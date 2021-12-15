Ranchester town council

Regular meeting

Ranchester Town Hall

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Roll Call

• Approval of current agenda

• Approval of prior meeting minutes from Dec. 7

• Public comment/guests

• Old business

A. Third reading of Ordinance 289, Chapter 8 Regulation of Alcoholic Beverages

• New business

A. Holiday schedule 2022

B. TextMyGov proposal

• Mayor's report

• Report on projects

A. Transportation master plan

• Special committee reports

• Future agenda

• Approval of treasurer's report

• Approval of bills and payroll

• Adjournment

