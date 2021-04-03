Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Room 220
8:45 a.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Warrant review
- Consider fiscal year 2021 Congestion Mitigation Air Quality (CMAQ) program subrecipient agreement with Wyoming Department of Transportation
- Staff/elected reports
- Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #2
Regular board meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
- Recognition
A. State champions: wrestling and boys indoor track
B. UW Trustees Scholars Award
- Approval of agenda
- Welcome and audience comments
- Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes- March 1, 2021
B. Approval of Board retreat minutes - March 13, 2021
C. Approval of bills for payment
D. Quarterly financial update
- Old business
A. Smart Start update
B. Capital construction update
C. Approval of polices
D. Approval of 2021-2022 board goals
- New business
A. Approve facility plan for FY 2021-2022
B. Award of John C. Schiffer Collaborative School furniture
C. 2021-2022 high school handbooks
D. 2022-2023 school calendar
E. Approval of audit firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021
F. Approval of renewal of food services with Sysco
- Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees
i. Board reports
a. Board meeting schedule revised
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/parents/students/organizations
C. Site administration and staff
- Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comments from the public
- Community update
A. Child Development Center update
- Consent agenda
A. Amendment to the Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board Agreement
B. Contractor selection for the 2021 crushing project
C. Minutes of regular council meeting March 15, 2021
D. Claims
- Staff update
A. Community forestry and weed and pest division update
- Old business
A. Consideration of the third and final reading of Ordinance 2216 pertaining to second hand dealers
B. Consideration of the third and final reading of ordinance 2228, a request to rezone property located at 612 1st Ave. West from B-1 Business District to R-1 Residence District
- New Business
A. Consideration of Resolution 08-21 - Joining Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System
B. Consideration of city and county funding agreement for Impact 307
C. Consideration of the purchase of Tyler Technologies MUNIS ERP Software System
D. Consideration of bid award for the HUB Help at Home Phase IV project
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Executive session per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405, to consider accepting or tendering offers concerning wages, salaries, benefits and terms of employment during all negotiations
- Adjournment
Dayton Town Council
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
A. Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
- Approve agenda
- Reports: clerk/treasurer reports, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
- Approve minutes of the March 17, 2021 council meeting
- Approve warrants
- Old business update
- Announcements and correspondence
- Dave Engels with WWC will give an update on the wastewater treatment plant improvement project and river restoration
- Approve proposal for pump float extension for raw water pontoon
- Approve TRVCC roof extended warrantee discussion
- Town of Dayton consumer confidence report review
- Mayor's proclamation: Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month
- Zoning ordinance procedure clarification/explanation
- Citizen communique
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Executive session for personnel
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, board room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
- Call to order and pledge
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, March 15, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting, March 16, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Mach 22, 2021
D. Minutes from staff meeting, March 29, 2021
E. Ratify consent to petition for Todd Grieg
F. Ratify cooperative law enforcement agreement between the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the USDA, Forest Service and Bighorn National Forest
G. Ratify Exhibit A cooperative law enforcement annual operating plan and financial plan between the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the USDA, Forest Service and Bighorn National Forest
H. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2102LA with MDU, for a bored crossing installation of electric underground primary, at County Road 95 (aka Smith Creek Road); fee of $167.50 paid
I. Ratify Sheridan County Master License Agreement M21-02 with Lawrence and LeAnn Uhling
J. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2103LA with Lawrence and LeAnn Uhling, for open trench installation of 3/4 water tap, at County Road 56 (aka Swaim Road); fee exempt
K. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2104LA with Kent and Cynthia Grove, for open trench installation of 3/4 inch SAWS water line, at County Road 113 (aka Upper Road); fee exempt
L. Ratify Sheridan County Master License Agreement M21-03 with Kent and Cynthia Grove
M. General county warrants, March
N. General airport warrants, March
- Consider agenda
- Announcements
- Public comments on matters not on the agenda
- Consider transfer of restaurant liquor license for 2020- to 2021 from Merc Pizza LLC dba Big Horn Mercantile to Big Horn Merc Pizza LCC dba Big Horn Mercantile.
- Consider 2021/22 Retail liquor license renewal for the following guest ranches: Eaton Brothers, Inc. dba Eatons Ranch (Jeff Way) and Blair Hotels Inc. dba The Ranch at Ucross (Tim O'Leary)
- Consider 2021/22 restaurant liquor license renewal for Big Horn Merc Pizza LLC dba Big Horn Mercantile (Frank Marstri)
- Consider 2021/22 retail liquor license renewals
A. Arrowhead Lodge LLC dba Arrowhead Lodge — Charlene Stevenson
B. Arvada Bar LLC dba Arvada Bar — Kris Malli
C. The Barn in Big Horn LLC dba The Barn in Big Horn — Colette Eliason
D. Big Horn Equestrian Center Inc. dba Big Horn Equestrian Center — Sheila Blackburn
E. Big Horn Y LLC dba Big Horn Y — Bonnie Wallace
F. BY Ranch Associates Inc. dba Bear Lodge — Ricky and Roberta Young
G. Crystal Springs Inc. dba Parkman Bar — Dennis Davis
H. Elk View Inn LLC dba Elk View Inn — Roberta Young
I. Wagon Box Properties LLC dba Wagon Box Inn — Victoria Owen
J. Jon Scherry dva Last Chance Bar — Jon Scherry
K. Livery Stable LLC dba The Bozeman Stable — Sam Fletcher
L. Melanie Thomas Klier dba Leiter — Melanie Klier
M. The New Museum at the Bradford Brinton Ranch dba The Brinton Museum — Ken Schuster
N. Patrick L. Green dba My Buddy's Place — Patrick Green
O. Powder Horn Ranch LLC dba The Powder Hown Golf Club — Mark Savoy
P. Story Store at The Old Firehall Inc. dba Story Store — Chloe and Kevin Coffman
Q. Gregson Properties dba Tunnel Inn — Boe Gregson
- Consider grant application submission for the FFY 2022 Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Community Partnership Initiative (TANF/CIP)
- Consider Wyoming Federal Lands Access program project memorandum of agreement dated March 17, 2021, Red Grade Road project
- Consider Federal Highway Administration, federal lands highway funds transfer agreement for the Red Grade Road project
- Consider contract between Wyoming Department of Health, public health division and Sheridan County for the County Health Officer support of public health preparedness
- Consider Sheridan Justice Commission third amended joint powers board agreement with Sheridan County, city of Sheridan, town of Dayton and the town of Ranchester.
- Consider appointment of Ken Muller, Sheridan County Engineer, as the viewer for the partial vacation of Lodore Road, located in the Lodore Gardens Subdivision, as described in the petition
- Consider lease amendment to the Falcon Cars Corporation SCA Business Park lease agreement
- Consider progressional service agreement between Sheridan County and Randall Engineering for Story Park water rights
- Consider Fiscal Year 2021 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) subrecipient agreement with the Wyoming Department of Transportation for the Brooks Street Greenway Study Project
- Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Sportsmen's Complex
3:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Tour of sportsmen's complex
- Call to order
- Roll Call
- Old business
- New business
A. Three Poles
B. Story Park
C. Sportsmen's Complex
- Schedule next meeting date and time
- Adjourn
Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors
Regular meeting
Gotomeeting (https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/374568701)
4 p.m. Tuesday
- Introductions
- Approval of agenda
- Contracts/requests
A. TNC Aquatics Funding Amendment
B. Clear Creek Stockwater SWPP Payment
- Minutes
A. March 2, 2021 regular meeting minutes
- Financial
A. Monthly balance report
B. Bank statement reconciliation
C. Financial reports
D. Voucher/check approval
E. FY2021 audit/review
F. Draft FY2022 budget
- Old business
- New business
A. Ironwood subdivision review comments
B. Sessions minor subdivision review comments
C. Goose Creek 2021 sampling analysis plan
D. Improvements program
- Updates
A. Watershed updates
B. Tree program updates
C. Outreach updates
D. Membership updates
E. Project updates
- Board reports
- NRCS report
- Staff report
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Board Room 220
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of March 16, 2021 minutes
- Public comment
- Old business
- New business
A. TRVCC update
B. Parking variance for a proposed development on Lot 2 of the Abney Subdivision
C. Appointment to planning commission: Samantha Nixon and Carla Schlecht
D. Proclamation for Child Abuse Awareness
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
A. Placement of playground equipment that was donated by TRVCC
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment