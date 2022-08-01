Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | August 1, 2022

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Truly a phishing email
A Sheridan citizen reported an email that simply said “Hi [name redacted]” which was linked to a French website. The email’s subject line was “RE, [name redacted]:Last Reminder (07/21/2022)” and the email was from a tut.com email address that was impersonating the McAfee antivirus software. If you click anywhere in the text, it seems to revert to the link so be careful not to click, just delete!
Wyoming AARP alert gift cards
Are gift cards a favorite present or a criminal’s dream? 34% of U.S. adults have been asked to purchase a gift card to pay an alleged obligation and the average reported loss is $200. 1 in 4 actually made the gift card purchase and of those that did purchase the gift card, 25% say that someone at the store tried to intervene. For the full gift card survey of US Consumers by AARP check out: https://www.aarp.org/content/dam/aarp/research/surveys_statistics/econ/2022/gift-card-scams-survey.doi.10.26419-2Fres.00531.001.pdf.
Military consumer tips
July is Military Consumer Month, a time to focus on scams targeting vets and active armed services personnel, especially for jobs ads and social media posts. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is publishing tips for military people and their families on Facebook throughout the month. Go to https://www.facebook.com/MilitaryConsumer. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Relief program
Watch out for bogus gas price relief scams. Scammers are exploiting confusion and desperation about potential, legit programs from federal and state governments, such as a gas tax break. Victims get a call offering membership of a phony relief program for which they have to provide bank account details. No government program would require such confidential information, so never give it to someone you don’t know, no matter who they say they are. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
Is that website safe?
According to Scambusters, there are over 18 million dangerous websites looking to trick you. If you are asked to download something, input user credentials or for your personal information and you feel like ‘something’ may be wrong, enter the URL on a safe browsing tool like Google’s Transparency Report https://transparencyreport.google.com/safe-browsing/search and Virus Total https://www.virustotal.com/gui/home/url, but remember that even if it doesn’t find anything malicious go with your gut feeling because usually it is right.
FTC Alert – Scammers pretend to be U.S. customs and border protection
If you receive a recorded call saying that illegal items were shipped in your name and were intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), creating a warrant for your arrest, just hang up. Don’t provide any payment information. CBP won’t call you out of the blue with promises of money or threats. Call the REAL CBP if you have questions.
Watch for hidden ‘junk’ fees
A good example of a junk fee is the additional amounts you may have to pay when booking a hotel room. You make your booking, only to discover when you check in there’s an additional daily “resort fee” for using the hotel’s leisure facilities. So, why don’t they include it in the room rate? Simple - they want their rates to appear more competitive than they really are. According to attorney Lauren Wolfe, with KillResortFees.com the charges are a cash grab and a way to deceive customers. Other examples of junk fees include ticket surcharges, flight charges, car buying add-ons, TV, phone and internet services including unspecified fees, debt collection services and financial services including overdraft charges, foreign transaction fees, interbank transfers, minimum balance charges and more. Advice? Scrutinize the small print and challenge costs you don’t understand. You can ask for the fee to be removed. Feel free to complain to the FTC if you feel the fees are unfair. Brought to you by scambusters.org.
MS-ISAC and CISA patch now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) or the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome browser, Oracle, VMWare Horizon and Unified Access Gateway and Apple (iOS, iPadOS, macOS Catalina, macOS Big Sur, macOS Monterey, Safari, tvOS, watchOS) products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov
Victim Support
The AARP Fraud Watch Network and Volunteers of America (VOA) created a new, free program to provide emotional support for people impacted by a scam or fraud, called ReST. Visit www.aarp.org/fraudsupport to learn more about the free program and register.