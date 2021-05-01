Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Warrant review
- Staff/elected reports
- Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #2
Regular board meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m. Monday
- Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
- Recognition
A. Classified staff member of the year: Gene Hirschman
B. District teacher of the year
C. Sheridan High School Musical
D. SkillsUSA competition
E. NHSCA All-American wrestlers
- Approval of agenda
- Welcome and audience comments
- Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes for April 5, 2021
B. Approval of bills for payment
- Old business
A. Smart Start update
B. Capital construction update
C. Approval of policies
D. Approval of 2021-2022 board meeting schedule
E. 2022-2023 school calendar
- New business
A. Award of high school ag and gym HVAC renovation project
B. 2021-2022 preliminary budget
C. Approval of resolution for lunch fund efficiencies
D. Summary of PTO/board meetings
- Reports and communications
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
a. 2021 NSBA virtual conference
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/ parents/ students/ organizations
C. Site administration and staff
- District reports
A. Superintendent
- Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)
- Adjournment
Sheridan city council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation to be given by Gary Dobney, Salvation Army
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comments from the public
- Community update
A. Sheridan Recreation District update
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes of April 19, 2021 regular council meeting
B. Minutes of April 23, 2021 special council meeting
C. Minutes of April 26, 2021 special council meeting
D. Claims
- Staff update
A. National Police Week proclamation
B. Legislative review
- Old business
A. Consideration of the second reading of Ordinance #2229 making amendments to Chapter 4- Alcoholic Beverages
- New business
A. Consideration of contract with IAFF Local #276
B. Consideration of Resolution #13-21 for the Wilkerson Little Goose No. 2 subdivision
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Adjournment
Dayton town council
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order/ Pledge of Allegiance
- Approve agenda
- Approve minutes of the April 21, 2021 council meeting
- Reports
A. Clerk/treasurer reports
B. Fire department
C. Law enforcement
D. Engineering
E. Employees
F. Planning committee
G. Joint Powers board
- Approve warrants
- Old business update
- Announcements and correspondence
A. Carrie Rogaczewski with Sheridan Conservation District will give update on conservation happenings
B. Elaine Stevens with Sheridan Tourism will give an update on the committee and funds allocation
C. Appoint a WAM voting delegate
D. Second reading of Ordinance 416 Visionary Franchise Agreement
E. Approve Resolution 387 for the adoption and implementation of the Dayton Source Water Protection Plan as updated.
F. Citizen communique
G. Council comments/request for future agenda items
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
- Call to order and pledge
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes from April 19, 2021 staff meeting
B. Minutes from April 20, 2021 regular meeting
C. Minutes from April 26, 2021 staff meeting
D. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for D&B Liquors Inc. dba Sheridan Liquor for May 1, 2021 at Ron Scott Memorial Service at Padlock Ranch, Ranchester, WY
E. Ratify permit for supervised display of fireworks for D. Bruce Burns on July 4, 2021 at Big Horn Equestrian Center in Sheridan, Wyoming
F. Official bond and oath, Brittany Gorzalka, Treasurer, Sheridan County Fair Board
G. Ratify letter to City of Sheridan for Trees for Trash event
H. General county warrants, April
I. General airport warrants, April
- Consider agenda
- Announcements
- Public comments on matters not on the agenda
- Consider transfer of retail liquor license for 2021 to 2022 from Crystal Springs Inc. dba Parkman Bar to Twisted Woods LLC dba Parkman Bar and Grill
- Consider Resolution 21-05-005, declaration of speed limit for County Road #92 (aka Tongue Canyon Road)
- Consider Resolution 21-05-006 budget amendment #2 departmental budget balances fiscal year 2020-21
- Consider award of contract for the county road #67, Wolf Creek Road project
- Consider item S-21-002 Elk Valley Subdivision
- Consider item CU-21-002 WYDOT/Ranchester yard hot mix plan CUP
- Consider item R-21-001 Lewis/Shober rezone
- Consider Excalibur Construction Inc.'s request to purchase 12 lots in Trailside at Woodland Park
- Consider Resolution 21-05-007 rules and regulations for the declaration and abatement of nuisances
- Consider notice of intent to amend the rules and regulations governing the licensing of liquor sales
- Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1
Special meeting
Big Horn High School
1 p.m. Tuesday
- Call the meeting to order
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- AIAN membership
- Approval of personnel action report
- Preliminary budget discussion
- National school lunch program discussion
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Conservation District
Regular meeting
Conversation district office, upstairs conference room
4 p.m. Tuesday
- Introductions
- Approval of agenda
- Contracts/requests
A. Wyoming Game and Fish Tongue River stream agreement
B. Wyoming Game and Fish Tongue River diversion designs agreement
C. Wyoming Department of Agriculture water quality improvement agreement
D. Wyoming Water Development Office small water project program agreements
E. Carver, Florek and James CPAs engagement letter
F. Wyoming community foundation donor fund request
- Minutes
A. April 6, 2021 regular meeting minutes
- Financial
A. Monthly balance report
B. Financial reports
C. Voucher/check approval
D. FY2022 proposed budget
- Old business
A. Water quality improvements program follow-up
- New business
A. Oakley Acres minor subdivision review comments
B. Moon Valley subdivision review comments
C. Subdivision procedures and policy
D. Rodeo sponsorship
E. Sheridan County School District 2 ranch to school program
F. Potential shared position
- Updates
A. Watershed updates
B. Tree program updates
C. Outreach updates
D. Membership updates
E. Project updates
- Board reports
- NRCS report
- Staff report
- Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of April 20, 2021 minutes
- Public comment and guests
- Old business
- New business
A. Library update
B. Sheridan County Conservation District update
C. Rawlings Drive
D. Proclamation: Professional Municipal Clerks Week May 2-8, 2021
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda items
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Budget discussion
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
- Call to order and pledge
- Role call
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of April 1, 2021 minutes
- Matters from the public
- New business
A. Prairie Hills Quarry; Prairie Hills LLC
i. This is a request from Prairie Hills LLC for a quarry located in a portion of Section 24, T56N, R84W.The request is to excavate, mine, screen and crush material on the site for 10 years. The property is zoned urban residential, and consists of approximately 224.3 acres, of which 15 acres would be in the permitted area. The site would be accessed off State Highway 336 (Wyarno Road)
B. P&P subdivision; Pilch Pond LLC and TCPED LLC (Thomas J. Pilch, Managing Partner)
i. This is a request from Pilch Pond, LLC and TCPED, LLC (Thomas J. Pilch, Managing Partner) which has applied for a subdivision permit located in Section 16, T.55 N, R.84 W, The 75.34 acre property, adjacent to Paradise Park Road (CR #72) is zoned urban residential. The applicants propose the creation of 17 residential lots and two conservation lots (outlots) from currently un-platted area southwest of the City of Sheridan.
C. Oxbow setback variance; Randal Scot and Stacie Kane Huckeba
i. This is a request from Randal Scot and Sacie Kane Huckeba for a front setback (yard) variance at 2896 West Loucks that would permit the existing milk barn to be located approximately 11.5 feet from the edge of the proposed right of way and the house to be located approximately 16 feet from the edge of the proposed right of way. The 50.35 acre parcel is zoned urban residential. and accessed off of State Highway 331 (aka West Loucks Street). The standard front setback (yard) required in the urban residential zoning district is 25 feet.
D. Oxbow Ranch preliminary plat; Randal Scot and Stacie Kane Huckeba
i. This is a request form Randal Scot and Stacie Kane Huckeba to divide property located in the NE 1/4 and SE 1/4 of Sec. 32, T56N, R84W. The property consists of 50.35 acres and is zoned urban residential. The proposed development would be accessed off of State Highway 331 (Big Goose Road/West Loucks) and would consist of six tracts.
- Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: O'Dell utility easement vacation was approved. Elk Valley Subdivision, WYDOT/ Ranchester hot mix plant CUP and Lewis/Shober rezone will be considered by the board of county commissioners on May 4. WYDOT/ Wolf Creek hot mix plant CUP was withdrawn from consideration by the applicant.
- Matters from commissioners
- Adjournment