Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 220
8:45 a.m., Monday
Call to order
- Warrant review
- Staff/elected reports
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation to be given by Gary Kopsa, VOA Chaplain
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comments from the public
- Consent agenda
A. Consideration of an on loan property agreement with Surfside Beach, South Carolina for the Sheridan 1919 fire engine
B. Reappointment of Jon Oman to the Planning Commission for a three-year term expiring Dec. 30, 2023
C. Minutes of regular council meeting Jan. 18, 2021
D. Claims
- Old business
- New business
A. Consideration of FY21 General Purpose Excise Tax organization 25% allocations
B. Consideration of FY22 General Purpose Excise Tax Allocation to Sheridan County on behalf of Impact 307
C. Consideration of Resolution #6-21, a request to subdivide property located south of Fleming Boulevard and Woodland Park Road, to be called Woodland Meadows Minor Subdivision
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse room 220
9 a.m., Tuesday
- Call to order and pledge
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, Jan. 20, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting, Jan. 19, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Jan. 25, 2021
D. Ratify letter to the state public defender recommending Tonia Klepperrich as a part time contract assistant public defender for the Fourth Judicial District
E. Ratify letter to the state public defender recommending Stacy Kirven as a part time contract assistant public defender for the Fourth Judicial District
F. General county warrants, January
G. General airport warrants, January
- Consider agenda
- Announcements
- Public comments on matters not on the agenda
- Consider item CU-20-004L Affordable Siding Conditional Use Permit
- Consider appointment to the Sheridan County Weed and Pest Control District, Area 1, to a four-year term from Jan. 1, 2021 to Jan. 1, 2025
- Adjourn
Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority (SEEDA) Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
11:30 a.m., Tuesday
- Call to order
- Introduction of new city board member Patrick Henderson
- Roll call
- Agenda adoption
- Approval of minutes for Nov. 24 and Dec. 9 meetings
- Financial reports and action
A. Review and ratification of invoices paid since Nov. 24
B. Approval of payment of any unpaid invoices
C. Treasurer's report
- Public hearing: Amendment of Fiscal Year 2021 budget
- Old business
- Public comment
- New business
A. Consideration of nominations for vice-chair
B. Consideration of amendment of Fiscal Year 2021 budget
- Board and committee updates
A. Update on Vacutech agreement
B. Update on Kennon project
- Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1
Work session
Central office
1 p.m., Tuesday
- Call the meeting to order
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Policy review
- Policy revisions discussions (GCPB, GCQC/GCQD, DLC-R2)
- Trustee boundary lines update
- Virtual vs. brick and mortar discussion
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Conservation District
Regular meeting
GoToMeeting
4 p.m., Tuesday
- Introductions
- Approval of agenda
- Contracts/requests
A. Statement of investment policy update
B. Shared position agreement
C. 2021 Forster Enterprises agreement
D. Tongue River septic payment
E. USDA agreement modification ogle 1
F. USDA agreement modification ogle 2
- Minutes
A. Jan. 5, 2021 regular meeting minutes
- Financial
A. Monthly balance report
B. Financial reports
C. Voucher/check approval
- Old business
- New business
A. Intent to use lab funds statement
B. Board member email options
- Updates
A. Watershed updates
B. Membership updates
C. Tree program updates
D. Outreach updates
E. Project updates
- Board reports
- NRCS report
- Staff report
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approval of minutes Jan. 19, 2021
- Public comment
- Old business
A. Visionary franchise agreement Ordinance 286 third reading
B. Animal fees and procedures Ordinance 287 second reading
- New business
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse room 220
5:30 p.m. Thursday
- Call to order and pledge
- Roll call
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of minutes
A. Jan. 7, 2020
- Matters from the public (Items not on agenda)
- New Business
A. EV-20-004: Scott- utility; drainage; construction easement vacation
B. Final platte for S-21-001: Powder Horn, South Fork Subdivision
- Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Evanoff Setback Variance was denied, and the Sheridan Solar permit is still being considered.
- Matters from commissioners
- Adjournment