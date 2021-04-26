Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | April 26

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Sir Charles J Colocino from JFK International Airport Scam
A Sheridan citizen reported a scam email regarding an undelivered box of money from a Diplomat in the Benin Republic, supposedly coming to you. The email asks for personal information including name and address to see if your information matches the address on the ‘official documents.’ The email is from icemelda03@gmail.com and charles.j.colocino274@gmail.com with the subject line of “Greetings!” Sir Charles is supposedly the Assistant Inspection Director at JFK and even gives his phone number to call and text.
Social Security Administration Scam Call
A Laramie citizen reported a new, recorded Social Security Administration scam call. It said “A legal enforcement action has been filed on your social security number. If we don’t hear from you, your social security number will be blocked permanently. Press 1 to be connected to the agent in the concern department.”
Sharepoint Scam Round Two
A Wyoming business in Casper has reported the same SharePoint scam that was reported by a Boulder, WY business. The SharePoint logo and wording looks quite real, but if you look closely, Microsoft is not capitalized in the text. The email encourages you to download an Excel file called “Financial Reports and Cash Flow Statements.” Do not download anything in the email or click on any links. The subject line is ““Shared document” has been sent to you.” The email is from raul.perez@corporacioncomsi.com.
Coca Cola is Not Sponsoring a Lottery
If you receive an email from Mr. David I McKay, President & CEO of the Royal Bank of Canada, claiming you won a lottery sponsored by Coca Cola, it is a scam. Mr. McKay tries to gain your trust by providing fake Royal Bank of Canada account details, but he wants you to purchase gift cards to send to him to receive your lottery winnings – a common scammer tactic as gift cards can’t be traced. Mr. McKay’s email address is royalbankcn@yahoo.com or sales@g-link.com.hk and the subject line is “Your Delivery Notification.”
New Medicare Fake Call
Last week the Powell Senior Center reported phone calls from someone asking if ‘new Medicare cards’ had been received. This week a Sheridan citizen reported the same call, but added to the information. The new (fake) Medicare cards are supposedly brown while the real ones are blue & white with a red stripe. CyberWyoming Note: It is amazing how scammers concoct fake half stories. Medicare card colors have not changed. Here is a link to what Medicare cards look like: https://www.medicare.gov/forms-help-resources/your-medicare-card.
Phone Scam Credit Card Interest Rate
A Laramie citizen reported a repeating ‘urgent’ call about reducing her credit card interest rate. This is a recorded call prevalent in Wyoming. Just hang up.
Windows Defender Is Free
If you receive an email saying your Windows Defender antivirus software and firewall software is expiring and you need to renew it for $299, ignore it. Windows Defender is free and comes with your Windows 10 operating system. Reported by an out-of-state citizen. This scam was also reported by Wyoming citizens in the past, so it may be showing up again.
Money Flipping Alert
If you see an investment deal on social media that promises you a quick return on an investment, it is quite likely a money flipping scam. Scammers claim a sure to win investment with your money, but it is really a method to steal your money.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Microsoft (2 alerts), Google’s Chrome Browser, Juniper’s Junos, and Adobe (Photoshop, Digital Editions, Bridge, and RoboHelp) products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov