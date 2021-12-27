Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming | Dec. 27, 2021

The Hackers Brief from Cyber Wyoming is sponsored by First Federal Bank & Trust. Be aware of the latest scams in Sheridan, Wyoming and the rest of the nation.
Not Amazon
If you receive a call supposedly from Amazon saying something like “Our servers have detected that your account has been logged in from multiple ID addresses,” it’s a scam. It goes on to ask you to press a key “if this order was not placed by you.” CyberWyoming Note: This scam was brought to you by scambusters.org, but it has been spotted in Wyoming. Do not press the key because it signals your number is active and opens you up to more calls. Just hang up.
Norton Renewal Invoice Scam
If you receive an email with the subject line of “Your Order Has Been Placed” from “Norton Billing” at jonborlandv571@gmail.com, be assured it is fake. Norton would never use a Gmail address to send an invoice. Reported by a Sheridan citizen. CyberWyoming Note: If you receive a notification like this for a product you use, go directly to the software provider’s website to check your renewal. Never click on a link in an email.
Remember Windows Defender is Free with Your Operating System
A Sheridan citizen reported impersonating Microsoft saying Windows Defender (the built in Windows antivirus and firewall software) was updated and you need to pay $290. Do not call the customer care number in the email. It isn’t Microsoft. The email was from “Windows Defender Store #8524576” or genemchalex500@gmail.com and the subject line was “Order Has Been Placed.” CyberWyoming Note: A study by AV-TEST last month named Microsoft’s Windows Defender the best free antivirus, detecting all recent malware attacks.
He’s a ‘Deplomatic’ Agent!
Most reputable agencies will check their correspondence for grammar and misspellings. An email was reported by a Sheridan citizen from Mr. Bobby Phillip who claims to be DHL’s Diplomatic Agent (but yes, it was spelled deplomatic) in charge of distributing compensation funds from the High Court of Commissioners in West Africa. To try to add legitimacy, this email even includes a fake DHL shipment code. The email was from nelsonezea@gmail.com or bobbyphillip.net@gmail.com and the subject line was “Attention please.”
United Nations Fund Beneficiary Scam
If you receive an email from Mr. Anthony Walker, supposedly from the United Nations, asking you for your full name, address, country/state, occupation, passport/driver’s license, and phone number so you can receive an inheritance fund, just delete it. The email is from diplomatanthonywalker04@gmail.com or unitednationinternational202@gmail.com and it was reported by a Sheridan citizen.
Mattress Invoice Scam Alert
A Sheridan citizen reported an email scam with a subject line of “Thanks for Your Order” from msmtkbefplby@oldiesrising.com. The email is very realistic and says that you have purchased a Lull Luxe Hybrid Mattress for $899. CyberWyoming Note: the domain “oldiesrising.com” is in French, which is a great clue that this email is fake.
Scambusters.org CVS Scam Alert
Trash any emails you receive saying you have been “shosen” (instead of “chosen”) “from CVS Pharmacy.” Chosen for what, we don’t know. But if you click on the link to a supposed survey, you’ll be on your way to trouble.
TSA Precheck Scam Alert
If you see an email from the TSA that encourages you to renew your Precheck or sign up for the Precheck service, be wary. The link in the email takes you to a very believable fake TSA registration site that copies the exact questions on the actual TSA Precheck application. Reported by KnowBe4. For the full article with screen prints of the website, visit https://blog.knowbe4.com/new-tsa-precheck-scam-seeks-to-collect-your-personal-and-credit-card-details.
Scambusters.org PayPal Scam Alert
Got a message from PayPal stating there are one or more invoices waiting to be paid on your account? The notification is genuine but the invoice is a scam, sent from within the PayPal system. If you don’t recognize it, don’t pay. And don’t click on the “View and Pay Invoice” button, no matter what, or your money will be gone. Go to Paypal.com and sort things out from there.
Please report scams you may experience to phishing@cyberwyoming.org to alert your friends and neighbors.
Other ways to report a scam:
• Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker: www.bbb.org/scamtracker/us/reportscam
• File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission at ftc.gov/complaint
• Report your scam to the FBI at https://www.ic3.gov/complaint
• Reported unwanted calls to the Federal Trade Commission’s Do Not Call Registration.
• Online at https://complaints.donotcall.gov/complaint/complaintcheck.aspx or call 1-888-382-1222, option 3
• Office of the Inspector General: www.oig.ssa.gov