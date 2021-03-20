Sheridan County Commission
Regular Staff Meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, Room 220
9 a.m. Monday
- Call to order
- Consider offer from Summit Gas to settle delinquent tax lien
- Staff/elected reports
- Discussion with Dave Randall and the Story Park and Recreation Board regarding water rights
- Sheridan Community Land Trust quarterly update
- Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Study session
City council chambers
5:30 p.m. Monday
- Discussion on contractor selection for the 2021 crushing project
- City and county funding agreement for Impact 307
- Amendment to juvenile justice joint powers board agreement
- Discussion regarding joining Wyoming Cooperative Liquid Assets Securities System (CLASS)
- Discussion regarding the purchase of an ERP software system
- Discussion of Ordinance #2229 making amendments to Chapter 4— Alcoholic Beverages
- Discussion of recoupment agreement 101
Sheridan City Planning Commission
Regular meeting
City council chambers
7 p.m. Monday
- Call to order and roll call of members
- Approval of agenda as presented
- Review, correction and approval of minutes for February 22, 2021
- Consideration of PL-21-9. The applicant, Phoenix Limited Partnership, is requesting a preliminary plat subdivision of the property located on the corner of South Sheridan Avenue and east Brundage Lane. The subdivision will be called Wilkerson Little Goose Number 2. The applicant is proposing to subdivide 1.94 acres from one lot into four commercial lots. The property is zoned B-1 Business District.
- Comments from commissioners and staff
- Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Visionary public meeting
Lucille alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
6 p.m. Tuesday
- Stacy McDonald with Visionary will answer questions and give an update regarding the Visionary project.
Town of Dayton
Source Water Protection Plan meeting
Tongue River Valley Community Center
5 p.m. Wednesday
- Welcome
A. Introductions
B. Purpose
i. Protect source water
ii. Form steering committee
- Definition of recharge zone
A. Zone definition
B. Zone 3
C. Zone 2
D. Zone 1
- Risks
A. Wildfire
B. Pesticides
C. Roads
D. Other
- Mitigation
A. What are methods and practices stakeholders can do to ensure high quality water?
- Discussion and comments