5020 - Homeschooled
iii. 5020-R - Homeschooled
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.1 - Focus on maximizing learning
ii. 2.2 - Instruction
• Action items
A. Approval of letter of resignation for Brittany Murnion, K-12 teacher
B. Approval of a 2022 summer resolution that allows Interim Superintendent Boyd Brown and Business Manager Greg Rohrer to issue and release warrants, accept or reject bids/contracts and conduct the normal business of the district during the time frame of May 12 - June 30, 2022. Also, this resolution would allow Incoming Superintendent Charles ‘Chase’ Christensen and Business Manager Greg Rohrer the same rights as above during the time frame of July 1 - Sept. 7, 2022
C. Approval of one-time bonus for all current employees of SCSD3 as presented by the administration
D. Selection and approval of Employees of the Year, both certified and classified staff
E. Award 2022-2023 propane contract according to the administration's recommendation
F. Approval of 2022-2023 preliminary budget as presented by the administration
G. Approval to renew coaching, classified and extended duty contracts as recommended by the administration for the 2022-2023 school year
H. Approval of the revisions to board policies (4000 series)
i. 4675 - copyright
ii. 4675-R - copyright (first reading)
• Discussion items
A. Wyoming state school funding model
B. Graduation at 2 p.m. May 29, 2022
C. WSBA information/memos
• Superintendent report
• From the board
• June 8, 2022 board meeting
A. Establish regular board agenda items
B. Establish work session agenda
i. Review 2022-2023 draft budget
ii. FFA Robert's rules of order
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Sign diplomas
• Adjourn
Dayton Town Planning Committee
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of April 12, 2022 meeting minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Approval of rezoning application for showroom/garage/shop for Dayton Deals, 24 Main St., south lot, Dayton, a new construction.
B. Approval of building permit application for Steve & Tina Jones, 725 Smith Street, an enclosed porch
C. Introduction of the tree ordinance for the Town of Dayton
D. Discussion on future development requirements
• Planning Committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Room 210
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Old business:
A. Review and approve minutes from March 14, 2022 meeting
• New business:
A. Story Park
• Schedule next meeting date and time - July 2022
• Adjourn