Sheridan County School District 2

Special board meeting

Sheridan central office board room

11:30 a.m. Monday

Masks are required for attendance

• Call to order

• Open session

A. Superintendent Hiring Process

• Adjournment

 

Sheridan County School District 1

Regular board meeting

Ranchester central office board room

6 p.m. Tuesday

• Call the meeting to order

• Pledge of allegiance

• Reading of mission statement 

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Presentation/recognitions

• Visitors

• Student Ambassador report

• WSCEA report

• Administrator's report

• Business Manager's report

• Superintendent's report

• Policy review (KAB, KBA, KC, KF-E, KF-E1, KF-R, KH, KH-E2, KIB, KIB-E, KIBA, KJ)

• Consent agenda

A. Approval of minutes

B. Approval of bills and salaries

C. Personnel action report

D. Approval of related service agreement

• Old business

A. Approval of policy - second reading (JHCC, JI, JJIF-R1, JL, JLCD-R, JLJ-R1, JN, JO, JO-R, JQA, AC, AC-R, ACA, ACA-E2, DJC)

B. Veteran's memorial land use

• New Business 

A. Approval of policies - first reading (GCBD'GDBD-R1, KA, KB, KBCA, KCA, KF, KGC, KI, eliminate KD). 

B. Correspondence

• Board member reports/requests/concerns

• Board signatures

• Executive session

A. Property

B. Personnel

C. Legal

• Adjournment

 

Town of Ranchester

Regular town council meeting

Ranchester Town Hall

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

An informational packet containing all agenda material is available online at www.rachesterwyoming.com

• Call to order

• Pledge of allegiance

• Roll call

• Approval of current agenda

• Approval of prior meeting minutes

• Public comment/guest

• Old business

• New business

• Mayors report

• Report on projects

• Special committee reports

• Future agenda

• Approval of treasurers report

• Approval of bills & payroll

• Adjournment

• Future town council meetings: November 3 and 17; December 1 and 15, 2020

• Future town evens: Craft Bazaar December 5, 2020


Northern Wyoming Community College District

Regular board meeting

Gillette College Pronghorn Center

Tuesday 6:30 p.m.

• Call to order and roll call

• Agenda additions/deletions

• Consent agenda

A. Regular meeting minutes - September 15, 2020

B. September 2020 financials

C. September 2020 check register

D. Employee hires and exits

• President's report

A. General updates

B. District division update

• Campbell County School District partnership update

• Gillette College advisory board report

• Johnson County advisory board report

• Gillette College Foundation report

• Organization report

A. Faculty Senate

B. Student Senate

• Public comments

• Unfinished business - none

• Key monitoring reports - none

• New business - none

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan County Public Library board of trustees

Regular board meeting

Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library

Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/6082518544?pwd=VDFablErRlRqbmxHVXRIbEJnOTVsUT09
Phone in: 1-253-215-8782, 1-301-715-8592, Meeting ID: 608 251 8544, Passcode: 3350335

4:30 p.m. Wednesday

• Call to order and welcome of guests

• Approval of agenda

• Disposition of the meeting minutes of September 16, 2020

• Treasurer's report

• Communications 

A. Library correspondence

B. Board correspondence

• Reports

A. Monthly statistics

B. Departmental and branch reports

C. Update from the Library Director

D. Update from County Commissioners

• Committee reports

A. Friends of the library 

B. Foundation

• Continuing business

A. Discussion - continued library services during COVID-19

B. Discussion - Fulmer roof/HVAC project update

• New business

A. Discussion - Quarterly review of "fines report"

B. Discussion - 2021 holiday/closure calendar

• Question and answer

A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions (limited to a maximum of five minutes per individual)

• Adjournment

Next regular meeting: Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. at Fulmer Public Library Wyoming Room

 

Town of Dayton

Council Meeting

Dayton Town Hall

Zoom: us02web.zoom.us/j/83853640441?pwd=L1dJTnQvVytDaDVRbXBic2pRR280QT09

Phone: 1 669 900 6833, 1 312626 6799, Meeting ID: 838 5364 0441, Passcode: 752956  

Wednesday 4:30 p.m.

• Call to order

• Recite the pledge of allegiance

• Approve agenda

• Approve minutes of the October 5, 2020 council meeting

• Approve warrants

• Announcements and correspondence

A. Discussion on ice rink placement

B. Zoning Discussion

C. Second reading of Ordinance #415 garbage ordinance update

D. Approval off Dusty Miller as fulltime employee

E. Change the November 2 second council meeting time due to elections on November 3

F. Appoint Rich Kwallek to planning committee

G. Website introduction

H. Citizen communique

I. Council requests for future agenda items

J. Executive session - 16-4-405 ii-personnel iii-litigation

 

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse 

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Staff/Elected reports

• Sheridan County Conservation District Quarterly Update

• Adjourn

