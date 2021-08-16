Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | August 16

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Renewal from Norton
Someone impersonating Norton Antivirus has been sending fake renewal receipts to Wyoming citizens.This email begins with the line, “Dear Member,” which is never a good sign. The scammer continues by stating that your renewal of Norton’s antivirus software has been processed and the total is $274.15. The scammer is hoping that by impersonating Norton, an antivirus company, people won’t double-check to make sure the email is legitimate. Verifying this email is as simple as looking at who sent the email and seeing it is from emmaemily52728@gmail.com, not Norton.com.
A scam worth millions
A citizen from Sheridan has reported getting an email from a Mr. Mike Ben. Mr. Ben claims that he has your funds worth 15.5 million dollars and would like to deliver them to you. Mike goes on to write that the FBI and Homeland Security have both already signed for the funds and there is no need for you to contact them. Mr. Ben concludes his scam by asking for a payment of $100 to get the funds as well as some of your personal information for “security,” purposes. This email is sent by mutigweoji@gmail.com.
Qualitools
Qualitools Dot Store has been sending out emails claiming to have fresh accounts and fresh tools. Some of the tools they offer include Shellz, PHP Mailer, SMTP, and Cpanel. The email also has a check more tools option via their web address. The safest option is to never click on links inside an email that looks fishy, so this web address was researched externally. Their address listed, www.qualitools.com, was not searchable and is not a real domain. This email is fake so make sure to be on the lookout for the emailer rleak@sebhs.net.
Urgent message
Mrs. Ameena Essa has a very urgent message she is trying to contact people about. Her email claims that she already sent a very urgent message yesterday and is wondering if you’ve read it yet? Of course, Ameena is a scammer, but her email does a good job of convincing readers that she has an important message to share with them. Mrs. Essa asks that if you have read her other email, you reply to her as soon as possible so she can give you further details. Mrs. Ameena Essa is full of baloney so make sure not to reply to her.
LAX has your money
A man named Justin Erbacci who is “the Chief Executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports (LAX),” has been sending a fake email that is very compelling. The email states that a diplomat has been trying to reach you regarding $10.5 million he has waiting in a cargo box. The diplomate was unable to reach you, so he returned to his country but left the box of money behind! The “CEO,” of LAX, Mr. Erbacci is writing to let you know that he needs your personally identifiable information to release your cargo box of money. The email concludes with a warning, “warning: Please you must stop further communication with anybody, office, individual or organization relating to this transaction/dealing to Avoid distractions in the remittance of your fund.” The email is fake but quite an amusing tale.
Coris Bank International scam
Another interesting money laundering type scam has been circulating. A regional managing director of Coris Bank is trying to contact you about dormant funds totaling $9.5 million. Mr. Ousman Omar would like to know if you are interested in this fund, “to help orphans around the world.” If you are interested, make sure to send your personal information to Mr. Omar and he will attempt to steal your identity. The email is from omarousman010@gmail.com so look out for it.
Scambusters.org COVID vaccination lottery
Don’t trust a call out of the blue saying you won your state’s COVID vaccination lottery. Hang up and call the state’s lottery department or consumer protection agency. Scammers are taking advantage of this current event and trying to get your banking and personal information.
FTC American Rescue Plan Act scam alert
As part of ARPA, eligible families will get monthly payments from the government from July 15 through December 2021, and you can bet that scammers are going to take advantage of it. The IRS is sending payments directly to families through direct deposit, paper checks or debit cards and they are an advance on the families’ child tax credit.
IRS Impersonation Scam Targets Students
The IRS warned of an ongoing IRS-impersonation scam that appears to primarily target educational institutions, including students and staff who have “.edu” email addresses.
IRS Alert 1099G
If you received a form 1099G for unemployment benefits you did not receive, then you are the victim of unemployment identity theft. The IRS recommends taking the steps in this article: https://www.irs.gov/identity-theft-fraud-scams/identity-theft-and-unemployment-benefits.
MS-ISAC Patch Now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for the Android OS Operating System, and Google Chrome search engine. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov