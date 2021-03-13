Sheridan County School District #2
Board retreat
Eatons' Ranch
8:30 a.m. Saturday
- Board development training with WSBA
- Break
- Virtual learning program
- Sheridan County Prevention
- Lunch
A. Graduation update
B. McKinney Vento update
- Board goals and work sessions
- Budget information
- 2021-2022 board meeting schedule
- Executive session
A. Personnel matters
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Staff/elected reports
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Invocation to be given by Nick Angelhoff
- Roll call of members
- Consideration of agenda
- Comments from the public
- Community update
A. Sheridan County Conservation District update
- Consent agenda
A. Consideration of the collective bargaining rules and procedures for 2021
B. Consideration of a license agreement with the Sheridan Community Land Trust to construct soft surface trails in Malcolm Wallop Park
C. Consideration of self-contained breathing apparatus purchase
D. Consideration of Resolution 09-21 designating 2021 trees for trash and community clean-up event and free landfill days
E. Consideration for bid award to ComTech of Casper for police portable radio purchase
F. Consideration of a maintenance agreement with IAFF #276 for the 1919 Fire Engine
G. Minutes of regular council meeting March 1, 2021
H. Claims
- Staff update
A. Sales and use tax update
B. Update on parks division upcoming season
C. Snow update
- Consideration of the third reading of Ordinance 2219 amending Chapter 2 of city code
- Consideration of the second reading of Ordinance 2216 pertaining to second hand dealers
- Consideration of the second reading of Ordinance 2228, a request to rezone property located at 612 1st Avenue West from B-1 Business District to R-1 Residence District
- Consideration of the transfer of Mason lodge #8 cemetery property to the city
- Consideration of Resolution 3-21 for a Land and Water Conservation Fund Grant Application for the Blacktooth Phase III project
- Council comments and requests for future agenda items
- Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition Room 220
9 a.m. Tuesday
- Call to order and pledge
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes from staff meeting, March 1, 2021
B. Minutes from regular meeting, March 2, 2021
C. Minutes from staff meeting, March 8, 2021
D. Ratify letter of acknowledgement of termination of agreement to Sheridan Recreation district regarding Story Centennial Park
E. Ratify cooperative law enforcement annual operating plan and financial plan between the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office and the USDA, Forest Service and Bighorn National Forest
F. Ratify CRCMF letter to Wyoming County Road Standards Committee
G. Ratify consent to petition for Todd Grieg
H. Ratify Sheridan County Master License Agreement M21-01 with John Sturtz
I. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2101LA with John Sturtz, for an open trench and bored installation of a SAWS 3/4" service line at County Road #111 (Box Cross Road); fee exempt
J. Ratify gravel purchase agreement with Wagner Ranch Services, LLC
K. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage and note with Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park Lot 9
L. Ratify partial assignment of affordable housing agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC, assignor and Excalibur Construction Inc., asignee for lot 9 of the Trailside at Woodland Park development
M. Ratify Sheridan County Affordable Housing Program third-party mortgage and note with Excalibur Construction Inc. for Trailside at Woodland Park development
N. Ratify partial assignment of affordable housing agreement Trailside at Woodland Park between Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC, assignor and Excalibur Construction Inc., asignee for lot 2 of the Trailside at Woodland Park Development
O. Ratify partial release of mortgage between the county of Sheridan and Patio Homes at Woodland Park LLC for the Trailside at Woodland Park lots 2 and 9
- Consider agenda
- Announcements
- Public comments on matters not on the agenda
- Consider Resolution 21-03-002 Depositories for public funds
- Consider appointment toe the Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission, for an unexpired term beginning March 16, 2021 and expiring June 30, 2022
- Consider notice of intent to adopt rules and regulations for the declaration and abatement of nuisances
- Consider item EV-21-003: Connely Easement Vacation
- Consider the proposed revision to the final plat of Powder Horn, South Fork Subdivision
- Consider agreement between the county of Sheridan and Gumption Trail Works for the Red Grade Trails project
- Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular meeting
Sheridan College Whitney Building, Room W129
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order and roll call - regular meeting
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Agenda additions/deletions
- Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes — Feb. 16, 2021
B. February 2021 financials
C. February 2021 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
- President's report
- Gillette College advisory board report
- Johnson County advisory board report
- Sheridan College foundation report
- Organization reports
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Government Association
- Public comments
- Key monitoring reports
- Unfinished business
- New business
A. Ending state of financial exigency at NWCCD
B. Approval of bank as public funds depository
C. Financial disclosure forms
D. President recommends faculty for tenure
E. District division update
F. Approval of the renewal of the 2021 First Interstate Bank line of credit
- Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
- Call to order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Roll call
- Approval of current agenda
- Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approve minutes from March 2, 2021
- Public comment
- Old business
- New business
A. Preliminary plat for Stonebrook Meadows VI
B. Elk Valley county subdivision
C. Warren Tritschler recommendation for appointment to planning commission
- Mayor's report
- Report on projects
- Special committee reports
- Future agenda
- Approval of treasurer's report
- Approval of bills and payroll
- Adjournment
Sheridan Recreation District
Regular meeting
Sheridan Recreation District
12 p.m. Wednesday
- Approve agenda
- Approve March claims
- Approve minutes from February meeting
- Approval of performance appraisals
- Staff reports
- Parks updates
- Development committee
- Board member items
- Communication from the public
Sheridan County Public Library
Regular meeting
Zoom (https://bit.ly/3rHBV2M)
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
- Call to order and welcome of guests
- Approval of agenda
- Disposition of the regular meeting and executive session minutes of Feb. 17, 2021
- Treasurer's report
- Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
- Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
- Committee reports
A. Friends of the library
B. Foundation
- Continuing business
A. Continued library services during COVID-19
B. Fulmer roof and HVAC project update
- New business
A. Library staffing
B. Draft 2021-22 library budget
C. Quarterly review of fines report
- Question and answer (limited to a maximum of five minutes per individual)
- Adjournment
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Thursday
- Call to order
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of minutes of Feb. 18, 2021 meeting
- Old business
A. Pay bills
B. Payment request for WWC and DRM
- New business
A. Approve two UDSA Loan resolutions
B. Construction update - WWC
C. Facilitator project updates
- Public communique
- Set next meeting date
- Adjournment