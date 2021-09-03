SHERIDAN — Mike and Terry (nee Edmundson) Bochmann were married Sept. 3, 1971, at Calvary Baptist Church in Casper.
The couple moved to Sheridan 27 years ago. Employed as a conductor by BNSF Railroad for 32 years, Mike Bochmann is now retired. His wife worked for A Plus Plumbers, Inc., as the bookkeeper for 14 years and is also now retired.
Terry Bochmann is the daughter of the late Jean and Charlie Edmundson of Sheridan. Mike Bochmann is the son of the late Margaret and Bill Bochmann of Casper. They have one daughter, Michele Bochmann, of Centennial, Colorado. They have two grandchildren.
The couple will celebrate the occasion in Casper.