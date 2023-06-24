Board of County Commissioners Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Board Room, #220
9 a.m. Monday, June 26
• Call to Order
• Staff/Elected Reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board Meeting
Room W132, Whitney Academic Center of Sheridan College
11:30 a.m. Monday, June 26
Zoom link: https://nwccd.zoom.us/j/98975329335
• No agenda available at press time
City of Sheridan Study Session Council Meeting
5 p.m. Monday, June 26
• WYDOT STIP Presentation - Scott Taylor, District Engineer
• Discussion of Ordinance No. 2269 - Visionary Broadband Franchise Agreement - Utilities Director Dan Roberts
• Discussion of Construction Administrative Agreement with Burns & McDonnell for Cell 10 Phase 1, in the amount of $368,536 - Utilities Director Dan Roberts
• Discussion of PL-22-16, Resolution 24-23, Adkins Valley II Minor Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of PL 23-13, Resolution 32-23, Cove Court Manor I Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of PL-23-21, Resolution 35-23, RRL&C 3 Subdivision - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of PL-23-20, Resolution 36-23, Vacate 1,730.3 sq ft of the East-West Alley North of 9 Vale St - Public Works Director Hanns Mercer
• Discussion of Master Fee Schedule - City Treasurer Karen Burtis
• Discussion of Bar and Grill Liquor License Procedure update - City Clerk Cecilia Good
• Discussion of Purchasing Policy Memo Update - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
• Discussion of Resolution 37-23, Wrench Ranch Master Plan - City Attorney Brendon Kerns
Sheridan City Planning Commission Meeting
City Council Chamber, City Hall
7 p.m. Monday, June 26
• Call to Order and Roll Call
• Approval of Agenda
• Review, correction, and approval of minutes of the meeting
• Old Business
• New Business
A. Consideration of PL-23-13, Resolution 32-23, Cove Court Manor I Subdivision. The applicant, Ronald Elliott, is requesting to subdivide .39 acres from 2 lots into 4 lots, Zoned R-3 Residence District. Located at 1368-1386 Cove Ct. PIN 56842140100601, and 56842140100600.
B. Consideration of PL-23-21, Resolution 35-23, RRL&C 3 Subdivision. The applicant, The Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph Company, is requesting to subdivide 3.07 acres, from 1 lot into 2 lots. Zoned M-1 Industrial. Located at 1692 Commercial Ave. PIN 56843545800525
• Comments from Commissioners and Staff
• Adjourn