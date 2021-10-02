Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, commissioners' boardroom
8:15 a.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Housing study overview
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m., Monday
• Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. National Merit semi-finalists Luke Lawson and Wayne Murdock
B. SHS girls golf state champions
C. SHS — #1 Wyoming Hight School, US News and World Report
D. Donation, Excalibur Construction
E. Donation, A&B Buildings
• Approval of agenda
• Welcome and audience comments
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of Sept. 13, 2021 board meeting minutes
B. Approval of Sept. 20, 2021 board luncheon work session minutes
C. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. COVID-19 plan update
B. Facilities update
C. Approval of policies
D. Virtual program update
E. Audit report for FY 2020-2021
• New business
A. Petition
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees
i. Board reports
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• District reports
A. Superintendent
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)
B. To consider or receive information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405 (a) (ix)
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Sheila Naismith of First Congregational Church
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Impact 307 update
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration of Ordinance #2238 regarding changes to the sign code
B. Public hearing and consideration of Resolution #37-21 for the Riverstone Park Subdivision
• Consent agenda
A. Bid award to Ruwart Motors for the purchase of three police vehicles
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Sept. 20, 2021
C. Claims
• Staff update
A. Fire prevention proclamation
• Old business
A. Consideration of the third and final reading of Ordinance #2233 dealing with animals
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution #38-21 concerning park reservation fees
B. Consideration of award of a professional services agreement with DocuTek for the scanning of building department files
C. Consideration of contractor selection for the Blacktooth Park sanitary sewer extension project
D. Consideration of bid award to Earth Works Solutions for Landfill T6, T7 and T8 final closure project.
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Recite Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of Sept. 15, 2021 council meeting
• Approve minutes of Sept. 18, 2021 special meeting
• Reports
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. CPA audit report acknowledgement
B. F99 report completed and submitted
C. Grant applications completed and submitted
D. Letters of support needed for grants for pool, parks and cemetery
E. Announcing first annual fall decorating contest
• Visionary presentation
• Art Badgett Pool season update
• Third and final reading of rezoning request for Jack and Misty Wood
• Request from fire department to remove "ambulance" wording from rescue unit discussion
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Executive session 16-4-405 ii personnel iii litigation
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, commissioners' board room
9 a.m., Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Sept. 20, 2021 staff meeting
B. Minutes from Sept. 21, 2021 regular meeting
C. Minutes from Sept. 27, 2021 staff meeting
D. Ratify subordination of mortgage executed among Ash Investments LLC (borrower), County of Sheridan (mortgagee) and First Bank of Wyoming (lender) for Lot 19 of Trailside at Woodland Park
E. Ratify subordination of mortgage executed among Ash Investments LLC (borrower), County of Sheridan (mortgagee) and First Bank of Wyoming (lender) for Lot 20 of Trailside at Woodland Park
F. General county warrants for September
G. General airport warrants for September
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider agreement between the County of Sheridan and Mike Tipton for the installation of a cattle guard on county road 64 (aka Upper Cat Creek Road)
• Consider appointment of Ken Muller, Sheridan County engineer, as the viewer for the vacation of the public right-of-way located north of Lodore Avenue and south of Piney Avenue in Story, Wyoming, as described in the petition
• Item CU-21-005: GLB, LLC meat processing CUP
• Consider contract between Wyoming Department of Health, community services program, and Sheridan County regarding the Community Service Block Grant
• Consider appointment of Ken Heuermann to the Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission for a three year unexpired term beginning Oct. 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022
• Consider agreement between Sheridan County and Cushing Terrell for the historic courthouse and jail rehabilitation project
• Consider 2021 emergency management performance grant award agreement between Wyoming Office of Homeland Security and Sheridan County, which will support the county's emergency management program
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1
Work session
Central office
5:30 p.m., Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Valedictorian/salutatorian discussion (Policy IKC)
• Graduation requirements (Policy IKF)
• 2022-23 graduation date discussion
• Establish norms
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes from Sept. 21, 2021
• Public comments and guests
• Old business
A. Second reading of Ordinance 288, 13-5-100 technical codes adopted
•New business
•Mayor's report
•Report on projects
•Special committee reports
•Future agenda
•Approval of treasurer's report
•Approval of bills and payroll
•Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, commissioners' board room
5:30 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Sept. 2, 2021 minutes
• Matters from the public (Items not on agenda)
•New business
A. EV-21-005 McDonald easement vacation; Owners Kenneth and Deborah McDonald
i. This is a request from Kenneth and Deborah McDonald to vacate the 10' wide platted utility, drainage and construction easement centered on the lot line common to original lots 25 and 26, Powder Horn Ranch II, block BB, now platted as lot one of Powder Horn Ranch Minor No. 29.
B. S-21-008J Bull Pen minor subdivision; Owners William and Wendy Peters
i. This is a subdivision request from William and Wendy Peters to divide property located in the S 1/2 SE 1/4 and S 1/2 SW 1/4, T57N, R85W. The property consists of 11.18 acres and is zoned urban residential. The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of State Highway 345 and would consist of two lots.
C. R-21-005 Clearwater Land and Minerals, LLC rezone; Owner Clearwater Lands and Minerals, LLC
i. This is an application to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to section 30A of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from Clearwater Lands and Minerals, LLC on property located in Section 3, T54N, R84W as described in warranty deed 2021-770368. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 102.7 acres from agricultural to rural residential.
D. R-21-004 Tipton, LLC rezone; Owner Tipton, LLC
i. This is an application to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 30A of the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County, Wyoming from Tipton, LLC on property located in part of lots 20 and 21 vacated of Arab Acres Subdivision as described in warranty deed 2021-770882. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 2.36 acres from rural residential to agricultural. The property has a physical address of 36 Circle 8 Drive.
E. Public hearing — Proposed amendments to the Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning and the Rules and Regulations Governing Division of Land
i. The Wyoming Legislature amended W.S. 18-5-201 and 18-5-315 to prohibit counties from establishing minimum lot size requirements that would prevent residential or agricultural uses for land divisions that are exempt from subdivision requirements pursuant to W.S. 189-5-303(a)(i) ["Immediate Family Exemption"], said Rules and Regulations would be amended accordingly.
•Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Stoner variance was approved by the Board of County Commissioners and GLB, LLC meat processing will be considered by the BOCC on Oct. 5.
•Matters from commissioners
•Adjournment