Sheridan County Commission regular staff meeting
9 a.m. Monday
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
second floor board room 220
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District quarterly update
• Adjourn
Ranchester Planning Commission
4:30 p.m. Monday
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public hearing/guest
• Old business
• New business
A. Parks and parking
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission budget meeting
5 p.m. Monday
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
second floor board room 220
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Public hearing for proposed Fiscal Year 2022-2023 county and airport budgets
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council
6 p.m. Monday
Clearmont Town Hall
• Call meeting to order and attendance
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Visitors
A. Shawn Parker
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of minutes
A. June 20, 2022 regular meeting
• Report of treasurer and approval of bills
A. June 2022 bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor
i. Insurance policy premium
ii. Lodging tax resolution 2022-2
iii. Highway projects
iv. School meeting with Superintendent Chase Christensen
v. Working on accounting and financial policy
B. Council
C. Clerk
i. Audit engagement for FY 2021-2022
D. Maintenance
• New business
A. Appoint Jennifer Betz as the present pro tem (Ordinance 1-5-2:B)
B. Approve fund transfer
• Unfinished business
• Executive session
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
7 p.m. Monday
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Tony Forman of the Cornerstone Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Sheridan County Wyoming Girls State delegate Riley Bunting
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for and consideration of PL-22-19, Resolution 29-22, Lot 2 Old Depot subdivision easement vacation
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of a bid award to A&B Builders and Supplies in the amount of $138,126.24 for the landfill mall building
B. Reappointment of PJ Treide to the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Joint Powers Board
C. Consideration of a three-way stop at the intersection of Mydland Road and Dome Drive
D. Minutes of regular council meeting July 5, 2022
E. Appointment of Kristen Jennings to the law enforcement center joint powers/E911 board
F. Reappointment of Mayor Richard Bridger to the Sheridan Education and Economic Development Association board
G. Claims
• Staff update
A. Rodeo update
• Old business
A. Consideration of second reading of Ordinance 2250, regarding a gambling moratorium within the downtown development district
B. Consideration of third and final reading PL-22-21, Ordinance 2253, Bender Rezone from M-1 to R-3
C. Consideration of third and final reading of Ordinance 2251 regarding water right disclosures and HB002
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 30-22 regarding the cost match for the train park
B. Consideration of Resolution 31-22 confirming the placement of the ballot question for one cent/GPET
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission regular meeting
9 a.m. Tuesday
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
second floor board room 220
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, July 5, 2022
B. Minutes from regular meeting, July 5, 2022
C. Minutes from staff meeting, July 11, 2022
D. Minutes from airport meeting, July 12, 2022
E. Ratify letter to WYDOT Commission Road Improvement Program (CRIP)
F. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Build It Brothers, LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 23
G. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage and note with Amber S. Jensen for Trailside at Woodland Park lot 23
H. Ratify partial release of mortgage between Sheridan County and Built It Brothers, LLC for Trailside at Woodland Park, Lot 24
I. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage and note with Kevin Bush for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 24
J. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Story's Old Firehall Store LLC dba Story Store for Aug. 26 and 27, 2022, Story Days, 30 N. Piney Road, Story, Wyoming
K. Ratify acknowledgement and agreement letter with Porter, Muirhead, Cornia and Howard for audit services for fiscal year
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 22-07-021, Sheridan County budget appropriations fiscal year 2022-2023
• Consider Resolution 22-07-022, Budget amendment, transfer of unanticipated revenues and expenditures, departmental budget balances fiscal year 2021-2022
• Consider item V-22-003: Nelson Lot Size Variance
• Consider Resolution 22-07-023, Vacation of a portion of right-of-way known as Carbon Hill County Road
• Consider Resolution 22-07-024, Notice of intent to vacate a portion of right-of-way known as Yonkee Avenue between Block 40 and 45 within Downers Addition to Sheridan Wyoming, located within Sheridan County
• Consider vacation of public right-of-way known as Connolly Lane located within Paradise Park within Sheridan County
• Consider agreement between Sheridan County and Sheridan Community Land Trust for the use of a county parking space
• Consider grant agreement between Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County for prevention programs
• Consider SCA Airport Business Park lease agreement between Sheridan County and Absaroka Valley, LLC
• Consider Resolution 22-07-025, partial fire restrictions
• Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes from July 5, 2022
• Public comment/guests
A. The Hub on Smith
• Old business
• New business
A. Resolution 05-2022 optional sales tax revenue
B. Annual fishing derby
C. Parks and parking
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
5 p.m. Wednesday
Sheridan County Courthouse addition
second floor board room, 220
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the June 8, 2022 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's report: 6/1/2022 through 6/30/2022
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
• New business
A. Budget hearing for proposed SAWSJPB budget for fiscal year ending 6/30/2023
B. Consideration and approval of a final budget for fiscal year ending 6/30/2023
C. Resolution 22-7-20 — adoption of new water service rate for fiscal year ending 6/30/2023
D. Contingent water service agreement for Bobcat Estates
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1 Recreation District
5 p.m. Wednesday
School district central office
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of past meeting minutes
• FY 2023 budget hearing
• Old business
• New business
A. Adopt FY 2023 budget
B. Board reorganization
C. Funding requests discussion/approval
D. Risk assessment report for Big Horn Y rec field trees
E. Term limit resolution
• Public communications
• Set date for next meeting
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District #3 work session
5:15 p.m. Wednesday
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
• Review district summary calendar and PD schedule
• Review 2022-2023 budget
• Review board agenda and consent items
• Short break
Sheridan County School District #1
6 p.m. Wednesday
School district central office
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Fiscal Year 2023 public budget hearing
• Visitors
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
• Old business
A. Approve policies on second reading
• New business
A. Adopt fiscal year 2023 budget
B. Approval of policies on first reading and eliminate policies GCBAB, GCBAB-E1, GDBAB and GDBAB-R
C. Appoint recreation district board members
D. Approval of 2022-2023 employee handbook
E. Approval of 2022-2023 student activity handbook
F. Approval of 2022-2023 crisis plan
G. First Federal scoreboard donation
H. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
7 p.m. Wednesday
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the July 5, 2022 council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Updates from mayor
• Update from Meredith Sopko with the Hub on Smith in Sheridan
• Update from Dayton Days committee on the 45th annual celebration, Small Town Big Heart 2022
• Consider resolution requesting ARPA grant funds from state of Wyoming for wastewater treatment plant improvements project
• Consider certification statement required to receive ARPA grant funds from state of Wyoming for wastewater treatment plant improvements project
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/ requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County School District #3 special budget meeting
7 p.m. Wednesday
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Action items
A. One mill levy for Clear Creek Recreation district
B. 2022-2023 budget
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #3 regular meeting
7:10 p.m. Wednesday
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. June 13, 2022 work session
ii. June 13, 2022 regular board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. June 13, 2022 board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes
i. May 11, 2022 board meeting
E. Approval of notice of school board meeting and notice of availability of board minutes for 2022
i. Board minutes are available for inspection by any citizen during regular district business office hours and on the district website.
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education director
i. District updates
ii. State report updates
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
i. Transportation updates
ii. Bus routes for 2022-2023
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
i. District financial report
• Board polices/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 8000 series
a. 8110 — Mission and belief statement
b. 8115 — Duties of the board
c. 8200 — Legal board
d. 8250 — Board vacancies
e. 8300 — Board officers
f. 8350 — Public meeting
g. 8351 — Determining the agenda
h. 8360 — Board organizational meeting
i. 8370 — Executive session
j. 8380 — Rules of practice governing hearings
k. 8400 — Changing policies
l. 8410 — Policies review
m. 8411 — Board hearings and appeal procedures
B. Review leadership governance polices
i. 2.5 — Meetings
ii. 2.6 — Budget/finance
• Action items
A. Approval of NWCCD Sheridan College/ Arvada Clearmont dual and concurrent enrollment MOU
B. Approval of school nursing services contract for the 2022-2023 school year
C. Approval to hire K-6 elementary teacher Isolina Nimick
D. Approval of new work-based learning courses/credits that will count toward graduation requirements
i. Internship
ii. Work for credit
E. Approval of new board policy
i. First reading of 6111 — Temporary virtual education
a. WDE memo on Chapter 41 rules temporary virtual education policy
F. Approval of revisions to board policies
i. 5000 series
a. 5113 — Student absences and excuses
b. 51113-R — Truancy
c. 5114 — Student attendance
d. 5114-R — High school attendance policy
ii. 6000 series
a. 6114 — Emergency school dismissal
b. First reading of 6114-R Emergency school dismissal
G. Approval to remove board policy
i. 5000 series
a. 5122 — Grading and reporting student progress
A. Discussion of Policy 5121 — Grading and reporting student progress
H. Approval to appoint Jennifer Betz as the district attendance officer
I. Approval to appoint Copenhaver, Kitchen and Kolpitcke, LLC as legal representation for the board and district
• Discussion items
A. Fuel station
B. WSBA information
i. Memos
• Superintendent report
A. Back to school/community BBQ
B. WHSAA school board passes
C. Received WDE accreditation certificate dated 7/6/22
D. Board policy renumbering and grammatical edits
E. Rental property walkthroughs
F. Clear Creek Recreation District minutes
• From the board
• August board meeting
A. Board meeting is Aug. 17, 2022 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
a. Approve 2022-2023 bus routes and bus drivers
b. Assign/approve WSBA voting delegate
ii. Establish work session agenda
• Sign all warrants and vouchers.
• Adjourn