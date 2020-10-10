Town of Dayton
Planning Committee Meeting
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/82440594076
Phone in: 1 669 900 6833, 1 312 626 6799, Meeting ID: 824 4059 4076
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agendas
• Approval of minutes
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
A. Appoint acting chairman in absence of chairman
• New business
A. Discuss variance requirements around MDU & city easements
B. Discuss restructuring of the building application form
C. Building permit approval for Chris Bernard lot 01 Brookfield Acres
D. Building permit approval for Chris Bernard lot 02 Brookfield Acres
E. Review revised building permit approval for Robert Malkuch 44 Amsden Lane
F. Appoint a secretary for planning committee
G. Review Town of Dayton planning committee operating policy
H. Water rights discussion
• Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
General Meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of September 17, 2020
• Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Payment request for WWC and DRM
• New business
A. Construction update - WWC
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public Communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment
City of Sheridan
Council study session
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion regarding general purpose excise tax
• Discussion of employee compensation
• Discussion on Arapahoe Subdivision, a request to subdivide property located at 1802 Warren Ave.
• Discussion on Wild Goose subdivision, a request to subdivide property located at 2760 Big Horn Ave.
• Discussion of award for a one ton truck with dump bed for the streets division
• Discussion regarding contract extension with First Interstate Bank
Sheridan County School District 3
School board work session
Clearmont Elementary Multi-purpose room
5 p.m. Wednesday
This public meeting will be conducted at the Clearmont K-12 location but will be limited to just the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Fifteen (15) Community Members to stay in accordance with CDC Guidelines for a public gathering related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
October 14, 2020, Work Session and Regular Scheduled Board Meeting will be made available to the public through the Sheridan County School District #3 Facebook Page
• COVID updates
A. Governor's orders
B. Surveillance testing
C. Q&A
• Reflection parent/Community meetings
• Review superintendent evaluation process
• Review title IX sexual harassment policy
• Clearmont K-12 case study
• Annual district data review
• Board elections and board training
• Funding
A. Recalibration meetins
i. October 29-30, 2020
ii. December 14-25, 2020
B. Governor's request for K-12 education 10% funding cut
C. Possible new governor K-12 COVID funds
• District certified evaluation system update
• WSBA fall leadership series
• Projects update
• Review board agenda
Sheridan County School District 3
School board meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-purpose room
7 p.m. Wednesday
This public meeting will be conducted at the Clearmont K-12 location but will be limited to just the Board of Trustees, Administration, and Fifteen (15) Community Members to stay in accordance with CDC Guidelines for a public gathering related to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)
October 14, 2020, Work Session and Regular Scheduled Board Meeting will be made available to the public through the Sheridan County School District #3 Facebook Page
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications & public comments
A. Shane Rader - WSBA representative
• Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. September 9, 2020 work session
ii. September 9, 2020 Regular board meeting
C. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes
i. August 12, 2020
• Administration reports
A. District Activities / Athletics Director
i. Activity update
B. Special Education Assistant Director
i. District update
ii. State report updates
C. District Technology Supervisor
D. District Transportation Supervisor
E. District Maintenance Supervisor
F. District Food Service Supervisor / Business Manager
i. District financial report
• Board policies
A. Review board policies
i. 4000 series
a. 4200 - discretionary leave
b. 4208 - family and medical leave
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 2.11 - community relations
ii. 2.12 - board superintendent relationships
C. Review leadership governance board assessments
i. 2.11 - 2.13
• Action items
A. Approval of junior high Assistant Girls Basketball Coach
B. Approval of revisions to board policy
i. Policy 4374 - Title IX sexual harassment (first reading)
a. This policy replaces the current SCSD 3 sexual harassment policies 4375 & 4376
• Discussion items
A. School board member elections
i. General elections
a. November 3, 2020
ii. Newly Elected/re-elected
a. Oath of office - November 11, 2020 work session
b. First date of term - December 1, 2020
c. First official board meeting - December 9, 2020
B. Federal funding
i. CARES/COVID-19 funding
a. Governor's tech funds
b. GEER funds
C. Clearmont K-12 case study
D. District rentals
E. District activity insurance
F. 2021-2022 district calendar
G. Wyoming accreditation
H. Recalibration
i. Consolidation
ii. Small school district concerns
iii. Board members testifying at the recalibration meeting
a. October 29-30, 2020
b. December 14-15, 2020
I. Governor's requesting K-12 education 10% funding cut
J. WSBA information
i. Memos
ii. WSBA virtual conference
a. November 18-20, 2020
iii. WSBA 2020 board leadership development
b. TBA
• Superintendent report
A. Small school district and Coalition update
B. Recalibration update
C. Project updates
i. Track project
ii. Audio enhancement system
• From the board
• November board meeting
A. Board meeting is November 11, 2020 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
a. Executive session - Superintendent evaluation
ii. Establish work session agenda
a. Oath of office
b. Collect mileage for board members
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction, and approval of minutes of the September 28, 2020 meeting
• Old business
A. None
• New business
A. Consideration of PL-20-43. The applicants, Mark D. Smith and Fran M. Smith are requesting a subdivision of the property located at 1802 Warren Ave., PIN 56843449600125. The subdivision will be called Arapahoe Subdivision. The applicant is proposing to replat 14,000 square feet from 2 east-west lots into 2 north-south lots, zoned R-1 residence district.
B. Consideration of PL-20-44. The applicants, Donald Dean Cline and Christine K. Cline, Trustees of the Dean and Christine Living Trust dated November 30, 2009, are requesting a 3.65 acres into 2 lots zoned R-1 residence district.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
4 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order
• Roll Call
• Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from August 31, 2020 meeting
B. Mission of the board - continued discussion
C. Review of historical expenses
• New business
A. Story park update
B. Sportsman's Association update
C. Three-Poles update
• Schedule next meeting date and time
• Adjourn