SHERIDAN — Donald and Nancy (Hogden) Wells planned to celebrate their 60th wedding Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, by sharing cookies with all at The Hub on Smith.
The duo was raised in Omaha, Nebraska, where they knew each other as teenagers. Ten years later, Don Wells was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corp and began working with the Union Pacific, when they met again and began dating.
The couple wed Jan. 27, 1962, at St. Bernard's Church in Omaha.
Nancy Wells worked at the University of Nebraska hospital as a medical technologist while her husband attended Creighton University. After graduating with a degree in accounting, he accepted a job with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which took the couple to St. Louis, Missouri; Syracuse, New York; Portland, Oregon; and then Sheridan, Wyoming, where they've lived since 1977.
After retiring from the VA, Don Wells worked 23 years as a substitute custodian for Sheridan County School District 2. His wife was an aquatic instructor for 15 years with the school district until the program was eliminated.
The couple has two daughters who live in the Sheridan area — Susan Wells and Patti Wilson (Bob).