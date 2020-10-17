Sheridan County School District 2
Special board meeting
Sheridan central office board room
11:30 a.m. Monday
Masks are required for attendance
• Call to order
• Open session
A. Superintendent Hiring Process
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular board meeting
Ranchester central office board room
6 p.m. Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
• Visitors
• Student Ambassador report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business Manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Policy review (KAB, KBA, KC, KF-E, KF-E1, KF-R, KH, KH-E2, KIB, KIB-E, KIBA, KJ)
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
D. Approval of related service agreement
• Old business
A. Approval of policy - second reading (JHCC, JI, JJIF-R1, JL, JLCD-R, JLJ-R1, JN, JO, JO-R, JQA, AC, AC-R, ACA, ACA-E2, DJC)
B. Veteran's memorial land use
• New Business
A. Approval of policies - first reading (GCBD'GDBD-R1, KA, KB, KBCA, KCA, KF, KGC, KI, eliminate KD).
B. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Town of Ranchester
Regular town council meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
An informational packet containing all agenda material is available online at www.rachesterwyoming.com
• Call to order
• Pledge of allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
• New business
• Mayors report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurers report
• Approval of bills & payroll
• Adjournment
• Future town council meetings: November 3 and 17; December 1 and 15, 2020
• Future town evens: Craft Bazaar December 5, 2020
Northern Wyoming Community College District
Regular board meeting
Gillette College Pronghorn Center
Tuesday 6:30 p.m.
• Call to order and roll call
• Agenda additions/deletions
• Consent agenda
A. Regular meeting minutes - September 15, 2020
B. September 2020 financials
C. September 2020 check register
D. Employee hires and exits
• President's report
A. General updates
B. District division update
• Campbell County School District partnership update
• Gillette College advisory board report
• Johnson County advisory board report
• Gillette College Foundation report
• Organization report
A. Faculty Senate
B. Student Senate
• Public comments
• Unfinished business - none
• Key monitoring reports - none
• New business - none
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public Library board of trustees
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
Phone in: 1-253-215-8782, 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 608 251 8544, Passcode: 3350335
4:30 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the meeting minutes of September 16, 2020
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the Library Director
D. Update from County Commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion - continued library services during COVID-19
B. Discussion - Fulmer roof/HVAC project update
• New business
A. Discussion - Quarterly review of "fines report"
B. Discussion - 2021 holiday/closure calendar
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions (limited to a maximum of five minutes per individual)
• Adjournment
Next regular meeting: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room
Town of Dayton
Council Meeting
Dayton Town Hall
Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83853640441?pwd=L1dJTnQvVytDaDVRbXBic2pRR280QT09
Phone: 1 669 900 6833, 1 312626 6799, Meeting ID: 838 5364 0441, Passcode: 752956
Wednesday 4:30 p.m.
• Call to order
• Recite the pledge of allegiance
• Approve agenda
• Approve minutes of the October 5, 2020 council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Announcements and correspondence
A. Discussion on ice rink placement
B. Zoning Discussion
C. Second reading of Ordinance #415 garbage ordinance update
D. Approval off Dusty Miller as fulltime employee
E. Change the November 2 second council meeting time due to elections on November 3
F. Appoint Rich Kwallek to planning committee
G. Website introduction
H. Citizen communique
I. Council requests for future agenda items
J. Executive session - 16-4-405 ii-personnel iii-litigation
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/Elected reports
• Sheridan County Conservation District Quarterly Update
• Adjourn