Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Dec. 20, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Donation Scam
A Wyoming nonprofit wants you to know that Mrs. Mavis Wanczyk has not granted you or your organization a donation of $100 million dollars. The email subject line is “donation” and is from mat@gisa.com.au and they ask you to reply back to office@maviswanczyk@gmail.com.
PayPal Spoof from Division of Bills
A Sheridan citizen reported an email with an PDF attachment from “Division of Bills” or eliza3354dav@gmail.com with the subject line of “ORDER:ID:94BG5420_22”. The attachment shows the PayPal logo, an invoice number and the supposed merchant and the amount for a MacBook Pro and Smart TV. Do not call the number on the invoice. If you get this email, send it to spoof@paypay.com.
Abdul Rasheed Telex Manager Scam
A Laramie citizen wants you to know that if you get an email from a soon-to-be-retired Mr. Rasheed, it is probably a money mule scam or an attempt to get your personally identifiable information. Mr. Rasheed claims to be a Telex Manager from West Africa who needs help diverting money. Email address: rasheedabdul6654@gmail.com. Subject line: with all due respect.
Network Firewall 360 Service Hoax
A Laramie citizen reported an email from Billing Team at claraterry635@gmail.com with the subject line of “Thanks for being with us.” The email says your Network FireWall 360 service will expire and should be auto-renewed. The email has the AVG (a legitimate antivirus software) logo at the bottom.
More from Kylie Jenner Impersonator
A Laramie citizen reported another email from kylie.jjenner@outlook.com with the subject line of “Fitness Centers Contacts Across USA”. CyberWyoming has researched and this is not actually from Kylie Jenner and is not legitimate.
Scambusters.org YouTube Channel Alert
Do you run your own YouTube channel? If so, watch out for an inquiry that appears to come from a reputable company wanting to book ad space on your page. They send software supposedly to handle and format the ad, but it’s really malware that will steal information from your computer.
Scambusters.org Zelle Scam Alert
You get a call from your bank saying someone tried to transfer money from your account using the money app Zelle. The payment has been frozen, they say, and to correct it you need to open a new Zelle account and transfer your money “back.” Don’t. Just don’t. Call your bank instead.
WordPress Sites Targeted
If you have a WordPress website that uses plug-ins called PublishPress Capabilities, Kiwi Social Plugin, Pinterest Automatic, or WordPress Automatic or Epsilon Framework themes called Shapely, NewsMag, Activello, Illdy, Allegiant, Newspaper X, Pixova Lite, Brilliance, MedZone Lite, Regina Lite, Transcend, Affluent, Bonkers, Antreas, or NatureMag Lite then your website may be targeted by bad actors. Be sure to update your theme or plug-in right away. You could also block the offending attacker IP addresses listed in the following article: https://securityaffairs.co/wordpress/125469/hacking/wordpress-sites-under-attack.html.
No That Wasn’t the FBI
According to NBC News, a hacker sent spam emails from an FBI email server to at least 100,000 people. The criminal group called itself the Dark Overlord.
Scambusters.org Ransomware & Small Business Alert
Ransomware scammers have stepped up their game against small businesses. After a system is infected, they threaten victims that if they don’t pay, they’ll destroy their Internet accessibility by launching a bombardment of messages. This could mean that even having a backup won’t get you back in business. Stop it before it starts. Make sure you and your employees know how to detect ransomware.
MS-ISAC Patch Now Alert
The Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) has published a patch now (update your software) alert for Google’s Chrome Browser, Google’s Android operating system, Mozilla’s Firefox, Mozilla’s Thunderbird, SonicWall SMA 100 Series, Apache Log4j (Java), and the SCADA (industrial control) system Distributed Data Systems WebHMI. If you use these products, make sure the software (or firmware) is updated.
Data Breaches in the News
Vestas (wind turbine maker), Gale Healthcare Solutions (Florida), Badger Defi, MonoX, Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles, DNA Diagnostics Center (Ohio), Panasonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, IKEA (internal reply-chain emails), Pfizer (insider stole COVID-19 vaccine documents), Huntington Hospital (NY), True Health New Mexico, GoDaddy and GoDaddy reselling companies called 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet, Host Europe, Media Temple, & tsoHost, Cronin (digital marketing agency in Connecticut), Utah Imaging Associates (Farmington, UT), California Pizza Kitchen (employee info only), StripChat, and Costco (card skimming).
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov