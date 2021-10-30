Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room
8:45 a.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board request for assistance
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District #2
Regular meeting
Central Office Board Room
6 p.m., Monday
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Recognition
A. SHS golf: Individual boy's state champion Brock Owings
B. US Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association Boys' High School Coach of the Year for the State of Wyoming Taylor Kelting
• Approval of the agenda
• Welcome and audience comments
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of Oct. 4, 2021 board meeting minutes
B. Approval of bills for payment
• Old business
A. COVID-19 plan update
B. Facilities update
C. Approval of policies
D. Parent liaison update
E. Board meeting schedule revision
• New business
A. Secondary school improvement plans
B. Approval of bus disposal
• Reports and communication
A. Board of trustees
i. Board reports
a. Whitney Board appointments
b. Sheridan Recreation Board appointment
ii. PTO/parents/students/organizations
iii. Site administration and staff
• District reports
A. Superintendent
• Executive session
A. Personnel matters
B. To consider or receive and information classified as confldential by law, W.S. 16-4-405 (a) (ix)
C. Grievance/complaint pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation to be given by Jim Barth, First United Methodist Church
• Rolle call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Comments from the public
• Community update
A. Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce
• Public Hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration of Resolution #46-21 for the Huntington Subdivisions
B. Public hearing and consideration of the retail liquor license #17 transfer of location from 202 Broadway to 251 1/2 North Main Street
C. Public hearing and consideration of the retail liquor license #15 transfer of ownership from Little Goose Liquors to 307 Horse Racing
D. Public hearing for the 2022 liquor license renewals
i. Consideration of 2022 liquor license renewals
a. Kalif Temple AAONMS doing business as Kalif Shrine Temple located at 145 W. Loucks
b. Sheridan Lodge #520 BPOE doing business as Sheridan Elks Lodge #520 located at 45 W. Brundage
c. John Donald Garbutt Post 7 American Legion doing business as American Legion Post 7 located at 137 N. Brooks
d. Sheridan Aerie #186 FOE doing business as Fraternal Order of Eagles located at 850 N. Main
e. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1560 doing business as Veterans of Foreign wars Post 1560 located at 758 Broadway
f. WYO Theater Inc. doing business as WYO Theater located at 42 N. Main
g. Big Horn Mountain Eagles FOE Aerie #4169 doing business as Big Horn Mountain Eagles for #4169 located at 1760 Commercial
h. Hidden Bridge Gold Club LLC doing business as Hidden Bridge Golf Club located at 550 Mydland
i. The Foundry doing business as Foundry located at 342 Whitney Lane second floor
j. Big Horn Public House doing business as Smith Alley Brewing Company located at 150 N. Main
k. Black Tooth Brewing Company LLC doing business as Black Tooth Brewing Company located at 312 Broadway
l. Luminous Brewhouse LLC doing business as Luminous Brewhouse located at 504 Broadway
m. Cloud Peak Hospitality LLC doing business as Holiday Inn Sheridan located at 1809 Sugarland
n. Sheridan Ventures LLC doing business as Best Western Sheridan Center located at 612 N. Main
o. Pony Lounge & Frontier Liquor Inc. doing business as Pony Grill and Bar located at 3 S. Gould
p. Railroad Grill LLC doing business as Welcome Market Hall located at 841 N. Broadway
q. D&B Liquors Inc. doing business as Sheridan Liquor located at 1842 Sugarland
r. Historic Cady, LLC doing business as The Warehouse — Wine & Spirits located at 333 N. Brooks
s. Genuine Hospitality Management LLC doing business at PO NERS & Flagstaff Cafe located at 1 N. Main
t. Greenland Hospitalities LLC doing business as Trails End Firewater Lounge located at 2125 N. Main
u. Star Liquor LLC doing business as Star Liquor Tasting Library located at 700 N. Main
v. Sheridan Land Company Inc. doing business as Beaver Creek Saloon located at 112 N. Main
w. Double Buck Inc. doing business as The Mint Bar located at 151 N. Main
x. Ole Pizza & Spaghetti House Inc. doing business as Ole's Pizza & Spaghetti House located at 927 Coffeen
y. The Abiders, LLC doing business as Cloud Peak Lanes located at 1520 Coffeen
z. Mydland Market LLC doing business as Mydland Market located at 549 Mydland
a. Moyle Petroleum Company doing business as Common Cents Foodstore located at 3601 N. Main
b. Grantree Inc. doing business as Rainbow Bar located at 264 N. Main
c. WJK LLC doing business as No Name Bar located at 901 N. Main
d. 307 Horse Racing Inc. doing business as 307b Horse Racing located at 1140 Coffeen
e. Sutton Legacy LLC doing business as Sutton's Tavern located at 1402 N. Main
f. OK Corral City Liquor Inc. doing business as OK Corral City Liquor located at 511 N. Main
g. Wyoming Resorts LLC doing business as Main Street Tavern. Best Western Sheridan Center located at 609 N. Main
h. T and C LLC doing business as T and C Liquors located at 727 E. Brundage Suite A
i. Warehouse Market Inc. doing business as Killy's Smokehouse Deli located at 1062 Brundage Lane
j. Verdello LLC doing business as Verdello Olive Oils and Fine Foods located at 23 and 25 Grinnell
k. Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club Inc. doing business as Sheridan Hawks Junior Hockey Club located at 475 Brundage
l. Chiasson Sheridan Inc. doing business as Wyoming's Rib & Chop House located at 847 N. Main
m. Powder River Pizza Company Inc. doing business as Powder River Pizza Company located 903 N. Main
n. Meadowlark Lake LLC doing business as Frackeltons located at 55 N. Main
o. Spruce Restaurant LLC doing business as Spruce located 1 E. Alger
p. American Pizza Partners LP doing business as Pizza Hut located at 2547 N. Main
q. Golden China Restaurant LLC doing business as Golden China Restaurant located at 2091 S. Sheridan
r. Little Kitchen LLC doing business as Little Kitchen located at 2004 N. Main
s. La Herradura LLC doing business as La Herradura located at 437 N. Main
t. El Tapatio Dos LLC doing business as El Tapatio Dos located at 1125 N. Main
u. Cowboy Cafe 2 LLC doing business as Cowboy Cafe located at 138 N. Main
v. Sapporo Wyoming IV LLC doing business as Sapporo Japanese Steakhouse located at 1062 E. Brundage Lane, Suite 101
w. Birch LLC doing business at Birch located at 342 Whitney Lane first floor
x. Little Goose Liquors LLC doing business as Little Goose Liquors at 1140 Coffeen
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting Oct. 18, 2021
B. Claims
• Staff update
A. October snow event response
• Old business
A. Consideration of the third and final reading for Ordinance #2238 regarding changes to the sign code
B. Second reading of Ordinance #2239 regarding franchise fees
C. Second reading of Ordinance #2237 for the Gundlach Rezone
D. Second reading of Ordinance #2232 for the Craft Rezone
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution #40-21 regarding the selection process for a retail liquor license
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room
9 a.m., Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from Oct. 18, 2021 staff meeting
B. Minutes from Oct. 19, 2021 regular meeting
C. Minutes from Oct. 25, 2021 regular meeting
D. Ratify letter of support for Sheridan Health Center Inc.
E. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2110LA with MDU for bore installation of underground power line at County Road 127, a.k.a. Upper Prairie Dog Road; fee of $166.25
F. Ratify consent to petition by Sheridan County to Powder Horn Ranch-2 LLC
G. Ratify consent to petition by Sheridan County to Powder Horn Ranch-2 LLC
H. Ratify Sheridan County License Agreement 2111LA with MDU, for bored installation of 2" PE gas main, at County Road 101, a.k.a. Brinton Road; fee of $170
I. General county warrants for October
J. General airport warrants for October
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Item R-21-005: Clearwater Land & Minerals, LLC Rezone (This item was withdrawn by the applicant)
• Consider Item R-21-004: Tipton, LLC rezone
• Consider Item S-21-008: Bull Pen minor subdivision
• Consider bus shelter program and service agreement between the county of Sheridan, Wyoming and the Senior Citizens Council doing business as The Hub on Smith
• Consider State Homeland Security Program (SHSP) grant for Fiscal Year 2021
• Adjourn
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of Oct. 19, 2021 meeting minutes
• Public comment
• Old business
A. ARPA funding
B. Security cameras
C. Upgrades in council chambers
• New business
A. Sheridan County Historic Preservation Commission
B. Stonebrook Meadows VI subdivision
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Special committee reports
• Future agenda
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse, second floor board room
5:30 p.m., Thursday
• Call to order and pledge
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of Oct. 7, 2021 minutes
• Matters from the public
• New business
A. Item EV-21-006: KJC Development, LLC easement vacation; Owner: KJC Development, LLC
i. This is a request from KJC Development, LLC to vacate the 15' wide platted utility easement along the west side of Lot 7, Jeffries Draw Subdivision and along the east side of Lot 8, Jeffries Draw Subdivision.
B. Item EV-21-007: Powder River Timber easement vacation; Owner: Powder River Timber Company LLC
i. This is a request from Powder River Timber Company, LLC to vacate the 10' wide platted utility drainage and construction easement centered on the lot line common to Lots 3 and 4, Powder Horn Ranch Phase Two, Block H
•Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: McDonald easement vacation and the proposed amendments to the zoning and division of land regulations were approved by the Board of County Commissioners. Bull Pen Minor Subdivision and Tipton, LLC rezone will be considered by the BOCC on Nov. 2. The applicant withdrew Clearwater Land and Minerals, LLC rezone.
•Matters from commissioners
•Adjournment