SHERIDAN — Ronald and Bessie (Nussbacher) Ketcham will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary this weekend.
Ron Ketcham had just graduated from high school, and Bessie had a year to go when they married at the Lutheran Church in Sheridan June 9, 1962. From there, they made their home in Billings, Montana. Ron Ketcham retired in 2006 after 21 years as a regional salesman with the International Paper Company. Bessie Ketcham retired in 2007 after 29 years as a school secretary with the Billings School District.
In 2008, they moved to Lewiston, Idaho, where they could be closer to family. During this time, they also spent many years enjoying the summers of the Lewis Clark Valley while wintering in Arizona.
The Ketchams have two children, Jaynie (Bryan) Bentz and Justin Ketcham. They also have two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. In celebration of their anniversary, the Ketchams wish is to travel and spend time visiting with family and friends.