Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, s0econd floor board room
9 a.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider rescinding Resolution 21-06-011 partial fire restrictions
• 307 Horse Racing Inc. introduction and preview of proposed operation
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Pastor Chris Schutte, Sheridan Bible Church
• Role call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
• Councilor Aaron Linden update
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 2239 regarding franchise fees
B. Public hearing and consideration of Resolution 45-21 for the replat of Lot 12, Block 6, West View Addition
C. Public hearing and consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 2237 for the Gundlach rezone
D. Public hearing and consideration of the first reading of Ordinance 2232 for the Craft rezone
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of award for a new slow blower for the streets division
B. Minutes of regular council meeting Oct. 4, 2021
C. Claims
• Staff updates
A. Sales and use tax presentation
B. Quarterly financial report
• Old business
A. Consideration of second reading for Ordinance 2238 regarding changes to the sign code
• New business
A. Consideration of dog and cat shelter contract
B. Consideration of proposed resolution #42-21 for cessation of the recoupment agreement process
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room
9 a.m., Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Oct. 4, 2021 staff meeting
B. Minutes from Oct. 5, 2021 regular meeting
C. Minutes from Oct. 11, 2021 staff meeting
D. Ratify amendment one to grant agreement between the Wyoming Business Council and Sheridan County for Red Grade trails
E. Ratify letter of support for Greater Northwest Passenger Rail Service
F. Ratify letter to predator management
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider Resolution 21-10-027 amendment to section 3 of the rules and regulations governing zoning and section 1.4 of the rules and regulations governing division of land
• Consider Resolution 21-10-026 vacation of public right-of-way known as Boeing Road
• Consider Item EV-21-005: McDonald easement vacation
• Consider rescinding CU-12-002: Small seasonal antique and art show CUP as requested by Jill Small
• Consider authorizing the treasurer to refund $997.37 for taxes assessed and paid in error by Holiday Lodge
• Consider Resolution 21-10-025 approving 307 Horse Racing Inc. to conduct pari-mutuel wagering on live horse racing, historic horse racing and simulcast events within Sheridan County, Wyoming
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #1
Regular meeting
Central office
6 p.m., Tuesday
• Call the meeting to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Presentation/recognitions
A. TRE
• Visitors
• Student representative report
• WSCEA report
• Administrator's report
• Business manager's report
• Superintendent's report
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of minutes
B. Approval of executive session minutes
C. Approval of bills and salaries
D. Personnel action report
E. Approval of related service agreements
• Old business
• New business
A. Appoint rec district member
B. Little blue school house
C. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Role call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of prior meeting minutes
A. Approval of minutes for the Oct. 5, 2021 meeting
• Public comment/guest
• Old business
A. Third and final reading for Ordinance 288: 13-5-100 Technical Codes Adopted
• New business
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Public Library board
Regular meeting
Tongue River Branch Library
4:30 p.m., Wednesday
• Call to order and welcome of guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of the regular meeting minutes of Sept. 15, 2021
• Treasurer's report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Reports
A. Monthly statistics
B. Departmental and branch reports
C. Update from the library director
D. Update from county commissioners
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Fulmer generator project updates
B. Check signing procedures
• New business
A. Review of cell phone police
B. Review of non-smoking policy
C. Library staffing
• Question and answer
A. Opportunity for non-trustee participants to comment or ask questions (limited to a maximum of five minutes per individual)
• Adjournment
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers board
Regular meeting
Dayton Town Hall
7 p.m., Wednesday
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of minutes of Sept. 23, 2021 meeting
• Old business
A. Pay bills
• New business
A. Construction/service lines update
B. Facilitator project updates
• Public Communique
• Set next meeting date
• Adjournment