Sheridan Recreation District
Special meeting
Sheridan Recreation District Office in Thorne-Rider Park
12 p.m. Monday
• Call meeting to order
• Approve agenda
• Executive session
A. Regarding the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate per Wyoming State Statute 16-4-405.
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 2
Executive session
Central office board room
4:30 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
• Adjournment
Sheridan County School District 2
Regular meeting
Central office board room
6 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
A. Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. Assistant football coach of the year, Kevin Rizer
B. All State musicians: Choir, Orchestra, Band, Jazz band
C. United States Senate Youth Program, Cameron Reckard
D. We the People State Champions
• Approval of the agenda
• Welcome and audience comments
• Consent agenda items
A. Approval of board meeting minutes from Jan. 10, 2022
B. Approval of bills for payment
C. Quarterly financial update
• Old business
A. COVID-19 plan update
B. Facilities update
C. Approval of policies
• New business
A. Memorial fund scholarship recommendations
B. CD investment program
C. Graduation report
• Reports and Communications
A. Board of Trustees
i. Board reports
a. WSBA legislative forum
b. WSBA winter workshop
ii. Committee reports
iii. Other
B. PTO/Parents/Students/Organizations
C. Site administration and staff
• District reports
A. Superintendent
i. Board goal updates
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive information classified as confidential by law
• Adjourn
Dayton town council
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Recite the Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve minutes of Jan. 19, 2022 council meeting
• Approve warrants
• Old business update
• Announcements and correspondence
A. A copy of updated Resolution #394 that was submitted for loan application for WWTP project
B. Letter from First Federal Bank as a depository of public funds
C. Notices of application for renewal of liquor licenses for public hearing on Feb. 16, 2022
• Introduction of Jesse Ludikhuize, Emergency Management Coordinator for Sheridan County
• Second and final hearing for Glenn and Joey Sheeley property rezoning, located at 134 W. 2nd Ave, Dayton WY for half of lot 7 from R1 Residence District to B1 Business district
• Approval of Resolution 396, process of requesting public records
• Approval of Resolution 397, First Interstate Bank business MasterCard account provider
• Approval of agreement for town attorney services for Benjamin Keller as town of Dayton's new legal representation with updates
• Approval of tree planting funds, adopt-a-park program and application for Tree City USA status for the Dayton Parks committee
• Approval of updated zoning ordinance for the town of Dayton
• Citizen communique
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan City council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Proclamation for Childrens Dental Health Month
B. Proclamation for Random Acts of Kindness Week
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearings for the following retail liquor license applications for the city of Sheridan's one available retail license
i. The Cigarette Store, LLC doing business as Smokers Friendly/Gasamat Store #202 located at 2327 N. Main St.
ii. Historic Cady, LLC, doing business as Historic Cady located at 317 to 325 N. Main St.
iii. The Ice Haus, LLC doing business as The Ice Haus, LLC, located at 432 Whitney Lane
iv. Las Delicias II, LLC doing business as Las Delicias located at 210 Broadway St.
v. David Harbour doing business as Moose Knuckle Saloon located at 331 Broadway St.
vi. Spruce Restaurant, LLC doing business as Spruce located at 1 E. Alger St.
vii. Wyoming Downs OTB 4, LLC dba Wyoming Downs OTB 4 located at 1994 Coffeen Ave.
viii. Big Horn Mountain Axe, LLC doing business as Bighorn Mountain Axe located at 303 Broadway St., Unit B.
ix. Landmark 228 Operations, LLC doing business as The Landmark located at 228 East Brundage St.
x. Main Choice Fencing, LLC doing business as Main Choice Cocktails located at 321 N. Main St.
xi. 3 Bell LLC doing business as Buck Travel Stop located at 1514 E. 5th St.
B. Lottery and consideration of award of one retail liquor license
C. Public hearing and consideration of Ordinance 2244, the adoption of International Code Council (ICC) 2021 building codes
• Consent agenda
A. Award for Buckeye Western Star for the purchase of a used plow truck
B. Appointment of James Schrodt to the planning commission
C. Award for bucket truck equipment purchase
D. Minutes of regular council meeting Jan. 17, 2022
E. Claims
• Staff update
A. 2021 police department annual report
• Old business
A. Third reading of Ordinance #2242 regarding council salaries
• New business
A. Consideration of the license agreement for Sheridan County Land Trust Trails at Kendrick Golf Course
B. Consideration of purchase of golf care
C. Consideration of bid award for city hall window replacement
D. Consideration of Resolution 7-22 allocating ARPA funding
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Northern Wyoming Community College District board
Special meeting
On Zoom: nwccd.zoom.us/j/91724137568?pwd=Sm4yUFdsVFE0SzA4c3YrYnhiKy9kZz09
12 p.m. Tuesday
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of special meeting agenda
• Public comment
• New business
A. Approval of new academic programs
i. Advanced materials manufacturing AAS
ii. Manufacturing composites technology certificate
iii. Software development AS
iv. Graphic design certificate
v. Entrepreneurship certificate
vi. Event planning certificate
vii. Agritourism certificate
B. Approval of new/revised academic programs
i. Culinary arts and hospitality foundations certificate
ii. Hospitality and tourism leadership certificate
iii. Hospitality and tourism management AAS
• Adjourn
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Commissioners meeting room
5 p.m. Wednesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of the Jan. 12, 2022 regular meeting
B. Treasurer's report Jan. 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2022
i. Bills
ii. Account status
iii. Investment accounts
iv. Budget vs. actual
C. First Federal application for deposit of public funds
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
• New business
A. Briefing on possible funding applications for design and construction of the Upper Road Water Transmission main
B. Briefing on the possible construction of a portion of the McCormick Water Transmission Main in conjunction with future development of the easternmost portion of the Powderhorn PUD
C. Briefing on the potential upsizing of the proposed water line for Bobcat Estates from an 8-inch to 12-inch to achieve a portion of the goals for the master plan Woodland Hills waterline project
D. Setting of special meeting for workshop on items A, B and C
E. Appointment of voting proxy for Park Reservoir Company annual meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022 at the Best Western Sheridan Center
F. Attendance at Park Reservoir Irrigation District meeting at 2 p.m. on Feb. 8, 2022 at the Best Western Sheridan Center
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commissioners
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, second floor board room, 220
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn