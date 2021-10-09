Sheridan Planning Commission
7 p.m. Monday
Council chambers
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review correction and approval of minutes of the Sept. 27 meeting
• Old business
• New business
1. Consideration of PL-21-29, Ordinance 2232, Craft rezone. The applicant, ABS Rentals, LLC and Craft Properties, LLC is requesting to rezone 3.65 acres from R-1, and R-3 Residence District and M-1 Industrial District to B-1 Business District. Located at 1325 to 1331 S. Sheridan Ave. and 600 Avoca Ave. PIN 56843520006133, 56843530001733, 56843530003433.
2. Consideration of PL-21-45, Ordinance 2237, Gundlach rezone. The applicant, Deborah L. Gundlach, Successor Trustee of the Shelton Family Trust Agreement dated Jan. 12, 2016, is requesting to rezone 2.25 acres from R-1 Residence District to B-1 Business District. Located at 2511 Coffeen Ave and 1004 Third Ave E. PIN 55840211400125, and 55840211400425.
3. Consideration of PL-21-37, Resolution 45-21. The applicant, Khanstruction, LLC is requesting to subdivide 7084 sq feet from 1 lot into 2 lots. Zoned R-3 Residence District. Located at 745 E 7th St. Pin 56842330600825. The subdivison will be called Replat of Lot 12, Block 6, West View Addition.
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Board of Adjustments
7 p.m. Thursday
Council chambers
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Proof of notice of meeting
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Sept. 9 meeting
• Old business
• New business
1. Consideration of PL-21-49; 2477 Big Horn Ave. The applicant, Robert Joseph Poll and Nicole Perry Poll and James E Kerrins, is requesting a special exemption for an office offering professional services in an R-1 Residence District. The applicant is proposing a lab in the detached structure.
• Board and staff communications and discussion — November meeting date
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
9 a.m. Monday
Regular staff meeting
Second floor boardroom
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Adjourn
Dayton Planning Committee
5 p.m. Tuesday
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order
• Approval of agenda — additions, deletions
• Approval of minutes for Sept. 14 regular planning meeting
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business
• New business
1. Approval of building permit application for Jordan McDonald, 7 Black Mountain Drive, new construction
2. Review public zoning comments
• Planning Committee comments/requests for future agenda items
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 3
5-6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Work session
Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room
• WSBA superintendent search update
• Review Leadership Governance Board assessment
• Review Leadership Governance policies for interim superintendent
• Review board agenda and consent items
Sheridan County School District 3
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Board meeting
Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• District presentation
• Consent items
1. Approval of warrants and vouchers
2. Approval of minutes — Sept. 8 work session, Sept. 8 regular board meeting
3. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes — Aug. 11
4. Approval of Revisions to board policies — 4000 series, 5000 series
• Administration reports
• Board policies/leadership governance policies
1. Review board policies — 4000 series
2. Review leadership governance policies
• Action items
1. Approval of K-12 special education paraprofessional
• Discussion items
1. Dress code policy/enforcement
2. Wyoming accreditation
3. WSBA information
• Superintendent report
• From the board
• November board meeting — Nov. 10
• Sign all warrants and vouchers
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Council
5:30 p.m. Monday
Study session
Council chambers
Sheridan City Hall
• Discussion of Ordinance #2167 requiring franchise fees to be recorded in the Public Benefit Fund
• Discussion on award for a new snow blower for the Streets
• Discussion on Ordinance 2237 for the Gundlach Rezone
• Discussion on Ordinance 2232 for the Craft Rezone
• Discussion on Resolution # 45-21 for the Replat of Lot 12, Block 6, West View
• Discussion of a Proposed Retail Liquor License Process
• Discussion on Proposed Resolution #42-21 for Cessation of the Recoupment Agreement Process
• Discussion of Dog and Cat Shelter Contract
Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board
5 p.m. Wednesday
Second floor boardroom
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
1. Minutes of July 20 regular meeting
2. Minutes of Aug. 20 special meeting
3. Minutes of Sept. 9 informational meeting
4. Treasurer's report — bills, account status, investment accounts, budget vs. actual
• Review and approval of agenda
• Public comment on matters not on the agenda
• Old business
1. DOWL amendment to standard agreement for professional services
• New business
1. Sessions consideration for validation of 2006 water service permit
• Adjourn