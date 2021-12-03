City of Sheridan Board of Adjustment
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes: Nov. 10, 2021
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-65; 526 E. Works St. The applicant, Christy Hansel Lohof, is requesting a variance from the 10 foot side yard setback for a corner lot in an R-3 residence district to allow construction of a new dwelling to be 5 feet from the north property line. PIN 56842635000925
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment
Town Council of Ranchester
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Second reading of ordinance 289, Chapter 8 regulation of alcoholic beverages
• New business
A. Budget amendments
B. Future plans for town growth
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurers report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: Dec. 21, 2021 and Jan. 4 and 18, 2022
Future town events: Public hearing for liquor license renewals will be held Jan. 4, 2022 during the regular town council meeting.
Town of Ranchester Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
5:15 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• What is the purpose of the Planning Committee; roles and responsibilities
• What does the town council expect from the Planning Commission
• Vote on Chairperson and Vice Chairperson
• Make a list of items you would like to discuss at the next Planning Commission meeting
• Set up regular meetings
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting
us02web.zoom.us/j/86578080954 or call 253-215-8782
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order/recite pledge of allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the Nov. 17, 2021 council meeting
• Reports
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Bid opening Dec. 16 at 2 p.m. for WWTP Improvement Project
B. Bid award special meeting Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. for WWTP Project
C. SHSP Grant award has been signed for the fire and rescue siren but until the approved EHP screening form is in the towns possession we can't purchase the siren
D. The ice rink has been set up on Main Street for the season
E. Christmas light contest winners will be announced on Dec. 20
F. Town staff Christmas party will be held on Dec. 9
• Introduction to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission and invitation to comment on the Sheridan County History Preservation Plan
• Citizen communiqué
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items