Sheridan Planning Commission

7 p.m. Monday

Council chambers

Sheridan City Hall

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review correction and approval of minutes of the Sept. 27 meeting

• Old business

• New business

1. Consideration of PL-21-29, Ordinance 2232, Craft rezone. The applicant, ABS Rentals, LLC and Craft Properties, LLC is requesting to rezone 3.65 acres from R-1, and R-3 Residence District and M-1 Industrial District to B-1 Business District. Located at 1325 to 1331 S. Sheridan Ave. and 600 Avoca Ave. PIN 56843520006133, 56843530001733, 56843530003433.

2. Consideration of PL-21-45, Ordinance 2237, Gundlach rezone. The applicant, Deborah L. Gundlach, Successor Trustee of the Shelton Family Trust Agreement dated Jan. 12, 2016, is requesting to rezone 2.25 acres from R-1 Residence District to B-1 Business District. Located at 2511 Coffeen Ave and 1004 Third Ave E. PIN 55840211400125, and 55840211400425.

3. Consideration of PL-21-37, Resolution 45-21. The applicant, Khanstruction, LLC is requesting to subdivide 7084 sq feet from 1 lot into 2 lots. Zoned R-3 Residence District. Located at 745 E 7th St. Pin 56842330600825. The subdivison will be called Replat of Lot 12, Block 6, West View Addition.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

Board of Adjustments

7 p.m. Thursday

Council chambers

Sheridan City Hall

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Proof of notice of meeting

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Sept. 9 meeting

• Old business

• New business

1. Consideration of PL-21-49; 2477 Big Horn Ave. The applicant, Robert Joseph Poll and Nicole Perry Poll and James E Kerrins, is requesting a special exemption for an office offering professional services in an R-1 Residence District. The applicant is proposing a lab in the detached structure.

• Board and staff communications and discussion — November meeting date

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

9 a.m. Monday

Regular staff meeting

Second floor boardroom

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

Dayton Planning Committee

5 p.m. Tuesday

Dayton Town Hall

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda — additions, deletions

• Approval of minutes for Sept. 14 regular planning meeting

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business

• New business

1. Approval of building permit application for Jordan McDonald, 7 Black Mountain Drive, new construction

2. Review public zoning comments

• Planning Committee comments/requests for future agenda items

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 3

5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Work session

Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room

• WSBA superintendent search update

• Review Leadership Governance Board assessment

• Review Leadership Governance policies for interim superintendent

• Review board agenda and consent items

Sheridan County School District 3

6:30 p.m. Wednesday

Board meeting

Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments

• District presentation

• Consent items

1. Approval of warrants and vouchers

2. Approval of minutes — Sept. 8 work session, Sept. 8 regular board meeting

3. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes — Aug. 11

4. Approval of Revisions to board policies — 4000 series, 5000 series

• Administration reports

• Board policies/leadership governance policies

1. Review board policies — 4000 series

2. Review leadership governance policies

• Action items

1. Approval of K-12 special education paraprofessional

• Discussion items

1. Dress code policy/enforcement

2. Wyoming accreditation

3. WSBA information

• Superintendent report

• From the board

• November board meeting — Nov. 10

• Sign all warrants and vouchers

• Adjourn

Sheridan City Council

5:30 p.m. Monday

Study session

Council chambers

Sheridan City Hall

• Discussion of Ordinance #2167 requiring franchise fees to be recorded in the Public Benefit Fund

• Discussion on award for a new snow blower for the Streets

• Discussion on Ordinance 2237 for the Gundlach Rezone

• Discussion on Ordinance 2232 for the Craft Rezone

• Discussion on Resolution # 45-21 for the Replat of Lot 12, Block 6, West View

• Discussion of a Proposed Retail Liquor License Process

• Discussion on Proposed Resolution #42-21 for Cessation of the Recoupment Agreement Process

• Discussion of Dog and Cat Shelter Contract

Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board

5 p.m. Wednesday

Second floor boardroom

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order and pledge

• Consent agenda

1. Minutes of July 20 regular meeting

2. Minutes of Aug. 20 special meeting

3. Minutes of Sept. 9 informational meeting

4. Treasurer's report — bills, account status, investment accounts, budget vs. actual

• Review and approval of agenda

• Public comment on matters not on the agenda

• Old business

1. DOWL amendment to standard agreement for professional services

• New business

1. Sessions consideration for validation of 2006 water service permit

• Adjourn

