Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room #220
9 a.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Staff/elected reports
- Presentation on Cowboy Skill Games and the Wyoming Gaming Commission's new regulation governing operations
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular board meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation to be given by Scott Lee, Bethesda Worship Center
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comments from the public
- Community update
A. Sheridan Community Land Trust
- Consent agenda
A. Appointment of Christi Burgess Haswell to the SEEDA board for a term expiring August 31, 2024
B. Re-appointment of Patrick Henderson to the SEEDA board for a term expiring Aug. 31, 2024
C. Three SID 70 lien releases
D. Minutes of regular council meeting Aug. 2, 2021
E. Claims
- Staff update
A. Sales and use tax update
- Old business
A. Third and final reading for Ordinance 2235, regarding sidewalk snow removal
B. Second reading for Ordinance 2223 dealing with animals
C. Second reading for Ordinance 2236 for a rezone at 2533 Coffeen Avenue
D. Third and final reading for ordinance 2232 for the Craft rezone at 1325 S. Sheridan Ave.
- New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 25-21 for Fall Pumpkin Festival
B. Consideration of pre-annexation agreement with Curt and Megan Hendrickson at 2757 W. 17th St.
C. Consideration of pre-annexation agreement with James L. Adams at 131 Decker Road
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
- Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, Aug. 2, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting, Aug 3, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Aug. 9, 2021
D. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement M08-03 with Montana-Dakota Utilities, for utility installation of open trench parallel to roadway, at County Road 30 (a.k.a. Kruse Creek Road); fee: $1,440.00
E. Ratify letter to the State Public Defender recommending Alex Cremer as a part-time contract Assistant Public Defender for the 4th Judicial District
F. Ratify release of mortgage between the County of Sheridan and Jeffrey B. Bernabe for lot 8, block 1, Poplar Grove PUD, phase one
G. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquors Inc. dba Sheridan Liquor for August 28, 2021, Bradford Wedding, 141 Decker Road, Sheridan, WY
H. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquor Inc. dba Sheridan Liquor, for Sept. 4, 2021 Legerski Wedding, 415 US Highway 14, Sheridan, WY
I. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Story Store at the Old Firehall dba Story Store, for Aug. 27 and 28, 2021, Story Days, 30 North Piney Road, Story, WY
J. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement M21-05 with Columbus Peak Ranch LLC
K. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2108LA with Columbus Peak Ranch LLC, for installation of 2" stock water line, at County Road 140 (a.k.a. Twin Creek Road; fee $1600)
- Consider agenda
- Announcements
- Public comments on matters not on the agenda
- Consider Resolution 21-08-020, budget amendment #4, transfer of unencumbered/unexpended funds, departmental budget balances fiscal year 2020-21
- Consider resolution 21-08-021 annual statement
- Consider appointment of appraisers in the matter of the vacation of public right-of-way known as County Road 68 (a.k.a Dow-Dutch Creek Road)
- Consider amendment one for extension of the Sheridan County HMEP grant award
- Consider agreement between the county of Sheridan and Morrison-Maierle Inc. for Professional Services for the design of Brooks Street greenspace project
- Consider item EV-21-004: Prosinski easement vacation
- Consider agreement to postpone for S-21-001: Powder Horn, South Fork Subdivision
- Adjournment
Town of Dayton Fire and Rescue
Public meeting
Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton
6 p.m. Tuesday
- Fire and Rescue procedure update with Councilman Chris Bernard and Fire Chief Rick Bilodeau
Sheridan County School District #1
Regular board meeting
Central office
6 p.m. Tuesday
- Call the meeting to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Reading of mission statement
- Role call
- Approval of agenda
- Fiscal Year 2021 budget amendment hearing
- Presentation/recognitions
- Visitors
- WSCEA report
- Administrator's report
- Business manager's report
- Superintendent's report
A. School start discussion
- Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Approval of related service agreements
E. Personnel action report
- Old business
A. Second reading of policy JED
B. Third reading of policy IGDJ-R2
- New business
A. Adopt Fiscal Year 2021 budget amendments
B. Approval of policies GCE and GDE-E1 on first reading
C. Approval of 2021-22 school lunch prices
D. Designate WSBA delegate
E. Correspondence
- Board member reports/requests/concerns
- Board signatures
- Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
- Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Building, Room 203
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Call to order and role call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Agenda additions/deletions
- Consent Agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes from July 13, 2021
B. Special meeting minutes from July 23, 2021
C. July 2021 financial
D. July 2021 check register
E. Employee hires and exits
- President's report
- Gillette College Advisory Board report
- Johnson County Advisory Board report
- Gillette College Foundation report
- Organization reports
- Public comments
- Key monitoring reports
A. Overview of Title IX and Clery Act Report
B. Enrollment report
- Unfinished business
- New business
A. District division update
B. Approval of Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority members for a three-year term
- Adjourn
Ranchester town council
Regular board meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Role call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of minutes from Aug. 3, 2021
- Public comment
- Old business
A. ARPA funding
- New business
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library, Fulmer Meeting Room
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Call to order and welcome of guests
- Approval of agenda
- Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of July 7, 2021
- Treasurer's report
- Communications
A. Library and board correspondence
- Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
- Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
- Continuing business
A. Fulmer construction project updates
B. Library staffing
- New business
A. Future agenda topics
- Question and answer
- Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular board meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Wednesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approve agenda
- Approve minutes of the Aug. 2, 2021 council meeting
- Approve warrants
- Old business update
- Announcements and correspondence
- Approve request for five-year management plan for volunteer parks committee presented by Guy Mitchell
- Discussion on considering adding accessory dwelling units to zoning ordinances
- Citizen communique
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Executive session 16-4-405 ii—personnel