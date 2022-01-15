Clearmont Town Council
Regular meeting
Clearmont Town Hall
6 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of December 2021 minutes
• Treasurer's report and approval of bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
• New business
A. Clerk position
• Unfinished business
• Executive session
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Museum of the Big Horns update
B. National Human Trafficking Awareness and Prevention Month proclamation
• Public hearing and consideration of the liquor license renewal for the Kendrick Golf Course
• Public hearing and consideration for the following retail liquor license applications for the city of Sheridan's one available retail license
A. The Cigarette Store, LLC, doing business as Smokers Friendly/Gasamat Store #202, located at 2327 N. Main St.
B. Historic Cady, LLC, doing business as Historic Cady, located at 317-325 N. Main St.
C. The Ice Haus, LLC, doing business as The Ice Haus, LLC, located at 432 Whitney Lane
D. Las Delicias II, LLC, doing business as Las Delicias, located at 201 Broadway St.
E. David Harbour, doing business as Moose Knuckle Saloon, located at 331 Broadway St.
F. Spruce Restaurant, LLC, doing business as Spruce, located at 1 E. Alger St.
G. Wyoming Downs OTB, LLC, doing business as Wyoming Downs OTB 4, located at 1294 Coffeen Ave.
H. Big Horn Mountain Axe, LLC, doing business as Bighorn Mountain Axe, located at 303 Broadway St., Unit B
I. Landmark 228 Operations, LLC, doing business as Main Choice Cocktails, located at 321 N. Main St.
J. Main Choice Fencing, LLC, doing business as Main Choice Cocktails located at 321 N. Main St.
K. 3 Bells, LLC, doing business as Buck Travel Stop located at 1514 East 5th St.
• Public hearing and consideration of PL-21-53l Resolution 01-22, Oxbow Ranch Subdivision, a joint county-city subdivision. The applicants Randal Scot and Stacie Kane Huckeba are requesting to subdivide 50.35 acres into six tracts. Zoned in the county as urban residential. Located at 2856 to 2976 W. Loucks St.
• Public hearing for resolution 52-21, the Freedom Ranch Subdivision, a request submitted by the applicant, Freedom Ranch, LLC, who is requesting a joint county/city subdivision. A request to subdivide 72.94 acres into 20 lots and two conservation lots on the property located at the northeast corner of Cedar Lane and Brundage Lane/US Highway 14
• Consent agenda
A. Final acceptance of Cottonwood Subdivision Phase II
B. Approval of Resolution 03-22, application for the SAFER (Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response) grant
C. Re-appointment of Catherine Reichert to the Board of Adjustment
D. Minutes of Jan. 3, 2022 regular council meeting
E. Claims
• Old business
A. Consideration of second reading of Ordinance #2242 regarding council salaries
• New business
A. Consideration of acceptance of FY21 audit
B. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for Uprising
C. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for The Hub on Smith
D. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for the Sheridan Health Center
E. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Sheridan County Historical Society
F. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Sheridan County Conservation District
G. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce
H. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for Sheridan Community Land Trust
I. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Sheridan Arts Council
J. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for Second Chance Cat Rescue
K. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for SAGE Community Arts
L. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the North Main Association
M. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation for Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Big Horns
N. Consideration of of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Downtown Sheridan Association
O. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for Compass Center for Families (CASA)
P. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Child Development Center Region II
Q. Consideration of General Purpose Excise Tax allocation for the Advocacy and Resource Center
• Council comments and request for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220
8:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent Agenda
A. Minutes from Jan. 3, 2022 staff meeting
B. Minutes from Jan. 4, 2022 regular meeting
C. Minutes from Jan 10, 2022 staff meeting
D. Ratify letter regarding Ealy Street public right-of-way to Lonabaugh and Riggs;
e. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County (lienholder and Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 10.
f. Ratify letter to citizens regarding fireworks use in Sheridan County
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider acceptance of FY20220-21 financial and compliance report
• Consider EV-21-008: DeCenzo easement vacation
• Consider item CP-21-001: SaddleCrest Subdivision corrected plat
• Consider contract for professional services between Sheridan County and Condrey and Associates, Inc.
• Consider the Federal Land Access Program Project memorandum of agreement and the Federal Highway Administration federal lands highway funds transfer agreement.
• Consider Resolution 22-01-001, notice of intent to amend section five of the rules and regulations for permitting for commercial solar energy facilities.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1
Regular meeting
Big Horn High School Room 211
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Executive session 5:30 p.m.
A. Early graduation requests
B. Personnel
• Open session 6 p.m.
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. Student data reports
• Visitors
• Student representative reports
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approval of polices on second reading (BB, BBB)
• New business
A. Approval of superintendent contract renewal
B. Approval of policies on first reading (BHA, BHA-R, BHB, IKF-R1, IKF-R2)
C. Approve facility plan
D. Early graduation requests
E. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of Jan. 4, 2022 meeting minutes
• Public comment and guests
• Old business
• New business
A. 1084 Railway Street — temporary livestock variance
B. Final plat for Tongue River Estates
• Mayor's report
• Report on project
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees
Regular meeting
Fulmer Public Library
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Dec. 15, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Department and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Library security cameras
a. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment on this particular topic (limit to five minutes per individual)
B. Fulmer generator project update
C. Library staffing
• New business
A. Appoint committee to oversee library director's annual review
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to ask questions
• Adjournment
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
6 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes from Dec. 16, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
Northern Wyoming Community College District Board of Trustees
Work session followed by regular meeting
Sheridan College, Whitney Building, room W235
4:30 p.m. Tuesday
• NWCCD Board work session
A. Enrollment
B. College initiatives
C. Presentation of audit
• Regular meeting call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes — Dec. 21, 2021
B. Dec. 2021 financials
C. Dec. 2021 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• Presentation and acceptance of audit report
• President's report
A. COVID-19
B. District division update
C. General updates
• Johnson County Advisory Board report
• Gillette College Foundation Report
• Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Government Association
• Public comments
• Key monitoring reports — none
• Unfinished business — none
• New business
A. WACCT advocacy update
B. State Clay, LLC
• Adjourn
Sheridan Recreation District Board
Regular meeting
The Hub on Smith
Noon Wednesday
• Call meeting to order
• Consent agenda
A. Approve January agenda
B. Approve minutes from December meeting
C. Approve January claims
• Staff reports
• Bondi Park play structure replacement
• Board member items
• Communications from the public
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Special meeting
Clearmont K-12 School, multi-purpose room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Executive session
A. Personnel — new superintendent search
• Adjourn