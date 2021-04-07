Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | April 7

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
DHL Express Impersonation Scam
An email was received, impersonating DHL Express claiming a package delivery containing $8 million dollars is owed to you, but you must pay a $100 insurance fee first. The email comes from John Butler at johnbutler@docomonet.jp and the subject line is “Urgent Attn: Hon: Beneficiary,.” The email also asks you to provide your full name, address, cellphone, copy of id and the nearest airport to you, which will most likely be used to steal your identity.
Password Expiration Scam Email
An email was reported with several URL links and random words from cesar@g3dt.com. The email references your company domain and your email address, and says your password is expiring. The subject line is “[username], issue with your email-217.”
Email Inbox Folder Filling Up Scam
A citizen reported a very real looking email spoofing her company’s email cloud provider saying her inbox’s cloud storage was almost full and five messages had malfunctioned. The subject line was “[Company name] user-cloud log. This email says it was sent from your domain, a trusted source, but if you actually look at the sender it is from auth.go98947@web-mail.com.
Aisha al Qaddhafi wants you to retrieve 27.4 million dollars
An email from Mrs. Qaddhafi is quite the interesting read. The email is from kenharriet10@gmail.com with the subject “HELLO DEAREST.” The email details the death of Mrs. Qaddhafi’s father, the former president of Libya, Colonel Muammar Al-Qaddafi, and her current sadness over his death. She asks for your help in retrieving 27.4 million dollars from a bank in Milan, Italy that refused to give it her. In return she will reward you a whopping 50%! She is likely after your money and personally identifiable information.
Social Media Package for your Business Scam
An email was received from piku7777@hotmail.com from Piku Singh with a subject line of “Full Service Social Media Package For Your Business.” The scammer offers promotion through Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, Blogging and general social media marketing. Google flagged the email as dangerous. CyberWyoming Note: It is best to go local with these types of services if you need them. Contact your local chamber of commerce, the Wyoming Women’s Business Center or the Wyoming Small Business Development Center for referrals.
Miss Nadia is a Scammer
If you receive an email from Miss Nadia who is contacting you due to the urgency of her situation, which she explains has to do with her “late father fund,” remember these are truly fishing expeditions. Don’t respond to random people contacting you via email. The email came from adrian@dr-ph.com and the reply address is nadiaso231@gmail.com with the subject line of “urgent.”
Update Microsoft Exchange
A Chinese government backed hacking group was targeting small and medium sized businesses that use Microsoft Exchange via a sophisticated attack. So far, at least 60,000 victims have been identified. Here’s the article to read more about it, https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/hackers-breach-thousands-of-microsoft-customers-around-the-world-11615086559003.html
Newsletter@technteck.com at it again
If you receive an email from payment-report@sam’sclub.com with a real looking button that says [your name] – CLICK HERE, don’t click. This email address is being spoofed by newsletter@technteck.com, which has more than 15 reports.
Change your password
If you have a United Airlines or American Airlines frequent flyer account, be sure to change your password. A data breach targeting frequent flyer accounts was reported March 8. Other international airlines were also affected. Here is the link to read more: https://heimdalsecurity.com/blog/outspread-sita-security-breach-exposes-more-airlines/
Drug Enforcement Agency Alert
Scammers are posing as fake DEA agents saying a car was rented in your name and drugs were found in it. They ratchet up the fear saying that if you don’t pay an immediate fine, you will be arrested. Just ignore it.
Spam Unsubscribe Button Advice
Some scammers use the unsubscribe link on a spam email to determine if you are ‘there’ and reading their spam. In addition, unsubscribe links can be programmed to do anything, like download malicious software. A good rule of thumb: if the email comes from an organization that is known to you and you already subscribed to their service, then it is probably safe to unsubscribe.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov