Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Special meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
11 a.m. Monday
• Discuss Little Goose Valley Supply improvement options
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, board room 220
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Feb. 9, 2022 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's reports for February
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Purchase and transfer agreement for Dome Lake Reservoir company shares
B. Approval and execution of the agreement between SCS and SAWSJPB for water rate study professional services
C. Contingent water service agreement for Freedom Ranch subdivision
• Adjourn
Dayton Planning Committee
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
5 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business — none
• New business
A. Approval of amended storage garage application for Wilson, 30 E. Fourth Ave., a new construction
B. Review of zoning ordinances for work study
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Gary Dobney
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community agenda
• Community update
A. CPS census survey
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing for ordinance #2246, SID #74 collection
i. Consideration of first reading for ordinance #2246, SID #74 collection
• Consent agenda
A. Award to Shafer Equipment Company, Inc. for the purchase of a MT57 trackless vehicle
B. Approval of Bender Lane quiet title action engagement letter
C. Lien release for Kenneth Reinholt, block 52, lot 2 of Sheridan Land Company Subdivision, $596.14 SID 74
D. Appointment of Daniel Kerbs to the Planning Commission for a term of three years expiring 12/31/24
E. Minutes of regular council meeting Feb. 22, 2022
F. Claims
• Staff update
A. Parks department update
• Old business
A. Second reading of PL-21-50, ordinance 2243, Val Vista rezone
B. Second reading of PL-24-44; ordinance 2245, Cloud Peak Storage PUD rezone
C. Third and final reading of ordinance 2244, the adoption of international code council (ICC) 2021 building codes
D. Approval of addendum to resolution 40-21, retail liquor license award
• New business
A. Consideration of resolution 08-22 designating the 2022 Trees for Trash & Community Clean-up Event; and Free Landfill Days
B. Consideration of process to annex county islands
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
Work session
Clearmont Elementary, multi-purpose room
4:45 p.m. Wednesday
• Standards based instruction board training
• 2022-2023 Staffing recommendations
A. Certified only
i. The District has to offer contracts by April 15, 2022
ii. Employees have to accept contracts by May 12, 2022
• Board leadership governance compliance assessments
A. Discuss/average ratings for final documents
i. Discussion led by Misty Moore
a. 2.1 - Focus on maximizing learning
b. 2.2 - Instruction
c. 2.3 - General responsibilities
d. 2.4 - Policy and regulations
• Review board agenda and consent items
A. Question and answer session
Clear Creek Recreation District Board
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, multi-purpose room
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Agenda not available at press time.
Sheridan County School District 3
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary, multi-purpose room
7 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District K-12 video presentation
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes — Feb. 9, 2022 regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes — Jan. 12, 2022
• Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director — district and state reports
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
i. District financial report
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies — 4000 series
i. 4630 — Holding office
ii. 4630-R — Holding office
iii. 4650 — Moonlighting
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.5 — Process for addressing board member violations
ii. 1.6 — Board Chairman
• Action items
A. Approval of administration's recommendation for certified staff for 2022-2023, both continuing and non-continuing contract teachers
B. Approval to hire full-time 7-12 special education teacher
• Discussion items
A. Legislative updates
B. 2022-2023 projected budget
C. 2022-2023 classified staffing
i. Classified/contracted staff contract timeline — The board usually approves these contracts in June, but Mr. Rohrer would like to approve the classified/contracted staff contracts at the May board meeting instead. Having the contracts approved earlier will help with developing the 2022–2023 preliminary budget.
D. WSBA information
• Superintendent report
A. Small school districts and coalition update
B. District accreditation report
C. Fueling station update
D. WASA spring conference — April 20-22, 2022 in Casper
• From the board
• April board meeting
A. The board meeting is April 13, 2022 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items — preliminary budget and employees of the year
ii. Establish work session agenda — district data review and District Steering Committee
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Executive session
A. Personnel concerns
• Adjourn
City of Sheridan Board of Adjustment
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall, City Council Chambers
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Dec. 9, 2021 meeting
• Old business
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-22-7; 1073 King Ct. The applicant, SSR Construction, is requesting a variance from the 25-foot front yard setback for a dwelling in an R-$ residence district to allow a 19' front yard and a variance from the 12.5 foot rear yard setback to allow new construction to be 7.5 feet from the rear (east) property line.
B. Election of chairman
C. Election of vice-chairman
• Board and staff communications and discussion
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District #2
Regular meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. National Merit finalists, Luke Lawson and Wayne Murdock
B. Student Council Advisor of the Year
• Approval of the agenda
• District reports
A. Superintendent
i. Board goal updates
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes from Feb. 7, 2022
B. Approval of board work session meeting minutes from Feb. 15, 2022
C. Approval of board meeting minutes from Feb. 28, 2022
D. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. COVID-19 plan update
B. Facilities update
C. Approval of policies
D. 2022-2023 revised school calendar
• New business
A. Kindergarten registration update
B. 2022-2023 K-8 student handbooks
C. Preschool pilot
D. Memorial scholarship fund
E. Budget amendment #2
• Reports and communication
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/Parents/Students/Organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• Audience comments
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive information classified as confidential by law
• Adjournment