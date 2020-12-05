Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Work session to allocate the board membership/liaisons 2021
• Work session to discuss 2021 calendar
• Forest service quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Special meeting
Sheridan County Commission Board Room
12 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Review and approval of agenda
• Business
A. Consideration of proposed Weeping Willow extension award and contract to JC. Construction and update of task for DOWL under the DOWL miscellaneous SAWSJPB projects account using unspent Capital Fund Airport Waterline budgeted funds.
B. Consideration of Resolution 20-12-07 amending Airport Waterline Project Resolution No. 19-8-22 to allow the City of Sheridan to replace SAWSJPB as the sponsor of the WWDC grant to fund part of the Airport Waterline Replacement.
• Adjournment
Town of Dayton
Town council work session
Zoom only
4 p.m. Monday
• Zoning ordinance discussion
A. Admin and enforcement
B. Home occupation requirements
• Utility rate discussion
Town of Dayton
Regular council meeting
Zoom only
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
A. Recite Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Approve minutes of the Nov. 18, 2020 secondary council meeting
• Reports
A. Utility clerk
B. Treasurer's report
C. Building permits
D. Fire department
E. Law enforcement
F. Planning committee
G. Employees
H. Tongue River Valley JPB
• Approve warrants
• Old business
• Announcements/correspondence
• Updates from Stacie McDonald with Visionary
• Decide if the council will meet for the second meeting in December
• Discuss ice rink placement and approval
• Approve time block quote for CPU (computer technicians)
• Approve winter great for employees
• Budget review discussion
• Citizen communique
• Council comments and request for future agenda items
Sheridan City Council
Regular Council Meeting
Council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area
• Staff update
A. Swearing in of new police chief Travis Koltiska
B. City council orientation update
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of the consultant selection for the Sheridan Main Street Dow to Burkitt project
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Nov. 16, 2020
C. Minutes of special council meeting Nov. 18, 2020
D. Claims
• Consideration of designating $375,000 of FY20 general fund surplus as assigned fund balance for the future purchase of ERP software
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
A. November 2020 air service summary
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Airport work session
Sheridan County Airport
8:30 a.m. Tuesday
• Agenda not available at press time
Town of Dayton
Planning committee meeting
Zoom only
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
A. Approval of Robert and Theresa Smith, 510 Bridge St., addition
B. Approval of Warren and Patricia Mischke, 310 E. 4th St., addition
C. Building permit format discussion and approval
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• District audit
A. Bennet, Weber and Hermstad, LLP
B. Mr. Rohrer
C. Mr. Auzqui
• Review 2021-2022 district calendar draft
• Review board agenda
Clear Creek Recreation
District board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Agenda not available at press time
Sheridan County School District 3
School board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
A. Luke Camino
i. District purchase of service process
B. Steve Packard
i. District activity transportation
• District presentations
A. Board plaques of appreciation for outgoing board members
B. District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Nov. 11, 2020 work session
ii. Nov. 11, 2020 regular board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. Nov. 11, 2020 regular board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting minutes
i. Oct. 14, 2020
E. Approval of notice of school board meeting for 2021
i. Regular meetings
a. Second Wednesday of every month
b. Start time- 7 p.m.
c. Location- Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
d. Meetings are open to the public.
e. Exception is the July meeting, which will be held on the third Wednesday.
F. Approval of notice of availability of board minutes for 2021
i. Board minutes are available for inspection by any citizen during the regular district business office hours
G. Approval of bank depositories
i. First Interstate Bank
ii. WGIF-Wyoming Government Investment Fund
H. Approval for The Sheridan Press to be the newspaper to provide notice of the SCSD 3 2021-2022 budget
I. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board members
i. Clearmont Town Council
a. Ronnie Poppenga
• District audit presentation
A. Bennett, Weber and Hermstad, LLP
i. Paula Steiger
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
i. Activity updates
B. Special education assistant director
i. District updates
ii. State report updates
C. District technology supervisor
i. District technology updates
D. District transportation supervisor
i. Transportation updates
E. District maintenance supervisor
i. Maintenance updates
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
i. District financial report
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4000 series
a. 4218- workers' compensation
b. 4219- workers' compensation
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. Mission and belief statement
• Action items
A. Approval of district financial audit as presented by Bennett, Weber and Hermstad, LLP
B. Election of Board Officers
i. Approve 2021 board officers
a. Nominated and voted on by the board only
A. Chairman
B. Vice-chairman
C. Treasurer
D. Clerk
C. Appoint/approve 2021 BOCES representative
D. Approval of maintenance/custodial employee
i. TBA
• Discussion items
A. 2021-2022 district calendar draft
B. Small school district board Zoom meeting
i. Nov. 17, 2020 reflection
C. Recalibration meeting
i. December 21-22, 2020
D. Wyoming Accreditation Update
E. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. WSBA virtual conference
a. Reflection
iii. WSBA 2020 board leadership development
a. Feb. 10, 2020
• Superintendent report
A. Small school district and coalition update
B. Final classroom based virtual education application approval
C. Project updates
i. District fire alarm system
D. Northeast district superintendents' retreat
i. Postponed until early March
• From the board
• January board meeting
A. Board meeting is January 13,2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
a. District superintendent and business manager contracts
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. Revisions to board policy
A. 4000 series
i. Policy 4215 - district leave policy
• Sign disclosure of interest forms and signature certification
• Executive session
A. Personnel
B. Review superintendent evaluation
• Adjourn