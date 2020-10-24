City of Sheridan
Study session council meeting
Sheridan City Hall
5:30 p.m. Monday
• Discussion of a bid award to Floyd's Truck Center for Procurement of one tandem axle dump truck
• Discussion of FY 21 general purpose excise tax 25% reduction review
• Discussion of Resolution #50-20 application to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for Coronavirus relief grant funding
• Discussion on Ordinance #2216 to amend sidewalk snow removal
• Discussion of Cloud Peak Ranch master agreement
• Discussion of Wendel and Loretta Cayton pre-annexation agreement for sewer service to 42 E. Ridge Rd.
Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse
9 a.m. Monday
• Call to order
• Consider Resolution 20-10-032 authorizing a submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant (CRG) application to the State Loan and Investment Board and certification statement.
• Consider agreement between Sheridan County and Dick Anderson Construction Inc. for the Fulmer Library roof and HVAC upgrade
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn