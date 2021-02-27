Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Warrant review
- Staff/elected reports
- Antelope Butte update
- Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #2
Regular meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
- Acceptance of donation
A. First Federal bank and Trust Donation
- Recognition
A. All State Music
B. NCWIT Aspirations honorable mention
C. Wyoming Congressional App Challenge winner
D. 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program finalist
- Approval of agenda
- Welcome — audience comments
- Consent agenda item
A. Approval of board meeting minutes — Feb. 1, 2021
B. Approval of board luncheon meeting minutes - Feb. 15, 2021
C. Approval of joint NWCCD/SCSD2 board meeting minutes - Feb. 22, 2021
D. Approval of bills for payment
- Old business
A. Capital construction update
B. Approval of policies
C. Virtual learning program
- New business
A. Award of high school bleachers
B. Kindergarten registration update
C. 2021-2022 K-8 student handbooks
- Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees
i. Board reports
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
- District reports
A. Superintendent
i. Board goal updates
- Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
- Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m., Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation to be given by Chris Schuett, Sheridan Bible Church
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comment from the public
- Community update
A. Sheridan Memorial Hospital Foundation transitional care construction update
- Public hearings
A. Consideration of Ordinance #2216 pertaining to second hand dealers
i. Consideration of the first reading ordinance #2216 pertaining to second hand dealers
B. Public hearing for Resolution #05-21 approving budget revision #2 to the FY21 budget
i. Consideration of resolution #05-21 approving budget amendment #2 for the FY21 budget
C. Public hearing for Ordinance #2218, a request to rezone property located at 612 1st Ave. West from B-1 Business District to R-1 Residence District
i. Consideration of the First Reading of Ordinance #2218, a request to rezone property located at 612 First Ave. West from B-1 Business District to R-1 residence district
- Consent agenda
A. Acknowledge receipt of the letter from IAFF Local #276 requesting to enter into collective bargaining
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 16, 2021
C. Claims
- Staff update
A. Construction season update
B. 1919 Fire Engine Surfside update
- Old business
A. Consideration of the second reading of ordinance #2219 amending chapter 2 of city code
- New business
A. Consideration of resolution #04-21 for the Sagebrush Community Garden
B. Consideration of Resolution #07-21 for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Loan for the North Heights project
C. Consideration of final acceptance of Heritage Mean Company Sanitary Sewer Extension project
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
Call to order and pledge
Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Feb. 16, 2021 regular meeting
B. Minutes from Feb. 17, 2021 staff meeting
C. Minutes from Feb. 22, 2021 staff meeting
D. Ratify findings and decision in the matter of the application by Sheridan Solar, LLC, SCEF-20-001
E. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Big Horn Equestrian Center, Inc for Sheridan College Rodeo Banquet, Saturday, April, 10 2021 at 352 Big Far Rd., Big Horn, WY.
F. General county warrants, February
G. General airport warrants, February
- Consider agenda
- Announcements
- Public comments on matters not on agenda
- Consider Resolution 2021-03-001 acceptance of right-of-way — Gulch Road
- Consider grant application for federal assistance under the Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program
- Consider contract between Wyoming Department of Health and Sheridan County for Big Horn County CARES Act contract and SOW statement
- Consider contact between Wyoming Department of Health and Sheridan County for Big Horn County Community Service Block Grant Contract and SOW statement
Sheridan County School District #1
Special meeting
Big Horn High School
1 p.m. Tuesday
- Call meeting to order
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- UW student teacher discussion
- Approval of personnel action report
- Executive session
- Early graduation request
- Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Community meeting
Arvada Elementary multi-purpose room
5:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Mothballing of Arvada Elementary discussion
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approve minutes from Feb. 16, 2021
- Public comment
- Old business
A. 1084 Railway St. - Request for Variance to Ranchester Code 9-5-140
- New business
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment
Sheridan Memorial Hospital
Regular meeting
Call-in number 675-5880
4 p.m. Wednesday
Call to order
Welcome, public comments, introductions
Approval of February board meeting agenda
- Approval of January board meeting minutes from Feb. 3, 2021
- Quality committee report
- Medical staff report
A. Credentialing
- Administration report
A. COVID-19 update
B. Immunization update
C. Environmental safety/security officer authority
D. Catalysis overview
- Finance committee report
A. Financial statements
- Foundation report
- Building committee report
- Other business
- Executive session
A. Personnel
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
- Call to order and pledge
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of minutes
A. Feb. 4, 2021
- Matters from the public (Items not on agenda)
- New business
A. EV-21-003: Connely Easement Vacation
i. This is a request from Adam Connely to vacate the 10' wide platted utility, drainage and construction easement centered on the lot line common to Lot 1 Powder Horn Ranch Minor No. 12, and Lot 13, Block D Powder Horn Ranch PUD Phase Two.
B. VA-21-002: Blumenstock/Cornelius vacation
i. This is a request from Fredrick Blumenstock and Pauline (Cornelius) Blumenstock to vacate Tract 7 of Columbus Subdivision (1976). The interior 15-foot wide utility easement adjacent and parallel to the existing tract lines would remain. The vacation would delete a 19.53-acre are from the subdivision.
- Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Scott-utility, drainage; Construction easement vacation and the final plat for Powder Horn, South Fork Subdivision was approved
- Matters from commissioners
- Adjournment