Today

Plenty of sunshine. High 79F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Becoming windy with showers developing overnight. Low 44F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph, becoming NW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible.

Tomorrow

Windy with rain showers in the morning then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 58F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.