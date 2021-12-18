SHERIDAN — Keith and Debbie (Oedekoven) Heide were married Dec. 18, 1971, in Sheridan at the First Christian Church.
At the time, Keith Heide worked for the Legerski brothers at Sheridan Meat Co. In 1972, he began driving semi’s for Jersey Creamery, which he did for 12 years, and Darigold, which he did for three years. In 1987, he started his sales career with Food Services of America and retired in 2018.
Debbie Heide’s first bookkeeping job was for Steve & Mona Mecham at Steve’s Truck Service, whenever they needed her. She was also employed with New York Life Insurance. In 1984, she went to work for Vickere Lumber, also known as Bloedorn Lumber, for nine years. After a few years of taking care of her grandchildren, she then went to work part-time for Golden Crown for two years. She was also known to be her husband’s personal secretary during all his years with FSA.
The Heides have two children, Renea Parker and Justin (Stacy) Heide. They also have two grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
They have enjoyed traveling to Alaska, North Carolina and camping in their fifth-wheel at numerous places in Wyoming and Montana. Their family cabin on the Bighorn Mountains is where they like to call their second home, as many fond family memories have been built there since 1976.
The Heides plan to have a family get together for their anniversary.