Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Dec. 13, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Never Be the Intermediary for Funds
Even if you know the person, being a money intermediary can be a really bad idea, but it is even riskier if you don’t know the person. A Laramie citizen reported an email with the subject line of “Contract” from imranhassan010@zuetiniaoil.com or imranhassan010@zuetiniaoil.xyz asking you to be the stand-in contractor to facilitate payment for an oil contract. (The FTC calls these money mule scams. To read more about it, visit the FTC’s blog at https://www.consumer.ftc.gov/blog/2021/12/avoiding-money-mule-scam.)
Tis the Season for e-Gift Scams
A Sheridan citizen reported an email with the subject line of “Confirm Your Information! You just received a Gift…” from getxzwjapmam@oldiesrising.com (when checked, the website was located in France). The email claims that you registered for a free reward on their website and you have been selected, but need to confirm.
Abandoned Package Scam
A scam email from Philip Macos, impersonating as a Director at FedEx, was reported by a Sheridan citizen. The email says that FedEx has a package that contains your clothes and jewelry, but needs $99 and your personal information to receive it.
FedEx Impersonation Email
A Laramie citizen reported a suspicious business-to-business email from stewartcameronof@yahoo.com with the subject line of “Reaching Out!” Stewart requested project details from the business. Most reputable businesses do not email from yahoo accounts.
Students Beware
If you receive an email from Mr. Larry at nmercado403@students.deltacollege.edu with the subject line of “Loan Offer” asking you to reply to office@larryelitefunding.com if you need a loan, it is a scam reported by a Laramie citizen. Larry Elite Funding doesn’t exist and has been reported as scams by other websites. https://loanscams.blog/tag/loan-scam
Powerball Winner Isn’t Contacting You to Donate
While Manuel Franco did win the Powerball in 2019, he is not contacting you to donate his winnings to you. A Laramie citizen reported two emails with the subject line of “Claim Your Donation” that were supposedly from Mr. Franco but really from the following email addresses: johnnydeepx182@gmail.com (Azim Premji), francomauel.dnd@gmail.com, or pessinastefano121@gmail.com. Each of the emails had the link from ABC News with the story about Franco winning the lottery.
Department of Labor Issues Unemployment Identity Theft Warning
States have experienced a surge in fraudulent unemployment claims filed by organized crime rings using stolen identities that were accessed or purchased from past data breaches. For more information read the article at the Department of Labor’s website https://www.dol.gov/agencies/eta/UIIDtheft
Scambusters.org Unsubscribe Call Alert
If you get a call claiming they will help you unsubscribe to a product or service where the free trial is over and you will now be billed, it is a scam to install malware on your computer. It is highly unlikely that a genuine company would chase you to unsubscribe.
Scambusters.org Facebook Alert
Scammers are hijacking Facebook accounts and then using them to contact victims’ friends with “news” of grants for which they have to pay a fee. In the latest trick, they tell victims to mail the fee as cash to a PO Box. Do your research and don’t pay to get a grant.
Scambusters.org Update Your Router Alert
A newly discovered malware hack attack is threatening home network Wi-Fi routers, so make sure you update the firmware on your router.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for HP Printer Products (HP Futuresmart 3,4 & 5) and Mozilla’s Network Security Services (cryptography libraries used to handle signatures and certification validation). If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov