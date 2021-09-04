Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
Cottonwood Center, upstairs conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Introductions
• Approval of agenda
• Contracts/requests
A. JZ Prairie Dog stockwater/fencing partial payment
B. NACD technical assistance agreement
C. Dayton oil agreement renewal
D. Clearmont oil agreement renewal
E. Fall 2021 project application prioritization
• Minutes - Aug. 3, 2021 regular meeting minutes
• Financial
A. Monthly balance report
B. Financial reports
C. Voucher/check approval
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Hume Draw assessment proposal
• Updates
A. Watershed updates
B. Project updates
C. Outreach updates
D. Membership updates
• Board reports
• NRCS report
• Staff report
Dayton Town Council
Public hearing
Dayton Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Dayton Town Council will hold a public hearing for the community’s 2021 Community Development block grant activities, with proposed funding made available from Wyoming Community Development Authority (WCDA). The public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 at Dayton Town Hall. The purpose of the public hearing is to solicit public view, comments and recommendations for potential sponsorship of a grant application for WCDA’s CDBG‐funded Neighborhood Development program.
Sheridan County School District 3 Board
Work session
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room
5:30 p.m. Wednesday
• District Smart Start plan update
A. Mask mandate discussion
B. Letters
• Start of school update
• WSBA fall round up reflection
• Review board agenda and consent items
A. Question and answer session
Clear Creek Recreation District Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda unavailable at press time.
Sheridan County School District 3 Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation
A. District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Aug. 11, 2021 work session
ii. Aug. 11, 2021 regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting minutes
i. July 1, 2021
ii. July 21, 2021
D. Approval of reinstated bus route - Lower Powder River route
E. Approval of home school application - Metzger family
F. Approval of returning out-of-district students
G. Approval of transportation isolation requests
i. Cole and Nicole Cooper
ii. Mathew and Karis Prusak
H. Approval of administration's recommendation for new out-of-district student application - Betz family
• Administration reports
A. District activities/Athletics Director
B. Special Education Assistant Director
i. District updates
ii. State report updates
C. District Technology Supervisor
D. District transportation Supervisor
E. District Maintenance Supervisor
F. District Food Service Supervisor/Business Manager
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4335 - Drug-free workplace
ii. 4336 - Use of tobacco products
iii. 4337 - Use of tobacco products
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.9 - Student services
ii. 2.10 - Facilities, transportation and food services
C. Complete individual leadership governance board assessment
i. 2.13 - Leadership
• Action items
A. Approval of local critical race theory resolution
B. Approval of critical race theory resolution to present at the Wyoming School Boards Association (WSBA) general assembly
i. WSBA Annual Conference - Nov. 17-19, 2021
C. Approval of revisions to board policies
i. 4340 - Drug and alcohol testing
ii. 4340 - R - Drug and alcohol testing (first reading)
iii. 5221 - Student absences and excuses (first reading)
• Discussion items
A. Federal Funding
i. ESSER funding
B. WSBA information
i. Memos
• Superintendent report
A. JEC update - Sept. 8-9, 2021
B. Sheridan County School Districts 1 and 2 mask mandates
• From the board
• Oct. board meeting
A. Board meeting is Oct. 13, 2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board meeting agenda items
ii. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting Aug. 16, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting Aug. 16, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting Aug. 23, 2021
D. Minutes from staff meeting Aug. 30, 2021
E. Ratify letter to Sheridan Health Center
F. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Twisted Woods LLC dba Parkman Bar & Grill for Aug. 27, 2021; University of Wyoming Partnership Summit, Padlock Ranch, 8420 Highway 14, Ranchester.
G. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Twisted Woods LLC dba Parkman Bar & Grill for Aug. 28, 2021; Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, Padlock Ranch, 8420 Highway 14, Ranchester.
H. Ratify letter to Community Development Manager, Wyoming Business Council regarding Red Grade Trails project
I. Ratify 24-hour malt beverage permit for Toni Duvall dba Lefty's for Sept. 17-18, 2021; Born in a Barn, 425 Highway 14E, Sheridan.
J. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for WJK LLC dba No Name Bar for Sept. 17-18, 2021; Story Days, 6 N. Piney Rd., Story.
K. Ratify 24-hour malt beverage permit for Richard Lee Smith dba Lodore Saloon for Aug. 28, 2021; Story Days, 6 N. Piney Rd., Story.
L. Ratify response letter to John Reinert regarding Meadowlark Subdivision
M. Ratify subordination of mortgage from County of Sheridan to First Northern Bank of Wyoming, Mortgagee Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park lots 3-5, 7, 10-11, 14-15 and 21-22
N. Ratify 24-hour malt beverage permit for microbrewary for Luminous Brewhouse LLC dba Luminous Brewhouse for Aug. 28, 2021; Story Days, 19 N. Piney Rd., Story
O. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement 2109A with Montana-Dakota Utilities, for bored instalation of 2 inch natural gas polyethylene distribution at County Road 72 (a.k.a. Paradise Park Road), fee $787.50
P. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquor Inc. dba Sheridan Liquor for Sept. 25, 2021; Rooted in Wyoming, 415 Highway 14E, Sheridan
Q. Ratify letter of support for Ranchester-Dayton Pathway project
R. Ratify response letter to Ron Patterson
S. General county warrants, Aug.
T. General airport warrants, Aug.
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Old bussines
A. Remove motion from the table
• New business
A. Consider resolution 21-09-022 notice of intent to vacate public right-of--way known as Boeing Road within Jefferies Draw Subdivision
B. Consider item CU-21-004 Laura's Lawn Care & Snow Removal CUP
C. Consider item S-21-006 Moon Valley Minor Subdivision
D. Consider RP-21-002 Powder Horn Ranch Minor No. 42 Subdivision
E. Consider agreement between the County of Sheridan and Guren & Associates LLC for professional services to prepare a housing needs assessment and housing action plan.
F. Consider agreement between the County of Sheridan and AreaSearch Corporation for professional services for digital preservation of various County records
G. Consider master cooperative agreement for Urban Systems funds between WYDOT, Sheridan County and the City of Sheridan
H. Consider contract with Wyoming Department of Family Services for FFY 2021-22 TANF/CPI Community Plan
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
8:15 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Sheridan City Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Liquor license award discussion
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Phil Wold, Trinity Lutheran Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Downtown Sheridan Association update
B. Proclamation in support of Direct Support Professionals Week
C. Proclamation for Constitution Week
D. Proclamation in support of Star Spangled Banner Day
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing on resolution 34-21, TJS2 Minor Subdivision
i. Consideration of resolution 34-21
• Consent agenda
A. Reappointment of Diana Riesen to an additional 3 year term on the Sheridan Recreation District Board
B. Reappointment of DJ Dearcorn to an additional 3 year term on the Sheridan Recreation District Board
C. Release of two SID #70 paving assessment liens: Ramona Hansen and Alice Beatty
D. Minutes of regular council meeting Aug. 16, 2021
E. Minutes of special council meeting Aug. 30, 2021
F. Claims
• Old business
A. Third and final reading for ordinance 2236 for a rezone at 2533 Coffeen Avenue
• New business
A. Considerate of sanitary sewer recoupment agreement for Cottonwood Subdivision
B. Consideration of Cottonwood Phase 1 final acceptance
C. Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester City Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes - Aug. 17, 2021
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. ARPA funding
• New business
A. Proclamation honoring Hunger Action month
B. Security camera proposal
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurers report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Future town council meetings: Sept. 21, Oct. 5 and 19, 2021
Future town events: WCDA public hearing Sept. 8, 2021; Farmers Market 4:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
City of Sheridan Board of Adjustment
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall, City Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Aug. 12, 2021
• Old business - none
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-21-36; 840 King St. The applicant, Andrew D. and Hannah M. Gallagher, are requesting a variance from the accessory structure requirement that the garage shall not be erected on the front one-half of the lot and to allow the garage to be 2 feet 4 inches taller than the dwelling. Zoned R-2 residence district. PIN 56842638500100.
B. Consideration of PL-21-38; 204 and 212 Custer St. The applicant, Ten Above Investments LLC, is requesting a variance from the 5 foot side yard setback in an R-3 residence district to allow a proposed property line between two existing buildings to be 4 foot for 204 S. Custer and 0 feet on the 212 S. Custer side. PIN 56842635500625.
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Zoom meeting: us02web.zoom.us/j/89197601896
Phone: 1-669-900-6833
Meeting ID: 891 9760 1896
7 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Aug. 18, 2021 council meeting
• Approve minutes of Sept. 2 special meeting
• Reports
• Approve warrants
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Any VanHorn passed his level 2 test and will have full license by 9/21/21
B. Gary Madden and Dave Avery got their Water Numbers and will be signing up for the Sacramento College Water Operator test
• Fire and Rescue department staff introduction
• Present certificate to Morgan Kepley, student at TRHS, for Art Badget Pool t-shirt design
• Appoint Jacque Reilly as Planning Committee member
• Approval of gas hookups for town property
• Introducing new staff member Dave Avery
• Rezoning request review for Sheeley
• Rezoning request review for Jack and Misty Wood
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Executive session 16-4-405 (ii) personnel and (iii) litigation