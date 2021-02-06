Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 210
9 a.m., Monday
- Call to order
- Staff/elected reports
- Work session to discuss community charitable gift applications
- Adjourn
Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board, Room 210
Regular meeting
Big Horn Women's Club
5:30 p.m., Monday
- Call to order
- Old business
A. Review and approve minutes from Oct. 2, 2020 meeting
B. Discussion on reporting guidelines for park facilities
- New business
A. Story Park and Sheridan Recreation District update
B. Bridges between Story Park and Story Fish Hatchery
C. Water rights- Story Park
D. Update from Story Park board
E. Red Grade Trails update
F. Budget discussion - all facilities
- Schedule next meeting date and time
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
Big Horn Women's Club
5:30 p.m., Monday
- Ice breaker - social styles applied
A. Presentation to better understand how others process information and respond to others to improve intra-council collaboration
- Council discussion - review of meeting routines
A. Facilitated discussion regarding any desired changes to council routine
- Strategic planning discussion -outcomes and options
A. Facilitated discussion regarding desired outcomes of a planned strategic planning effort along with some researched options in order to budget appropriately for FY 2022.
- Council discussion - Group norms and a review of proposed chapter 2 amendment
A. Facilitated discussion regarding expectations that the council will want to make of themselves regarding various topics.
- Open discussion- Additional items as needed
Dayton town council
Regular meeting
Zoom
7 p.m., Monday
- Call to order
- Approve agenda
- Reports: Clerk/treasurer reports, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board
- Approve minutes of the Jan. 20 council meeting
- Approve minutes of the Jan. 28 budget work study
- Approve warrants
- Old business update
- Announcements and correspondence
- Liquor license hearings
- Open dates for Crazy Woman Saloon and Mountain Inn Bar
- Wyoming Water Development Commission Resolution No. 386 review
- Appoint committee to review Visionary franchise agreement
- Appointing Janet Winfrey as Assistant Clerk
- Appointing Hanle Visser as Clerk/Treasurer
- Citizen communique
- Council comments/ Requests for future agenda items
Dayton Planning Committee
Regular meeting
Zoom
5 p.m., Tuesday
- Call to order
- Approval of agenda
- Approval of minutes
- Announcements/correspondence
- Old business
- New business
A. Discussion on vacation rentals and tiny homes as per town code
- Planning committee comments/requests for future agenda items
Sheridan County School District #3
Work session
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
4 p.m., Wednesday
- Review alternative calendar application process
- Board governance leadership training
A. WSBA
- Review board agenda and consent items
A. Q&A
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 210
5 p.m., Wednesday
- Call to order and pledge
- Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Jan. 13, 2021 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's reports: 1/9/2021 through 2/5/2021
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
iv. Budget vs. actual
- Review and approval of agenda
- Public comment on matters not on the agenda
- Old business
- New business
A. Introduction to account transfers from SAWS Joint Powers Board to the City of Sheridan resulting from annexations of the property served by the account.
B. Consideration of account of Paul R. Delrossi and Marie K. Lowe at 526 Trout Lane formally known as 12 Woodland Park Road permit number LG0489. Customer's request is to transfer water account from SAWS Joint Powers Board to City of Sheridan
C. Consideration of Tom Pilch request for P & P Subdivision. Developer is requesting subdivision lots to be allowed SAWS joint powers board water for irrigation of up to 10,000 square feet before and after period that the separate irrigation system is operating.
D. Presentation by Dan Coughlin on project updates
i. Coffeen waterline project — construction is almost complete, reclamation will take place in the spring
ii. Paradise Meadows Subdivision — SAWS Joint Powers Board gave final acceptance of the Paradise Meadows Subdivision water system on Feb. 4, 2021.
iii. Weeping Willow extension — Construction has begun.
iv. Discussion of jointly owned SAWS Joint Powers board (78.3%) and City of Sheridan (28.7%) Big Goose 20-inch water main continuation of failure and repair. An MOU will be drafted for City and SAWSJPB consideration and approval on cost sharing per the terms of the 20-inch waterline agreement between the city and SAWS joint powers board as amended.
- Adjourn
Clear Creek Recreation District
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room
5:30 p.m., Wednesday
- Agenda not available at press time
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
City council chambers
5:30 p.m., Wednesday
Call to order and roll call of members
Approval of agenda as presented
Review, correction and approval of the Jan. 25, 2021 minutes
Consideration of PL-21-4: The applicant John E. Rice & Sons, Inc. is requesting a preliminary plat subdivision. The applicant is proposing to subdivide 23.31 acres from one lot and unplatted land into three commercial lots. The property is zoned Gateway District. Located at 3451 N. Main St. The subdivision will be called The Market Place.
- Election of Chairman
- Election of Vice-Chairman
Sheridan County School District #3
Regular meeting
Clearmont Elementary Multi-purpose room
7 p.m., Wednesday
- Call to order
- Roll call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Approval of agenda
- Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
- District presentations
A. District K-12 video presentation
- Consent items
A. Approval of warrants and vouchers
B. Approval of minutes
i. Jan. 13, 2021 work session
ii. Jan. 13, 2021 regular board meeting
C. Approval of executive session minutes
i. Jan. 13, 2021 regular board meeting executive session
D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes
i. Dec. 9, 2020
E. Approval of administration's recommendation for new out-of-district student application
i. Mauck family
- Administration reports
A. District activities/athletics director
B. Special education assistant director
i. District updates
ii. State report updates
C. District technology supervisor
D. District transportation supervisor
E. District maintenance supervisor
F. District food service supervisor/business manager
i. District financial report
- Board policies/leadership governance policies
A. Review board policies
i. 3000 series
a. 3322- New procurement policy and procedures
- 3320 - Purchasing
- 3325- Purchasing procedures
- 3326- Purchasing procedures
B. Review leadership governance policies
i. 1.3 - Board member code of conduct
ii. 1.4- Board member conflict of interest
- Action items
A. Approval to get community input and complete alternative schedule request with the Wyoming Department of Education
i. School years
a. 2021-2022
b. 2022-2023
B. Approval of 2021-2022 district calendar
i. Second and final reading
C. Approval of special education teacher/assistant special education direct contract for 2021-2022 as recommended by Superintendent
i. Misty Ballek
D. Approval for administration to move forward with getting quotes to build a storage shed for track and maintenance equipment
E. Approval to remove board policies
i. 4218 - Workers' compensation
ii. 4219 - Workers' compensation
a. First reading
- Discussion items
A. New board member curriculum and assessment training
B. Mothballing Arvada School process
i. Step 1: Public meeting
a. First public comment before March meeting
ii. Step 2: Have a board meeting and get it approved
a. Second public comment during March meeting
iii. Step 3: Have a public meeting and let community know
a. Within two weeks of March board meeting
iv. Step 4: Send a letter to SFC. This letter is the district presenting to the commission about the intent to mothball the building.
v. Step 5: Present it to the commission
vi. Step 6: After commission approval, submit an AiM update form with the new information
C. Current legislative bills
D. 2021-2022 budget discussion
i. Possible 18% reduction in funding for SCSD #3
ii. Possible cuts
E. 2021-2022 staffing
i. Certified teaching contract timeline
a. April 15, 2021 contract offered
b. May 15, 2021 contract returned
c. Board typically approves certified contracts in March
F. April 14, 2021 board meeting
a. WASA spring conference
G. WSBA information
a. Memos
- Superintendent report
A. Small school district and coalition update
B. WYTOPP winter interim assessment update
C. Title IX updates
D. Review district educational goals and expectations
E. New education COVID funds update
F. 2021 legislative session
i. Feb. 22- Work three days on assigned bills
ii. March 1 - Session reconvenes in person if allowed and will adjourn by April 2
- From the board
- March board meeting
A. Board meeting is March 10, 2021 at 7 p.m.
i. Establish regular board agenda items
ii. Establish work session agenda
- Sign all warrants and vouchers
- Executive session
A. Student concerns
- Adjourn