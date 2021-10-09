Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Sunny skies. High 67F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.