Sheridan County Commission
Regular staff meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, second floor board room #220
8:45 a.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Warrant review
• Staff/elected reports
• Consider mill levies for FY 2022-2023
• Bighorn National Forest quarterly update
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
Sheridan City Hall
7 p.m., Monday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Invocation
• Roll call of members
• Consideration of agenda
• Community update
A. Joey's Fly Fishing Foundation
• Comments from the public
• Public hearings
A. Public hearing and consideration of the transfer of location and ownership for retail liquor license #17 to Las Delicias II, Inc
• Consent agenda
A. Consideration of a bid award to Otto Environmental Systems in the amount of $82,339.20 for Refuse and Recycling containers
B. Consideration of bid award for the city of Sheridan 2022 pavement maintenance project to Simon Contractors in the amount of $1,330,180
C. Minutes of regular council meeting July 18, 2022
D. Lien release in the amount of $28,327.94 for Rosemary and Paul D. Petit for SID#77, Lot 5 BLK 14 of the Sheridan Land Co 2nd AMD (S15)
E. Lien release in the amount of $14,979.37 for Joshua Springborg for SID#77, S1/2 Lot 5 BLK 26 of Sheridan Land Co 2nd AMD (S15)
F. Lien release in the amount of $16,446.44 for James D. Belden for SID#77, Lot 3, BLK 5 for the Atkinson ADN (A3)
G. Lien release in the amount of $11,020. 53 for John M and Sandra L. Koltiska for SID #77, Lot 7, BLK 4 of the Sheridan Land Co 1st ADN (S11 S12 S14)
H. Lien release in the amount of #13,572.08 for Dean A. Joslyn for SID #77, S60 Lot 2 BLK6 of the Atkinson ADN (A3)
I. Lien release in the amount of $64,191.12 for Noteboom, L.W. Jeffrey Scott Knaub for SID #77, S42, Lot 9 and Lots 10 and 11 of the Demples Sub (D2)
J. Lien release in the amount of $11,827.03 for Rosemary Bumbaca Petit Et Al for SID#77, N33 Lot 8 BLK 26 of the Sheridan Land Co 2nd AMD (s15)
K. Lien release in the amount of $67,860.42 for Richard D. Hall, trustee for SID#77, Lots 1-3 BLK 3 of the Atkinson ADN (A3)
L. Appointment of councilmember Kristen Jennings and councilmember Clint Beaver to the Goose Creek Transit Council Committee
M. Claims
• Staff update
A. Discussion of Northeast Transmission Main project grant
B. Discussion of Hub on Smith letters of support for ARPA health grant requests
• Old business
A. Consideration of third and final reading of Ordinance 2250, regarding a gambling moratorium within the downtown development district
• New business
A. Consideration of Resolution 32-22, submission of the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) ARPA grant application for Main Street Dow to Burkitt project
B. Consideration of Resolution 33-22, submission of the state loan and investment board (SLIB) ARPA grant application for the Sheridan 16-inch airport water transmission main project
C. Consideration of Resolution 34-22, submission of the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) ARPA grant application for the fire department substation
D. Consideration of Resolution 35-22, 103 N. Gould council committee recommendation
• Council comments and requests for future agenda items
• Executive session per W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(vii). To consider the selection of a site or the purchase of real estate when the publicity regarding the consideration would cause a likelihood of an increase in price
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Commission
Regular board meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, second floor board room #220
9 a.m., Tuesday
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes from July 18, 2022 staff meeting
B. Minutes from July 18, 2022 budget hearing
C. Minutes from July 19, 2022 regular meeting
D. Minutes from July 25, 2022 staff meeting
E. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement #2204LA with Range Telephone Company, for bored installation of telecommunication cable at county road #1231 (aka Beatty Gulch Road), fee waived
F. Ratify letter to Eda Schunk Thompson, county clerk, for continuation of county-wide 2% lodging tax
G. Ratify letter to Eda Schunk Thompson, county clerk, for continuation of general purpose excise tax
H. Landlord's estoppel certificate, Flying Hammer Holdings LLC (grantor), First Bank of Wyoming (lender) and the county of Sheridan (landlord) for 772 Airfield Lane, Sheridan, WY
I. Landlord's estoppel certificate, Flying Hammer Holdings LLC (grantor), First Bank of Wyoming (lender) and the county of Sheridan (landlord) for TBD Aero Loop, Sheridan WY
J. Ratify Sheridan County license agreement #2205LA with Powder River Energy, for overhead distribution installation of single phase 14.4 powerline, at county road 64 (aka Upper Cat Road), fee waiver request
K. Ratify MOU between Federal Communications Commission and Sheridan County Emergency Management regarding Wireless Emergency Alerts
L. Ratify standard location release for Wyoming PBS-Science Kids filming at Kleenburn Park
M. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Pony Lounge & Frontier Liquor Inc. for July 31, 2022, Goose Creek Polo Cup, 79 Bar 13 Road, Big Horn, WY
N. Ratify consent to petition filed by Casey and Susan Goodman
O. Ratify 24-hour catering perming for D&B Liquors Inc. for Aug. 27, 2022, Cameron Spade/Caitlan Nimick wedding, Country Nite Club at Wrench Ranch, 141 Decker Rd., Sheridan, WY
P. General county warrants, July
Q. General airport warrants, July
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider item CU-22-006: Huckeba CUP
• Consider Resolution 22-08-026 authorizing submission of application for federal funding for 2023 CMAQ project
• Consider Resolution 22-08-027 public notice of Sheridan County's intent to amend the rules and regulations governing division of land.
• Consider Resolution 22-08-028 vacation of public right-of-way known as alley of block 53 within Downers addition to Sheridan, Wyoming, located within Sheridan County, Wyoming
• Consider contract between the county of Sheridan, Wyoming, and Weed Warrior for sidewalk replacement and landscaping at the Sheridan Business Incubator
• Consider Resolution 22-08-029, budget amendment #2 for Fiscal Year 2021-2022
• Consider two Montana-Dakota gas line easements located in Lot 16, Block 20 and Lot 8, Block 19 of original town of Sheridan, now city of Sheridan
• Consider Resolution 22-08-030 amendment to holiday closures and other closures for 2022.
Ranchester Town Council
Regular meeting
Ranchester Town Hall
6:30 p.m., Tuesday
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of current agenda
• Approval of July 19, 2022 meeting minutes
• Public comment/guests
• Old business
• New business
• Mayor's report
• Report on projects
• Marshal's report
• Special committee reports
• Approval of treasurer's report
• Approval of bills and payroll
• Future agenda
• Adjournment
Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission
Regular meeting
Sheridan County Courthouse addition, second floor board room 220
5:30 p.m., Thursday
• Call to order and Pledge of Allegiance
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Approval of July 7, 2022 minutes
• Matters from the public (items not on agenda)
• New business:
A. S-22-002: Goodman Minor subdivision (owners Casey and Susan Goodman)
i. This is a subdivision request from Casey and Susan Goodman to divide property located in a portion of tract 17, Roberts Subdivision. The property consists of 4.19 acres and is zoned urban residential. The proposed subdivision would be accessed off of State Highway 332 (AKA Big Horn Avenue) and U.S. Highway 87 (AKA Coffeen Avenue) and would consist of two lots.
B. CU-22-008: Daugaard Construction CUP (owners Devin and Caitlin Daugaard)
i. This is an application from Devin and Caitlin Daugaard for a conditional use permit located in the NW1/4SE1/4 of Section 8, T54N, R83W. The applicant is proposing to build and operate a construction shop and yard. The property is located in the agricultural zoning district, and the parcel consists of 6.2 acres of which 4.1 acres would be used for the CUP site. The parcel is addressed as 120 Meade Creek Road (County Road #131)
C. CU-22-007: K&J Properties LLC Storage CUP (owners Keefe and Jennifer Rice)
i. This is an application from K&J Properties LLC (Keefe and Jennifer Rice) for a conditional use permit located in the SW1/4SW1/4 of section 8, T53N, R83W. The applicant is proposing to build and operate self-storage units. The property is located in the rural residential zoning district, and the parcel consists of 0.28 acres of which all would be used for CUP. The parcel is addressed as 104 Fish Hatchery Road.
• Matters from staff
A. Recent planning items: Nelson variance was heard by the Sheridan County Commissioners on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and Huckeba CUP was heard on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022
• Matters from commissioners
• Adjournment