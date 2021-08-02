Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | August 2

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
WYDOT alert
The Wyoming Department of Transportation wants you to know that scammers are sending text messages that claim to have a final notice about a ‘license waiver validation.’ These texts include a link to a website designed to look like WYDOT’s but are not. The text asks you to click on the link to ‘avert a suspension’ and provide your personal information. WYDOT does not send text messages. https://www.wyomingnewsnow.tv/2021/07/19/wydot-warns-against-scam-texts/
Password expiration reminder scam alert
A Casper citizen reported an email with the subject line containing his organization’s name and a control number/date saying his password had expired. The email was from suppport@politologiskbogformidling-dk.awsapps.com. The email was a little different from other scams as it said “If you wish to keep using the same password, click Keep my password” which sent him to a link that captured his password. The email claimed to be from San Francisco.
BBB and compensation of war victims impersonation
Sometimes scammers just throw in a lot of different trusted business names to look legitimate. A Sheridan citizen reported an email with the subject line of “Your unpaid compensation” from mothersusangeorge171@gmail.com and the foreigndebt.office@iiiha.com saying you are the beneficiary of a compensation fund for war victims through the Better Business Bureau. (CyberWyoming note: those two organizations sure are a strange pairing!) The email asks you to provide your personal information to the United Nations Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, which is a real United Nations committee but definitely impersonated.
It’s not a slam dunk
If you receive an email from Mr. Margaret Dunk, a ‘seriously ill widow with a God fearing heart’ who wants you to help her make a $3.3 million donation to help orphans in the US, please know that a Laramie citizen reported this as a scam. The email came from Margaret.dun22@gmail.com with the subject line of “Good Morning My Dearest One Am Mrs Margaret Dunk Am In Need Of You Pls is Urgent.”
“My Beloved” is a dead give away
A Laramie citizen reported an email from Mrs. Anita N’Gussan Ndoi who claims to be deaf, has cancer, and wants to donate $8.5 million to you to help ‘poor ones.’ The email starts with “Greetings my beloved” which is not normal language in the American culture. Thus, a good rule of thumb is to delete anything that has ‘my beloved’ in the text. The email is from info@sosgastronomia.it with a subject line of “Greetings.” Note that the email repeats itself in Spanish.
Huge week for dying widows to give away money
A Laramie citizen reported an email from Mrs. Debby Hallcom, claiming to be a widow dying of a brain tumor who wants you to be paid a 35% commission to take custody of $12.5 million to give to the less privileged. The email subject line was ‘Hello’ and the sender’s email address was debbyhallcom137@gmail.com. CyberWyoming note: These emails are usually from people whose English is their second language and they are poorly written. The poor writing, use of words like My Dear and My Beloved, and offers that are too good to be true are indicators that these are a scam.
Zantac contaminated scam alert
A Laramie citizen reported an very professional looking email with a picture of a pharmacy claiming that Zantac heartburn meds were contaminated with a cancer causing impurity and that Zantac users who were diagnosed with cancer may be entitled to compensation. This is an example of a scammer taking advantage of a current event. According to the FDA’s website, the US FDA asked for Zantac to be withdrawn in September 2019 because of a chemical that potentially causes cancer in humans but scientists are still studying it. The citizen identified it as a scam because it came from a previously reported email address of newsletter@teckntech.com. Here is the link to the FDA’s article: https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/statement-alerting-patients-and-health-care-professionals-ndma-found-samples-ranitidine
FTC MoneyGram transfer deadline
If you used MoneyGram to send money to a scammer between January 1, 2013 and December 31, 2017, you may be eligible to file a claim for a refund but the deadline is August 31, 2021. For details on filing, read this FTC article: https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/06/moneygram-refund-program-opens-take-claims.
MS-ISAC Patch Now alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for HP, Xerox, and Samsung printer drivers, Google’s Chrome browser, Adobe products (Dimension, Illustrator, Framemaker, Acrobat, Reader, & Bridge), Apple products, and Oracle’s suite products. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov