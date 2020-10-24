City of Sheridan

Study session council meeting

Sheridan City Hall

5:30 p.m. Monday

• Discussion of a bid award to Floyd's Truck Center for Procurement of one tandem axle dump truck

• Discussion of FY 21 general purpose excise tax 25% reduction review

• Discussion of Resolution #50-20 application to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for Coronavirus relief grant funding

• Discussion on Ordinance #2216 to amend sidewalk snow removal

• Discussion of Cloud Peak Ranch master agreement

• Discussion of Wendel and Loretta Cayton pre-annexation agreement for sewer service to 42 E. Ridge Rd. 

 

Sheridan County Commission

Regular staff meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse

9 a.m. Monday

• Call to order

• Consider Resolution 20-10-032 authorizing a submission of a Coronavirus Relief Grant (CRG) application to the State Loan and Investment Board and certification statement. 

• Consider agreement between Sheridan County and Dick Anderson Construction Inc. for the Fulmer Library roof and HVAC upgrade

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

