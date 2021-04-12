Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | April 12

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
BCI Bath & Shower Scam
A very believable fake product scam has been reported by a Laramie citizen. The email has pictures of before and after bathroom and shower systems. The email tries to convince consumers to remodel their bathroom and the email is very believable. The subject of the email is “Time to Remodel Your Bath & Shower?” and the email is from newsletter@getjitech.com.
Obamacare Insurance Scam
Wyoming residents have been getting an email offering them free insurance quotes from what looks like Obamacare but if you look at the email sender it’s actually from newsletter@tecknteck.com. The email offers lower monthly premiums and quotes within minutes, but the sender is really after your personal information.
Telephony Phone Plans
Similar emails are going around that are offering Wyoming VoIP plans. The business the scammer claims to work for is Telephony. Look for the line “…my agency MachTel offers unlimited calling business phone plans in Wyoming starting under $20/Month.” Also, be on the lookout for a similar email with the subject line “Free this afternoon?”
FDC Hyperlink Trainings
A Laramie resident has reported getting an email including dozens of links to “trainings” that a company called FDC Trainings offers. These links are most likely malware and will corrupt your computer or steal your data so stay away from them. The email is from training@fdc-k.africa and the subject of the email is “Invitation to FDC training Programme June 2021.”
Select Quote Life Insurance
An email from newsletter@teckntech.com offers a free life insurance quote but this is a scam. The emailer offers a $500,000 life insurance policy for under $19 a month which seems too good to be true because it is. Don’t click on the get a free quote button.
Student Load Repayment Program
An email claiming to help you qualify for student loan repayment is going out to Wyoming citizens. The email offers forgiveness programs, the ability to lower your high-interest rates and potentially cut your payments up to 80%. The email also claims to have been seen on MSNCB, Google, Yahoo, Bing, and even AOL, however, nowhere in the email do they tell you their company’s name so you can verify this.
CBD Gummies Scam
A Laramie resident is reporting receiving a fake CBD product offer. The email starts with the line “CBD the 100% Natural Way to Live Better.” Then the email wraps up by offering a find out more button with the line “Get the present you really want.” This is a fake product offer so don’t order it.
TelaConnex VoIP Solutions- An emailer claiming to work for a company called TelaConnex Is offering citizens “unlimited calling, SMS and text support, voicemail to email, best in class apps, and tons of free extras.” The email is from ayraajishan364794@gmail.com which clearly isn’t a company email address.
Luggage Scam
An interesting story is being circulated to people from H.J.Bongartz@t-online.de. The emailer claims to be a man named Mr. Dennis Newman and he works at the Melbourne Florida airport. Luckily, he has come across a package for you that has 10 million dollars in it! All you have to do to get the money is provide your name, address, phone number, occupation, age, gender, marital status, driver’s license, and the nearest airport. If you send him this information you will most likely get your identity stolen.
Harry’s Marketing
This email wants you to redeem your trial of Harry’s razors. If you look closer, you will see that this email is sent by newsletter@getjitech.com and not anyone associated with Harry’s razors. If you have business with Harry’s razors it is best to do it directly through their website and not through email.
Federal Reserve Phone Scam
Officer Michael Brown with the Federal Reserve System is calling on a recorded call stating that your bank accounts will be suspended due to fraudulent activity and if this is ‘in error’ press 1. If you do not press 1, the call states that all your bank accounts will be blocked permanently. This is a scam reported by a Laramie citizen.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov