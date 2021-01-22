David Lee and Charlotte Corean Smith celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 21, 2021. The couple married Jan. 21, 1971 in Great Falls, Montana.
David retired from the Air Force in 1976 and started work as a custodian, then head custodian at Sheridan College from 1977 to April 2003. He then moved to Holy Name Catholic School and worked as a custodian until he transitioned into working at the Sheridan County Dog and Cat Shelter for 10 years until he retired. Charlotte worked as a taxi driver in Great Falls, Montana, until she married David. She raised and sold Shelties, then worked at the Holiday Inn Sheridan in addition to raising four children.
The couple has four children: Cathy (Ron), Florida; Mike Smith, Sheridan; Kim (Rob) Holguin, Billings, Montana; and Patty (Mostada) Maazouz, Hillsboro, Oregon; and 10 grandchildren.
The couple did not celebrate due to COVID-19 but hope to safely celebrate the golden anniversary in Sheridan for the summer of 2021.